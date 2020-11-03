New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "VoWiFi Market Research Report: By Voice Client, Technology, Architecture, Device Type, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982493/?utm_source=GNW



As per a report , the global voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) market is predicted to reach a value of $22,801.2 million by 2030, from $2,035.3 million in 2019, and is expected to progress at a 24.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is growing robustly due to the availability of Wi-Fi hotspot across the globe and considerable enhancement in the quality of service (QoS) for users.

In terms of end user, the VoWiFi market is divided into commercial and residential, between which, the residential division held the major share of the market during 2014–2019. The growing use of VoWiFi services in the residential sector is due to their benefits, including uninterrupted call service, even at places with weak or no cellular network. The commercial division is projected to register the higher CAGR in the coming years, because of the rising Wi-Fi network coverage at public places, industrial parks, and offices among other locations.

When technology is taken into consideration, the VoWiFi market is categorized into voice over IP multimedia subsystem, voice over LTE generic access (VoLGA), and circuit-switched fallback. Out of these, the VoLGA category is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come, which is due to the capability of this technology to provide VoLTE services by utilizing the 4G infrastructure of the network operator. In addition to this, VoLGA technology does not need any modifications in its architecture and makes use of a new separate gateway controller.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come, and within the region, China is dominating the market. This is due to the fact that the country has the largest VoLTE subscriber base and major telecom operators, including China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom, are present in China. The market is also growing in other countries in APAC, as several nations are deploying Wi-Fi networks in key cities.

The companies operating in the VoWiFi market are engaging in mergers and acquisitions for enhancing their presence in the domain. For example, Microsoft Corporation announced regarding the agreement to acquire Metaswitch Networks Ltd., in May 2020, for empowering operators and partnering with network equipment providers, in order to deliver the promise of 5G. Through this acquisition, Microsoft Corporation is intending to leverage the latter’s technology for extending Azure platform.

