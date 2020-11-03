Loan Portfolio of $1.18 billion, up 14%
Net Charge-Off Rate of 7.8%, down 540 bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.00, up 56%
Total Liquidity of $250 million, up 16%

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
               
Third Quarter Results

During the quarter, the Company experienced an improved level of loan originations and a reduction in credit losses, leading to record financial results.

Gradual re-opening of the economy and a reduction in the stay-at-home orders originally caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, served to improve overall demand. As such, the Company generated $287 million in total loan originations, flat to the $286 million produced in the third quarter of 2019. The improved originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $48.3 million during the quarter, which finished at $1.18 billion, up 14% from $1.03 billion as of September 30, 2019.  Revenue for the third quarter, which was partially impacted by lower commissions related to higher levels of loan protection insurance claims, was $162 million, up 4% over the same period in 2019.

The Company also continued to experience strong credit and payment performance. Use of the Company’s loan protection insurance program, the continuation of government relief programs, assistance provided by banks and other lenders such as payment deferral programs and reduced living expenses, combined with previous credit model enhancements, resulted in an improvement to credit losses. The net charge-off rate for the third quarter was a record low 7.8%, compared to 13.2% in the third quarter of 2019. Although there remains uncertainty about the exact timing and pace of an economic recovery, the improvement in underlying credit performance and the general macroeconomic environment resulted in the Company holding its allowance for future credit losses broadly flat at 10.03%.

Reduced operating expenses and record low credit losses led to operating income of $56.9 million, up 34% from $42.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, while the operating margin expanded to 35.2%, up from 27.3% in the prior year. During the quarter, the Company also recorded a $1.7 million pre-tax increase to the carrying value of its minority equity investment in PayBright, a Canadian payments platform focused on instant point-of-sale consumer financing and buy-now-pay-later programs. PayBright has continued to grow revenues at over 80% on an annualized basis and onboard new major brand partners.

Net income in the third quarter was a record $33.1 million, up 67% from $19.8 million in 2019, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $2.09, up 63% from the $1.28 in the third quarter of 2019. Return on equity was 34.7%, up from 24.1% in the third quarter of 2019. After adjusting for the increase in the carrying value of the Company’s minority equity investment, net income was a record $31.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.00, an increase of 59% and 56% respectively, while return on equity was 33.1%.

“During the quarter we continued to prioritize the safety and well-being of our team, while also producing further improvements in operating performance. As credit losses fell to another record low of 7.8%, we experienced a gradual improvement in demand, lifting originations to prior year levels and leading to loan growth of nearly $50 million in the quarter,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “The resiliency of our business model continued to be highlighted by record earnings and strong cash flows. In addition to funding the organic loan growth during the quarter, we have also repurchased over $12 million worth of additional shares throughout the last several months, while liquidity remains strong at $250 million of total funding capacity.”

Other Key Third Quarter Highlights

easyfinancial

  • Secured loan portfolio grew to $141.6 million, up 40%
  • 50% of net loan advances in the quarter were issued to new customers, down from 65%
  • 44% of applications were acquired online, down slightly from 45%
  • Aided brand awareness of 85%, up from 84%
  • Average loan book per branch improved to $3.7 million, an increase of 6%
  • The delinquency rate on the final Saturday of the quarter was 4.3%, down from 4.6%
  • Operating income of $63.8 million, up 34%
  • Operating margin of 50.7%, up from 38.9%             

easyhome

  • Revenue of $36 million, up 6%
  • Same store revenue growth of 7.2%
  • Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $44.9 million, up 34%
  • Revenue from consumer lending increased to $5.5 million, up 21%
  • Record operating income of $7.9 million, up 40%
  • Record operating margin of 21.9%, up from 16.6%             

Overall

  • 42nd consecutive quarter of same store sales growth
  • 77th consecutive quarter of positive net income
  • 16th consecutive year of paying dividends and 6th consecutive year of dividend increases
  • Total same store revenue growth of 3.1%
  • Return on equity of 34.7% in the quarter, up from 24.1%
  • Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 5%, down from 6.7%
  • Net external debt to net capitalization of 66% on September 30, 2020, down from 69% in the prior year and below the Company’s target leverage ratio of 70%
  • Repurchased 108,660 common shares during the quarter at a weighted average price of $63.55, including an additional 76,440 shares subsequent to quarter-end at a weighted average price of $68.39, through the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid, bringing total share repurchases year to date to 764,435
  • No reduction of personnel during COVID-19, including a 10% reduction in year-to-date employee turnover
  • Annual employee engagement score improved to record level of 83%, up 2% over the prior year

