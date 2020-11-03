Oslo, 3 November 2020

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 regarding an Extraordinary General Meeting where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in a Private Placement and Subsequent Offering of shares, and on 30 June 2020 regarding the result of the Subsequent Offering.

The Company has received notices of exercise of a total of 2,155,367 Warrants A and a total of 1,846,282 Warrants B, and has subsequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 440,181.39 in connection with the issuance of shares upon said exercises. Upon registration of the share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 87,504,224.83 divided into 795,492,953 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Contact:

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.