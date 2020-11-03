Loan Portfolio of $1.18 billion, up 14%
Net Charge-Off Rate of 7.8%, down 540 bps
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.00, up 56%
Total Liquidity of $250 million, up 16%
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter Results
During the quarter, the Company experienced an improved level of loan originations and a reduction in credit losses, leading to record financial results.
Gradual re-opening of the economy and a reduction in the stay-at-home orders originally caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, served to improve overall demand. As such, the Company generated $287 million in total loan originations, flat to the $286 million produced in the third quarter of 2019. The improved originations led to growth in the loan portfolio of $48.3 million during the quarter, which finished at $1.18 billion, up 14% from $1.03 billion as of September 30, 2019. Revenue for the third quarter, which was partially impacted by lower commissions related to higher levels of loan protection insurance claims, was $162 million, up 4% over the same period in 2019.
The Company also continued to experience strong credit and payment performance. Use of the Company’s loan protection insurance program, the continuation of government relief programs, assistance provided by banks and other lenders such as payment deferral programs and reduced living expenses, combined with previous credit model enhancements, resulted in an improvement to credit losses. The net charge-off rate for the third quarter was a record low 7.8%, compared to 13.2% in the third quarter of 2019. Although there remains uncertainty about the exact timing and pace of an economic recovery, the improvement in underlying credit performance and the general macroeconomic environment resulted in the Company holding its allowance for future credit losses broadly flat at 10.03%.
Reduced operating expenses and record low credit losses led to operating income of $56.9 million, up 34% from $42.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, while the operating margin expanded to 35.2%, up from 27.3% in the prior year. During the quarter, the Company also recorded a $1.7 million pre-tax increase to the carrying value of its minority equity investment in PayBright, a Canadian payments platform focused on instant point-of-sale consumer financing and buy-now-pay-later programs. PayBright has continued to grow revenues at over 80% on an annualized basis and onboard new major brand partners.
Net income in the third quarter was a record $33.1 million, up 67% from $19.8 million in 2019, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $2.09, up 63% from the $1.28 in the third quarter of 2019. Return on equity was 34.7%, up from 24.1% in the third quarter of 2019. After adjusting for the increase in the carrying value of the Company’s minority equity investment, net income was a record $31.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.00, an increase of 59% and 56% respectively, while return on equity was 33.1%.
“During the quarter we continued to prioritize the safety and well-being of our team, while also producing further improvements in operating performance. As credit losses fell to another record low of 7.8%, we experienced a gradual improvement in demand, lifting originations to prior year levels and leading to loan growth of nearly $50 million in the quarter,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, “The resiliency of our business model continued to be highlighted by record earnings and strong cash flows. In addition to funding the organic loan growth during the quarter, we have also repurchased over $12 million worth of additional shares throughout the last several months, while liquidity remains strong at $250 million of total funding capacity.”
Other Key Third Quarter Highlights
easyfinancial
easyhome
Overall
Nine Months Results
For the first nine months of 2020, goeasy produced revenues of $480 million, up 8% compared with $444
million in the same period of 2019. Operating income for the period was $155 million compared with $122 million in the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $32.8 million or 27%. Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $87.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $5.64 compared with $57.7 million or $3.72 per share, increases of 52%. After adjusting for the increase in the carrying value of the Company’s minority equity investment, net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $82.6 million and diluted earnings per share was $5.33, increases of 43%, while return on equity was 30.5%.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Total assets were $1.37 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 10% from $1.24 billion as of September 30, 2019, driven by the growth in the consumer loan portfolio.
During the quarter, the Company redeemed all its 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “Convertible Debentures”) that were outstanding on July 31, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”), which were due to mature on July 31, 2022. The Convertible Debentures were redeemable at a redemption price equal to their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. As of the close of business on June 28, 2020, there was $43,806,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures issued and outstanding, of which the holders of approximately $41,379,000 aggregate principal amount elected to convert their Convertible Debentures into approximately 954,302 common shares prior to the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date, the Company redeemed the $2,427,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Debentures that remained unconverted on that date.