Nine Months Results

For the first nine months of 2020, goeasy produced revenues of $480 million, up 8% compared with $444
million in the same period of 2019. Operating income for the period was $155 million compared with $122 million in the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $32.8 million or 27%. Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $87.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $5.64 compared with $57.7 million or $3.72 per share, increases of 52%. After adjusting for the increase in the carrying value of the Company’s minority equity investment, net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $82.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $5.33, increases of 43%, while return on equity was 30.5%.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total assets were $1.37 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 10% from $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2019, driven by the growth in the consumer loan portfolio.

During the quarter, the Company redeemed all its 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “Convertible Debentures”) that were outstanding on July 31, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”), which were due to mature on July 31, 2022. The Convertible Debentures were redeemable at a redemption price equal to their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. As of the close of business on June 28, 2020, there was $43,806,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures issued and outstanding, of which the holders of approximately $41,379,000 aggregate principal amount elected to convert their Convertible Debentures into approximately 954,302 common shares prior to the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date, the Company redeemed the $2,427,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Debentures that remained unconverted on that date.

Cash provided by operating activities before the net issuance of consumer loans receivable and purchase of lease assets was $96.7 million during the quarter, an increase of 20% from $80.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility, goeasy had approximately $250 million in total funding capacity, which it estimates is sufficient to fund its growth through the second quarter of 2022. At quarter-end, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 5.0%, down from 6.7% in the prior year, with incremental draws on its senior secured revolving credit facility bearing a rate of approximately 3.6% due to the lower interest rate environment.

The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of capital are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $150 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that as of September 30, 2020, if it were to run-off its consumer loan and consumer leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $2 billion. If during such a run-off scenario all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 18 months.

COVID-19 & Future Outlook

Due to the current uncertainty relating to the impacts of COVID-19, the Company intends to re-publish a 3-year forecast when the economic conditions and outlook stabilize. However, the Company remains confident that it is well positioned to navigate through the current economic downturn and has continued to see conditions gradually improve. Recent trends include:

  • Improving Consumer Demand: The effects of the pandemic, which included stay-at-home orders, increased government subsidies and reduced expenses for consumers, led to temporarily reduced demand. During the second quarter, total loan originations were down 38% from the prior year. In the third quarter, loan originations improved to be broadly flat to 2019.  
     
  • Declining Loan Protection Insurance Claims: The majority of easyfinancial customers have Loan Protection Insurance, offered by Assurant Inc., a global provider of risk-management solutions, which covers a borrower’s full loan payment for a period of 6 consecutive months in the event of unemployment. During the second quarter, total loan protection claims payments made on behalf of borrowers was $21.7 million. In the third quarter, claims payments declined by 33% to $14.6 million, with a further decline in the trend subsequent to quarter-end.
     
  • Solutions to Support Borrowers Below Pre-COVID Levels: easyfinancial has a suite of loan amendment solutions that it can offer borrowers to support them through a difficult financial period. These include temporarily deferring loan payments or extending the term of a loan to reduce the regular payment obligation. In April approximately 12% of customers utilized a form of support, as compared to approximately 7%-8% in a typical month prior to the pandemic. However, since May the portion of borrowers utilizing a form of support has fallen to below pre-COVID levels and has remained below 7% for each month since.
     
  • Strong Customer Payment Performance: The Company has continued to observe a strong level of true overall payment performance. During the second quarter, the Company collected an average of 96% of the payment volume it would normally collect prior to the pandemic. In the third quarter, customer payment volume relative to the outstanding consumer loan portfolio was at, or above, 100% of the levels it would normally collect prior to the pandemic.

“While there remains some uncertainty about the broader economic environment, we are seeing positive trends in the business and we are confident in our ability to navigate through a second wave. Consumer demand for credit continues to slowly recover and we expect growth in the loan portfolio of approximately 5% to 6% during the upcoming quarter. Credit and payment performance continue to perform well, and we project the annualized net charge-off rate will be approximately 10% in the fourth quarter. Lastly, we continue to make great progress on finalizing a new securitized funding facility. This important next step in the evolution of our balance sheet will further lower our funding costs and provide a material increase to our total liquidity,” Mr. Mullins concluded, “Our business is thriving during a challenging time and I want to once again thank all 2,000 goeasy team members for their unwavering commitment to stand by our customers. The fundamentals of our business, and the confidence in our strategy to provide everyday Canadians with a path to a better tomorrow, are stronger than ever.”

