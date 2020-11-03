New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Catheter Market Research Report: By Type, Shape, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982489/?utm_source=GNW



The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, urinary tract infections, and neurological diseases, is increasing rapidly across the globe, which is leading to the rising demand for medical devices, such as catheters. For example, as per the Global Cancer Observatory 2018, the third leading cause of cancers globally was gastric cancer, which accounted for 783,000 deaths in 2018, rising from 723,000 deaths in 2012. In addition to this, more than one million cases of gastric cancers are diagnosed every year across the world. Similarly, the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases are also projected to drive the demand for catheters in the years to come.



A catheter is a medical device that is passed into the bladder for draining urine. These devices are at time important for people who are not able to empty their bladders in the usual way, which can be due to different medical conditions. As per a P&S Intelligence report, the global catheter market is projected to attain a value of $36.0 billion by 2030, rising from $14.3 billion in 2019, advancing at an 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). Different types of catheters are ophthalmic, urological, cardiovascular, neurovascular, and gastrointestinal.



In addition to this, these catheters also have the ability to remove toxic fluid from kidneys. Catheters have different shapes, namely amplatz, pigtail, bypass, judkins left, and judkins right, out of which, the demand for pigtail catheters was the highest in the past. The high adoption of these catheters can be ascribed to the fact that are flexible, smaller in size, ensure easy insertion for diagnosing or treating blockages in blood vessels, and less traumatic. The utilization of these catheters is further expected to be the highest in the near future due to their association with low rate of complications.



In conclusion, the demand for catheters is growing because of the surging prevalence of cardiovascular diseases around the world.