Cash provided by operating activities before the net issuance of consumer loans receivable and purchase of lease assets was $96.7 million during the quarter, an increase of 20% from $80.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility, goeasy had approximately $250 million in total funding capacity, which it estimates is sufficient to fund its growth through the second quarter of 2022. At quarter-end, the Company’s fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 5.0%, down from 6.7% in the prior year, with incremental draws on its senior secured revolving credit facility bearing a rate of approximately 3.6% due to the lower interest rate environment.
The Company also estimates that once its existing and available sources of capital are fully utilized, it could continue to grow the loan portfolio by approximately $150 million per year solely from internal cash flows. The Company also estimates that as of September 30, 2020, if it were to run-off its consumer loan and consumer leasing portfolios, the value of the total cash repayments paid to the Company over the remaining life of its contracts would be approximately $2 billion. If during such a run-off scenario all excess cash flows were applied directly to debt, the Company estimates it would extinguish all external debt within 18 months.
COVID-19 & Future Outlook
Due to the current uncertainty relating to the impacts of COVID-19, the Company intends to re-publish a 3-year forecast when the economic conditions and outlook stabilize. However, the Company remains confident that it is well positioned to navigate through the current economic downturn and has continued to see conditions gradually improve. Recent trends include:
“While there remains some uncertainty about the broader economic environment, we are seeing positive trends in the business and we are confident in our ability to navigate through a second wave. Consumer demand for credit continues to slowly recover and we expect growth in the loan portfolio of approximately 5% to 6% during the upcoming quarter. Credit and payment performance continue to perform well, and we project the annualized net charge-off rate will be approximately 10% in the fourth quarter. Lastly, we continue to make great progress on finalizing a new securitized funding facility. This important next step in the evolution of our balance sheet will further lower our funding costs and provide a material increase to our total liquidity,” Mr. Mullins concluded, “Our business is thriving during a challenging time and I want to once again thank all 2,000 goeasy team members for their unwavering commitment to stand by our customers. The fundamentals of our business, and the confidence in our strategy to provide everyday Canadians with a path to a better tomorrow, are stronger than ever.”
Dividend
The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share payable on January 8, 2021 to the holders of common shares of record as at the close of business on December 25, 2020.
Forward-Looking Statements
All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.
This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘intends’, ‘plans’, ‘believes’, ‘budgeted’, ‘estimates’, ‘forecasts’, ‘targets’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may’, ‘could’, ‘would’, ‘might’ or ‘will’ be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.
The reader is cautioned to consider these, and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $4.7 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.
goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.
goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.
For further information contact:
Jason Mullins
President & Chief Executive Officer
(905) 272-2788
David Ingram
Executive Chairman of the Board
(905) 272-2788
|goeasy Ltd.
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|(Unaudited)
|(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|As At
|As At
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Cash
|39,477
|46,341
|Amounts receivable
|5,779
|18,482
|Prepaid expenses
|4,057
|7,077
|Consumer loans receivable, net
|1,100,998
|1,040,552
|Investment
|40,000
|34,300
|Lease assets
|46,351
|48,696
|Property and equipment, net
|28,905
|23,007
|Deferred tax assets
|7,323
|14,961
|Derivative financial assets
|3,455
|-
|Intangible assets, net
|22,677
|17,749
|Right-of-use assets, net
|46,943
|46,147
|Goodwill
|21,310
|21,310
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,367,275
|1,318,622
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Revolving credit facility
|98,221
|112,563
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|47,564
|41,350
|Income taxes payable
|7,837
|4,187
|Dividends payable
|6,713
|4,448
|Unearned revenue
|8,952
|8,082
|Derivative financial liabilities
|-
|16,435
|Lease liabilities
|53,056
|52,573
|Accrued interest
|13,417
|4,358
|Convertible debentures
|-
|40,656
|Notes payable
|721,292
|701,549
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|957,052
|986,201
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|182,524
|141,956
|Contributed surplus
|17,744
|20,296
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|412
|(915
|)
|Retained earnings
|209,543
|171,084
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|410,223
|332,421
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|1,367,275
|1,318,622
|goeasy Ltd.