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share payable on January 8, 2021 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 25, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘budgeted’, ‘estimates’, ‘forecasts’, ‘targets’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘might’ or ‘will’ be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $4.7 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”.  goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788

David Ingram
Executive Chairman of the Board
(905) 272-2788


goeasy Ltd.    
     
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION  
(Unaudited)    
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)    
     
     
  As AtAs At 
  September 30,December 31, 
  20202019 
     
ASSETS     
Cash 39,477 46,341  
Amounts receivable 5,779 18,482  
Prepaid expenses 4,057 7,077  
Consumer loans receivable, net 1,100,998 1,040,552  
Investment 40,000 34,300  
Lease assets 46,351 48,696  
Property and equipment, net 28,905 23,007  
Deferred tax assets 7,323 14,961  
Derivative financial assets 3,455 -  
Intangible assets, net 22,677 17,749  
Right-of-use assets, net 46,943 46,147  
Goodwill 21,310 21,310  
TOTAL ASSETS 1,367,275 1,318,622  
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Liabilities    
Revolving credit facility 98,221 112,563  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 47,564 41,350  
Income taxes payable 7,837 4,187  
Dividends payable 6,713 4,448  
Unearned revenue 8,952 8,082  
Derivative financial liabilities - 16,435  
Lease liabilities 53,056 52,573  
Accrued interest 13,417 4,358  
Convertible debentures - 40,656  
Notes payable 721,292 701,549  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 957,052 986,201  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Share capital 182,524 141,956  
Contributed surplus 17,744 20,296  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 412 (915) 
Retained earnings 209,543 171,084  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 410,223 332,421  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,367,275 1,318,622  
     

 

goeasy Ltd.      
       
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME    
(Unaudited)      
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share)    
       
       
  Three Months EndedNine Months Ended 
  September 30,September 30,September 30,September 30, 
  2020201920202019 
       
REVENUE      
Interest income         101,833 90,304           302,799 249,594 
Lease revenue           28,416 27,134             84,232 84,968 
Commissions earned           28,540 34,909             83,166 98,341 
Charges and fees             3,035 3,786               9,506 10,944 
          161,824 156,133           479,703 443,847 
       
EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION      
Salaries and benefits           36,457 30,141           102,283 89,248 
Stock-based compensation             1,718 1,752               5,587 5,828 
Advertising and promotion             7,377 6,425             18,195 19,211 
Bad debts           27,221 43,326           100,505 113,485 
Occupancy             5,639 5,086             17,126 15,089 
Technology costs             3,817 3,314             10,499 9,071 
Other expenses             6,624 7,737             22,378 21,504 
            88,853 97,781           276,573 273,436 
       
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION      
Depreciation of lease assets             8,701 9,023             26,790 28,051 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets             4,053 3,798             11,994 11,266 
Depreciation of property and equipment             1,451 1,607               4,488 4,657 
Amortization of intangible assets             1,820 1,355               4,699 4,127 
            16,025 15,783             47,971 48,101 
       
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES         104,878 113,564           324,544 321,537 
       
OPERATING INCOME           56,946 42,569           155,159 122,310 
       
OTHER INCOME      
Unrealized fair value gain on investment             1,700 -               5,700 - 
       
FINANCE COSTS      
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges          12,543 14,208             39,624 40,350 
Interest expense on lease liabilities                 690 613               2,025 1,808 
            13,233 14,821             41,649 42,158 
       
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES           45,413 27,748           119,210 80,152 
       
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)      
Current             9,990 8,097             23,288 21,951 
Deferred             2,350 (174)              8,328 535 
            12,340 7,923             31,616 22,486 
       
NET INCOME           33,073 19,825             87,594 57,666 
       
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE                2.20 1.35                  5.95 3.94 
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE                2.09 1.28                  5.64 3.72 
       

 

Segmented Reporting      
        
   Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 
($ in 000's except earnings per share)  easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal 
        
Revenue       
 Interest income           97,543              4,290                   -           101,833  
 Lease revenue                    -             28,416                   -              28,416  
 Commissions earned           26,474              2,066                   -              28,540  
 Charges and fees             1,839              1,196                   -                3,035  
          125,856           35,968                   -           161,824  
        
Total operating expenses before      
       depreciation and amortization           58,089           17,208          13,556            88,853  
        
