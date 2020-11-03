MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol, today reported its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Financial Highlights

Revenue of $86.3 million, a 6 percent increase from third quarter 2019

GAAP diluted net income of $0.17 per share, compared to $0.22 per share in third quarter 2019

Non-GAAP diluted net income of $0.24 per share, compared to $0.31 per share in third quarter 2019

Cash and investments of $444.2 million, compared to $409.6 million at June 30, 2020

Announcement of $200 million stock repurchase program

2020 revenue guidance narrowed to $355 – 365 million

Revenue was $86.3 million in the third quarter, compared to $81.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter GAAP net income was $21.6 million, compared to $26.3 million in the same period last year. Excluding non-cash expenses related to stock-based compensation and the utilization of deferred tax assets, together with related income tax effects, non-GAAP net income in the third quarter was $30.0 million, compared to $37.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income is included below.

Corcept narrowed its 2020 revenue guidance range to $355 – 365 million. The company’s initial guidance, announced in January 2020, was $355 – 375 million.

Third quarter operating expenses were $61.6 million, compared to $48.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased spending on clinical trials in Cushing’s syndrome, antipsychotic-induced weight gain and solid tumors, and on the formulation and manufacture the company’s proprietary selective cortisol modulators.

Cash and investments were $444.2 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $34.7 million from June 30, 2020.

The company announced a program to repurchase up to $200 million of its common stock, funded using cash and investments. Details of the program are provided below.

“While pandemic-related public health restrictions and related changes in physician and patient practices dampened our third quarter commercial results,” said Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept’s Chief Executive Officer, “we have built a remarkably stable and profitable business. After Covid-19 is brought under control, we expect our growth to resume.

“Meanwhile, the breadth of our clinical development program continues to increase. We are now evaluating our proprietary, selective cortisol modulators in patients with Cushing’s syndrome, four different types of solid tumors, antipsychotic-induced weight gain (APIWG) and – starting this month – nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The pandemic’s effect on these trials has varied,” added Dr. Belanoff. “Studies of illnesses which are acutely life-threatening, including advanced ovarian and pancreatic cancer have recruited briskly. Studies of illnesses that are not perceived as immediately dire – such as antipsychotic-induced weight gain – have lagged.”

Cushing’s Syndrome

Phase 3 GRACE trial of relacorilant in patients with any etiology of Cushing’s syndrome continues at sites in the United States, Canada, Europe and Israel; NDA submission planned for second quarter 2022

Enrollment begun in Phase 3 GRADIENT trial of relacorilant in patients with Cushing’s syndrome of adrenal origin continues, with sites planned in the United States, Europe and Israel

“We are evaluating our proprietary selective cortisol modulator relacorilant as a treatment for Cushing’s syndrome in two double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials,” said Andreas Grauer, MD, Corcept’s Chief Medical Officer. “GRACE has a planned enrollment of 130 patients with any type of Cushing’s syndrome. GRADIENT has a planned enrollment of 130 patients with Cushing’s syndrome caused by adrenal adenomas – an etiology of hypercortisolism where medical treatment has not been rigorously studied. While recruitment in both trials has slowed due to the pandemic, our investigators are enthusiastic. We plan to submit an NDA based on results from the GRACE trial in the second quarter of 2022.”

Solid Tumors

Enrollment complete in 178-patient, controlled, Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic ovarian cancer; results expected in first half 2021

Enrollment continues in 80-patient, open-label Phase 3 RELIANT trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer; results in first 40 patients expected in first half 2021

Selection of optimum dose of exicorilant plus enzalutamide in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer expected in first quarter 2021

Initiation of 20-patient, open-label, Phase 1b trial of relacorilant plus PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with adrenal cancer with cortisol excess

“Our oncology program is evaluating three mechanisms by which cortisol modulators may benefit patients with solid tumors,” said Dr. Grauer. “Our Phase 2 trial in patients with metastatic ovarian cancer and our Phase 3 trial in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer are evaluating whether relacorilant can enhance the efficacy of nab-paclitaxel by reducing cortisol’s suppression of apoptosis – the programmed cell death chemotherapy is meant to promote. We expect results from both of these trials in the first half of next year.

“In the first quarter of 2021, we expect to select a dosing regimen for our selective cortisol modulator exicorilant to advance as a treatment for castration-resistant prostate cancer. Androgen deprivation therapy is the standard treatment for this disease. However, with time, many tumors treated with androgen deprivation therapy switch to cortisol stimulation as the pathway to growth. Our hypothesis, which is well-supported in pre-clinical models, is that a regimen that combines an androgen receptor antagonist such as enzalutamide with a cortisol modulator will close off this tumor escape route.