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except earnings per share)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|REVENUE
|Interest income
|101,833
|90,304
|302,799
|249,594
|Lease revenue
|28,416
|27,134
|84,232
|84,968
|Commissions earned
|28,540
|34,909
|83,166
|98,341
|Charges and fees
|3,035
|3,786
|9,506
|10,944
|161,824
|156,133
|479,703
|443,847
|EXPENSES BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|Salaries and benefits
|36,457
|30,141
|102,283
|89,248
|Stock-based compensation
|1,718
|1,752
|5,587
|5,828
|Advertising and promotion
|7,377
|6,425
|18,195
|19,211
|Bad debts
|27,221
|43,326
|100,505
|113,485
|Occupancy
|5,639
|5,086
|17,126
|15,089
|Technology costs
|3,817
|3,314
|10,499
|9,071
|Other expenses
|6,624
|7,737
|22,378
|21,504
|88,853
|97,781
|276,573
|273,436
|DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|Depreciation of lease assets
|8,701
|9,023
|26,790
|28,051
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|4,053
|3,798
|11,994
|11,266
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|1,451
|1,607
|4,488
|4,657
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,820
|1,355
|4,699
|4,127
|16,025
|15,783
|47,971
|48,101
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|104,878
|113,564
|324,544
|321,537
|OPERATING INCOME
|56,946
|42,569
|155,159
|122,310
|OTHER INCOME
|Unrealized fair value gain on investment
|1,700
|-
|5,700
|-
|FINANCE COSTS
|Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing charges
|12,543
|14,208
|39,624
|40,350
|Interest expense on lease liabilities
|690
|613
|2,025
|1,808
|13,233
|14,821
|41,649
|42,158
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|45,413
|27,748
|119,210
|80,152
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)
|Current
|9,990
|8,097
|23,288
|21,951
|Deferred
|2,350
|(174
|)
|8,328
|535
|12,340
|7,923
|31,616
|22,486
|NET INCOME
|33,073
|19,825
|87,594
|57,666
|BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|2.20
|1.35
|5.95
|3.94
|DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|2.09
|1.28
|5.64
|3.72
|Segmented Reporting
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|($ in 000's except earnings per share)
|easyfinancial
|easyhome
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|Interest income
|97,543
|4,290
|-
|101,833
|Lease revenue
|-
|28,416
|-
|28,416
|Commissions earned
|26,474
|2,066
|-
|28,540
|Charges and fees
|1,839
|1,196
|-
|3,035
|125,856
|35,968
|-
|161,824
|Total operating expenses before
|depreciation and amortization
|58,089
|17,208
|13,556
|88,853
|Depreciation and amortization
|Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,
property and equipment and intangible assets
|2,014
|9,051
|907
|11,972
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|1,977
|1,824
|252
|4,053
|3,991
|10,875
|1,159
|16,025
|Segment operating income (loss)
|63,776
|7,885
|(14,715
|)
|56,946
|Other income
|Unrealized fair value gain on investment
|1,700
|Finance costs
|Interest expense and amortization of
deferred financing charges
|12,543
|Interest expense on lease liabilities
|690
|13,233
|Income before income taxes
|45,413
|Income taxes
|12,340
|Net Income
|33,073
|Diluted earnings per share
|2.09
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|($ in 000's except earnings per share)
|easyfinancial
|easyhome
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|Interest income
|87,087
|3,217
|-
|90,304
|Lease revenue
|-
|27,134
|-
|27,134
|Commissions earned
|32,706
|2,203
|-
|34,909
|Charges and fees
|2,463
|1,323
|-
|3,786
|122,256
|33,877
|-
|156,133
|Total operating expenses before
|depreciation and amortization
|71,283
|16,854
|9,644
|97,781
|Depreciation and amortization
|Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,
property and equipment and intangible assets
|1,794
|9,453
|738
|11,985
|Depreciation of right-of-use-assets
|1,672
|1,951
|175
|3,798
|3,466
|11,404
|913
|15,783
|Segment operating income (loss)
|47,507
|5,619
|(10,557
|)
|42,569
|Finance costs
|Interest expense and amortization of
deferred financing charges
|14,208
|Interest expense on lease liabilities
|613
|14,821
|Income before income taxes
|27,748
|Income taxes
|7,923
|Net Income
|19,825
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.28
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|($ in 000's except earnings per share)
|easyfinancial
|easyhome
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|Interest income