Depreciation and amortization      
 Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,
    property and equipment and intangible assets		             2,014              9,051                907            11,972  
 Depreciation of right-of-use assets             1,977              1,824                252              4,053  
               3,991           10,875            1,159            16,025  
        
Segment operating income (loss)           63,776              7,885        (14,715)          56,946  
        
Other income      
 Unrealized fair value gain on investment                1,700  
        
Finance costs      
 Interest expense and amortization of
    deferred financing charges		              12,543  
 Interest expense on lease liabilities                   690  
                13,233  
        
Income before income taxes              45,413  
        
Income taxes              12,340  
        
Net Income              33,073  
        
Diluted earnings per share                  2.09  
        
   Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 
($ in 000's except earnings per share)  easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal 
        
Revenue       
 Interest income 87,0873,217- 90,304 
 Lease revenue -27,134- 27,134 
 Commissions earned 32,7062,203- 34,909 
 Charges and fees 2,4631,323- 3,786 
   122,25633,877- 156,133 
Total operating expenses before      
       depreciation and amortization 71,28316,8549,644 97,781 
        
Depreciation and amortization      
 Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,
    property and equipment and intangible assets		 1,7949,453738 11,985 
 Depreciation of right-of-use-assets 1,6721,951175 3,798 
   3,46611,404913 15,783 
        
Segment operating income (loss) 47,5075,619(10,557)42,569 
        
Finance costs      
 Interest expense and amortization of
    deferred financing charges		    14,208 
 Interest expense on lease liabilities    613 
      14,821 
        
Income before income taxes    27,748 
        
Income taxes    7,923 
        
Net Income    19,825 
        
Diluted earnings per share    1.28 
        
        
   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 
($ in 000's except earnings per share)  easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal 
        
Revenue       
 Interest income        290,483           12,316                   -           302,799  
 Lease revenue                    -             84,232                   -              84,232  
 Commissions earned           76,785              6,381                   -              83,166  
 Charges and fees             6,113              3,393                   -                9,506  
          373,381         106,322                   -           479,703  
        
Total operating expenses before      
       depreciation and amortization        186,844           50,428          39,301         276,573  
        
Depreciation and amortization      
 Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,
    property and equipment and intangible assets		             5,484           27,903            2,590            35,977  
 Depreciation of right-of-use assets             5,691              5,595                708            11,994  
             11,175           33,498            3,298            47,971  
        
Segment operating income (loss)        175,362           22,396        (42,599)       155,159  
        
Other income      
 Unrealized fair value gain on investment                5,700  
        
Finance costs      
 Interest expense and amortization of
    deferred financing charges		              39,624  
 Interest expense on lease liabilities                2,025  
                41,649  
        
Income before income taxes           119,210  
        
Income taxes              31,616  
        
Net Income              87,594  
        
Diluted earnings per share                  5.64  
        
   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 
($ in 000's except earnings per share)  easyfinancialeasyhomeCorporateTotal 
        
Revenue       
 Interest income 241,3218,273- 249,594 
 Lease revenue -84,968- 84,968 
 Commissions earned 92,0296,312- 98,341 
 Charges and fees 6,8534,091- 10,944 
   340,203103,644- 443,847 
        
Total operating expenses before      
       depreciation and amortization 194,29449,94429,198 273,436 
        
Depreciation and amortization      
 Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,
    property and equipment and intangible assets		 5,38929,3832,063 36,835 
 Depreciation of right-of-use-assets 4,7285,978560 11,266 
   10,11735,3612,623 48,101 
        
Segment operating income (loss) 135,79218,339(31,821)122,310 
        
Finance costs      
 Interest expense and amortization of
    deferred financing charges		    40,350 
 Interest expense on lease liabilities    1,808 
      42,158 
        
Income before income taxes    80,152 
        
Income taxes    22,486 
        
Net Income    57,666 
        
Diluted earnings per share    3.72 
        

 

Summary of Financial Results and Key Performance Indicators    
     
($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages)Three Months EndedVarianceVariance
September 30, 2020September 30, 2019$ / bps% change
Summary Financial Results    
Revenue              161,824                156,133               5,691 3.6%
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization                88,853                  97,781             (8,928)(9.1%)
EBITDA                65,970                  49,329            16,641 33.7%
EBITDA margin40.8%31.6% 920 bps 29.1%
Depreciation and amortization expense                16,025                  15,783                  242 1.5%
Operating income                56,946                  42,569            14,377 33.8%
Operating margin35.2%27.3% 790 bps 28.9%
Other income1                  1,700                           -                 1,700 100.0%
Finance costs                13,233                  14,821             (1,588)(10.7%)
Effective income tax rate27.2%28.6% (140 bps) (4.9%)
Net income                33,073                  19,825            13,248 66.8%
Diluted earnings per share                     2.09                       1.28                 0.81 63.3%
Return on equity34.7%24.1% 1,060 bps 44.0%
     
Adjusted (Normalized) Financial Results1    
Adjusted EBITDA                64,270                  49,329            14,941 30.3%
Adjusted EDITDA margin39.7%31.6% 810 bps 25.6%
Adjusted net income                31,598                  19,825            11,773 59.4%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share                     2.00                       1.28                 0.72 56.3%
Adjusted return on equity33.1%24.1% 900 bps 37.3%
     
Key Performance Indicators  
Same store revenue growth (overall)3.1%20.4% (1,730 bps) (84.8%)
Same store revenue growth (easyhome)7.2%2.4% 480 bps 200.0%
     
Segment Financials    
easyfinancial revenue              125,856                122,256               3,600 2.9%
easyfinancial operating margin50.7%38.9% 1,180 bps 30.3%
easyhome revenue                35,968                  33,877               2,091 6.2%
easyhome operating margin21.9%16.6% 530 bps 31.9%
     
Portfolio Indicators    
Gross consumer loans receivable          1,182,801            1,035,596          147,205 14.2%
Growth in consumer loans receivable                48,319                  75,888           (27,569)(36.3%)
Gross loan originations              286,583                286,068                  515 0.2%
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)45.1%50.1% (500 bps) (10.0%)
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer
   loans receivable		7.8%13.2% (540 bps) (40.9%)
Potential monthly lease revenue                  8,256                    8,432                (176)(2.1%)
     
1During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized an unrealized fair value gain before-tax of $1.7 million on its investment in PayBright.
     
($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages)Nine Months EndedVarianceVariance
September 30, 2020September 30, 2019$ / bps% change
Summary Financial Results  
Revenue              479,703                443,847            35,856 8.1%
Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization              276,573                273,436               3,137 1.1%
EBITDA              182,040                142,360            39,680 27.9%
EBITDA margin37.9%32.1% 580 bps 18.1%
Depreciation and amortization expense                47,971                  48,101                (130)(0.3%)
Operating income              155,159                122,310            32,849 26.9%
Operating margin32.3%27.6% 470 bps 17.0%
Other income1                  5,700                           -                 5,700 100.0%
Finance costs                41,649                  42,158                (509)(1.2%)
Effective income tax rate26.5%28.1% (160 bps) (5.7%)
Net income                87,594                  57,666            29,928 51.9%
Diluted earnings per share                     5.64                       3.72                 1.92 51.6%
Return on equity32.3%24.5% 780 bps 31.8%
     
Adjusted (Normalized) Financial Results1    
Adjusted EBITDA              176,340                142,360            33,980 23.9%
Adjusted EBITDA margin36.8%32.1% 470 bps 14.6%
Adjusted net income                82,649                  57,666            24,983 43.3%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share                     5.33                       3.72                 1.61 43.3%
Adjusted return on equity30.5%24.5% 600 bps 24.5%
     
Key Performance Indicators  
Same store revenue growth (overall)7.8%19.8% (1,200 bps) (60.6%)
Same store revenue growth (easyhome)3.2%3.4% (20 bps) (5.9%)
     
Segment Financials    
easyfinancial revenue              373,381                340,203            33,178 9.8%
easyfinancial operating margin47.0%39.9% 710 bps 17.8%
easyhome revenue              106,322                103,644               2,678 2.6%
easyhome operating margin21.1%17.7% 340 bps 19.2%
     
Portfolio Indicators    
Gross consumer loans receivable          1,182,801            1,035,596          147,205 14.2%
Growth in consumer loans receivable                72,168                201,817        (129,649)(64.2%)
Gross loan originations              699,028                781,861           (82,833)(10.6%)
Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)45.2%50.2% (500 bps) (10.0%)
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer
   loans receivable		10.3%13.3% (300 bps) (22.6%)
Potential monthly lease revenue                  8,256                    8,432                (176)(2.1%)
     
1During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company recognized an unrealized fair value gain before-tax of $5.7 million on its investment in PayBright.
     