“Finally, our recently initiated Phase 1b trial of relacorilant combined with pembrolizumab is testing whether co-administrating a cortisol modulator can help immunotherapy achieve its intended effect by reducing cortisol-activated immune suppression.”

Metabolic Diseases

Enrollment begun in GRATITUDE II, a 150-patient, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial of miricorilant to reverse long-standing APIWG

Enrollment continues in GRATITUDE, a double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 trial of miricorilant to reverse recent APIWG

Double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial of miricorilant in patients with NASH starting this month

“In the third quarter, we opened GRATITUDE II, the second Phase 2 trial of our selective cortisol modulator miricorilant in patients with antipsychotic-induced weight gain – a life-threatening disorder experienced by many of the millions of patients who take antipsychotic medications,” said Dr. Grauer. “GRATITUDE II is enrolling patients with long-standing weight gain. Its sister trial, GRATITUDE is enrolling patients with recent weight gain.

“These trials follow promising pre-clinical and clinical data. For example, in the Phase 1b trial we completed earlier this year, healthy volunteers given miricorilant plus olanzapine gained less weight and had lower triglycerides and less sharply elevated liver enzymes than those who received olanzapine plus placebo after only two weeks of dosing.

“Finally, we plan to begin evaluating miricorilant as a potential treatment for liver disease. Extensive pre-clinical data suggests miricorilant may benefit patients with NASH, a serious liver disorder that affects millions of patients,” added Dr. Grauer. “We are on-track to open a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of miricorilant in patients with NASH by year-end.”

About Corcept’s Stock Repurchase Program

Our Board of Directors has approved a program authorizing the repurchase of up to $200 million of the company’s common stock through September 30, 2021. Purchases under this program may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be determined based on market conditions, stock price and other factors. The program does not require the company to repurchase any specific number of shares of its common stock and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (1) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and investments $ 444,218 $ 315,314 Trade receivables, net of allowances 21,957 19,928 Inventory 16,892 17,405 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,993 3,446 Deferred tax assets, net 33,818 45,677 Other assets 14,247 10,542 Total assets $ 534,125 $ 412,312 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 6,510 $ 7,537 Operating lease liabilities 3,031 3,461 Other liabilities 34,904 30,132 Stockholders' equity 489,680 371,182 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 534,125 $ 412,312 (1) Derived from audited financial statements at that date



CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Product revenue, net $ 86,327 $ 81,505 $ 268,139 $ 218,591 Operating expenses Cost of sales 1,216 1,451 4,328 4,068 Research and development 33,869 22,805 86,489 64,705 Selling, general and administrative 26,523 24,245 79,630 73,228 Total operating expenses $ 61,608 $ 48,501 $ 170,447 $ 142,001 Income from operations 24,719 33,004 97,692 76,590 Interest and other income 622 1,348 3,103 3,626 Income before income taxes 25,341 34,352 100,795 80,216 Income tax expense (3,716 ) (8,012 ) (20,778 ) (15,416 ) Net income $ 21,625 $ 26,340 $ 80,017 $ 64,800 Other comprehensive

income (loss): Net unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments, net of tax impact of $109, $1, $(81) and $(123), respectively (347 ) (2 ) 259 389 Foreign currency translation loss, net of tax 84 (5 ) 57 (5 ) Total comprehensive income $ 21,362 $ 26,333 $ 80,333 $ 65,184 Basic net income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.23 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 Diluted net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.65 $ 0.53 Shares used in computing basic net income per common share 115,734 113,875 115,107 114,349 Shares used in computing diluted net income per common share 124,464 121,762 123,337 122,478





CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income $ 21,625 $ 26,340 $ 80,017 $ 64,800 Non-cash expenses (benefits) Stock-based compensation Cost of sales 13 22 51 105 Research and development 2,958 2,350 8,357 6,834 Selling, general and administrative 5,731 4,899 16,701 14,764 Total stock-based compensation 8,702 7,271 25,109 21,703 Deferred income taxes 1,761 5,897 11,778 11,731 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) (2,088 ) (1,745 ) (6,026 ) (5,209 ) Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for non-cash expenses $ 30,000 $ 37,763 $ 110,878 $ 93,025 GAAP basic net income

per share $ 0.19 $ 0.23 $ 0.70 $ 0.57 GAAP diluted net income

per share $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.65 $ 0.53 Non-GAAP basic net income per share, adjusted for

non-cash expenses per share $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.96 $ 0.81 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share, adjusted for

non-cash expenses per share $ 0.24 $ 0.31 $ 0.90 $ 0.76 Shares used in computing basic net income per common share 115,734 113,875 115,107 114,349 Shares used in computing diluted net income per common share 124,464 121,762 123,337 122,478 (1) Calculated by applying the statutory tax rate to the pre-tax, non-discrete, non-GAAP adjustments.