|290,483
|12,316
|-
|302,799
|Lease revenue
|-
|84,232
|-
|84,232
|Commissions earned
|76,785
|6,381
|-
|83,166
|Charges and fees
|6,113
|3,393
|-
|9,506
|373,381
|106,322
|-
|479,703
|Total operating expenses before
|depreciation and amortization
|186,844
|50,428
|39,301
|276,573
|Depreciation and amortization
|Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,
property and equipment and intangible assets
|5,484
|27,903
|2,590
|35,977
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|5,691
|5,595
|708
|11,994
|11,175
|33,498
|3,298
|47,971
|Segment operating income (loss)
|175,362
|22,396
|(42,599
|)
|155,159
|Other income
|Unrealized fair value gain on investment
|5,700
|Finance costs
|Interest expense and amortization of
deferred financing charges
|39,624
|Interest expense on lease liabilities
|2,025
|41,649
|Income before income taxes
|119,210
|Income taxes
|31,616
|Net Income
|87,594
|Diluted earnings per share
|5.64
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|($ in 000's except earnings per share)
|easyfinancial
|easyhome
|Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|Interest income
|241,321
|8,273
|-
|249,594
|Lease revenue
|-
|84,968
|-
|84,968
|Commissions earned
|92,029
|6,312
|-
|98,341
|Charges and fees
|6,853
|4,091
|-
|10,944
|340,203
|103,644
|-
|443,847
|Total operating expenses before
|depreciation and amortization
|194,294
|49,944
|29,198
|273,436
|Depreciation and amortization
|Depreciation and amortization of lease assets,
property and equipment and intangible assets
|5,389
|29,383
|2,063
|36,835
|Depreciation of right-of-use-assets
|4,728
|5,978
|560
|11,266
|10,117
|35,361
|2,623
|48,101
|Segment operating income (loss)
|135,792
|18,339
|(31,821
|)
|122,310
|Finance costs
|Interest expense and amortization of
deferred financing charges
|40,350
|Interest expense on lease liabilities
|1,808
|42,158
|Income before income taxes
|80,152
|Income taxes
|22,486
|Net Income
|57,666
|Diluted earnings per share
|3.72
|Summary of Financial Results and Key Performance Indicators
|($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Variance
|Variance
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|$ / bps
|% change
|Summary Financial Results
|Revenue
|161,824
|156,133
|5,691
|3.6
|%
|Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
|88,853
|97,781
|(8,928
|)
|(9.1
|%)
|EBITDA
|65,970
|49,329
|16,641
|33.7
|%
|EBITDA margin
|40.8
|%
|31.6
|%
|920 bps
|29.1
|%
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|16,025
|15,783
|242
|1.5
|%
|Operating income
|56,946
|42,569
|14,377
|33.8
|%
|Operating margin
|35.2
|%
|27.3
|%
|790 bps
|28.9
|%
|Other income1
|1,700
|-
|1,700
|100.0
|%
|Finance costs
|13,233
|14,821
|(1,588
|)
|(10.7
|%)
|Effective income tax rate
|27.2
|%
|28.6
|%
|(140 bps)
|(4.9
|%)
|Net income
|33,073
|19,825
|13,248
|66.8
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|2.09
|1.28
|0.81
|63.3
|%
|Return on equity
|34.7
|%
|24.1
|%
|1,060 bps
|44.0
|%
|Adjusted (Normalized) Financial Results1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|64,270
|49,329
|14,941
|30.3
|%
|Adjusted EDITDA margin
|39.7
|%
|31.6
|%
|810 bps
|25.6
|%
|Adjusted net income
|31,598
|19,825
|11,773
|59.4
|%
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|2.00
|1.28
|0.72
|56.3
|%
|Adjusted return on equity
|33.1
|%
|24.1
|%
|900 bps
|37.3
|%
|Key Performance Indicators
|Same store revenue growth (overall)
|3.1
|%
|20.4
|%
|(1,730 bps)
|(84.8
|%)
|Same store revenue growth (easyhome)
|7.2
|%
|2.4
|%
|480 bps
|200.0
|%
|Segment Financials
|easyfinancial revenue
|125,856
|122,256
|3,600
|2.9
|%
|easyfinancial operating margin
|50.7
|%
|38.9
|%
|1,180 bps
|30.3
|%
|easyhome revenue
|35,968
|33,877
|2,091
|6.2
|%
|easyhome operating margin
|21.9
|%
|16.6
|%
|530 bps
|31.9
|%
|Portfolio Indicators
|Gross consumer loans receivable
|1,182,801
|1,035,596
|147,205
|14.2
|%
|Growth in consumer loans receivable
|48,319
|75,888
|(27,569
|)
|(36.3
|%)
|Gross loan originations
|286,583
|286,068
|515
|0.2
|%
|Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)
|45.1
|%
|50.1
|%
|(500 bps)
|(10.0
|%)
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer
loans receivable
|7.8
|%
|13.2
|%
|(540 bps)
|(40.9
|%)
|Potential monthly lease revenue
|8,256
|8,432
|(176
|)
|(2.1
|%)
|1During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recognized an unrealized fair value gain before-tax of $1.7 million on its investment in PayBright.
|($ in 000’s except earnings per share and percentages)
|Nine Months Ended
|Variance
|Variance
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|$ / bps
|% change
|Summary Financial Results
|Revenue
|479,703
|443,847
|35,856
|8.1
|%
|Operating expenses before depreciation and amortization
|276,573
|273,436
|3,137
|1.1
|%
|EBITDA
|182,040
|142,360
|39,680
|27.9
|%
|EBITDA margin
|37.9
|%
|32.1
|%
|580 bps
|18.1
|%
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|47,971
|48,101
|(130
|)
|(0.3
|%)
|Operating income
|155,159
|122,310
|32,849
|26.9
|%
|Operating margin
|32.3
|%
|27.6
|%
|470 bps
|17.0
|%
|Other income1
|5,700
|-
|5,700
|100.0
|%
|Finance costs
|41,649
|42,158
|(509
|)
|(1.2
|%)
|Effective income tax rate
|26.5
|%
|28.1
|%
|(160 bps)
|(5.7
|%)
|Net income
|87,594
|57,666
|29,928
|51.9
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|5.64
|3.72
|1.92
|51.6
|%
|Return on equity
|32.3
|%
|24.5
|%
|780 bps
|31.8
|%
|Adjusted (Normalized) Financial Results1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|176,340
|142,360
|33,980
|23.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|36.8
|%
|32.1
|%
|470 bps
|14.6
|%
|Adjusted net income
|82,649
|57,666
|24,983
|43.3
|%
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|5.33
|3.72
|1.61
|43.3
|%
|Adjusted return on equity
|30.5
|%
|24.5
|%
|600 bps
|24.5
|%
|Key Performance Indicators
|Same store revenue growth (overall)
|7.8
|%
|19.8
|%
|(1,200 bps)
|(60.6
|%)
|Same store revenue growth (easyhome)
|3.2
|%
|3.4
|%
|(20 bps)
|(5.9
|%)
|Segment Financials
|easyfinancial revenue
|373,381
|340,203
|33,178
|9.8
|%
|easyfinancial operating margin
|47.0
|%
|39.9
|%
|710 bps
|17.8
|%
|easyhome revenue
|106,322
|103,644
|2,678
|2.6
|%
|easyhome operating margin
|21.1
|%
|17.7
|%
|340 bps
|19.2
|%
|Portfolio Indicators
|Gross consumer loans receivable
|1,182,801
|1,035,596
|147,205
|14.2
|%
|Growth in consumer loans receivable
|72,168
|201,817
|(129,649
|)
|(64.2
|%)
|Gross loan originations
|699,028
|781,861
|(82,833
|)
|(10.6
|%)
|Total yield on consumer loans (including ancillary products)
|45.2
|%
|50.2
|%
|(500 bps)
|(10.0
|%)
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average gross consumer
loans receivable
|10.3
|%
|13.3
|%
|(300 bps)
|(22.6
|%)
|Potential monthly lease revenue
|8,256
|8,432
|(176
|)
|(2.1
|%)
|1During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company recognized an unrealized fair value gain before-tax of $5.7 million on its investment in PayBright.
goeasy Ltd.
Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA
