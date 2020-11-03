CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington” or the “Corporation”) reported a net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share compared to a net income of $0.02 million or $0.00 per share for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation generated a net loss of $0.01 million or $0.00 compared to net income of $34.6 million or $3.38 per share.



OPERATIONS REVIEW – For the Period Ended September 30, 2020

As at September 30, 2020, Wilmington had assets under management in its operating platforms of approximately $157.5 million ($65 million representing Wilmington’s share). A summary of the Corporation and its associated entities operations are set out below.

Marinas

Maple Leaf Partnerships

In March 2020, the Corporation invested an additional $2.0 million in the Maple Leaf Partnerships being its proportionate share of capital raised to acquire four marinas in Ontario. The acquisitions closed on April 7, 2020.

In light of the 2020 boater season being delayed due to closure orders of the Ontario Government to contain COVID-19, the majority of boaters returned to the marinas, resulting in a 5% increase in same store NOI from prior year. The four marinas acquired in in April 2020 were successfully integrated, generating strong year one results on high slip occupancy.

In June 2020, the Maple Leaf Partnerships made a $1.0 million semi-annual distribution to its limited partners (Corporation’s Share - $0.2 million), representing an annual return of 10% on invested capital.

Subsequent to the third quarter 2020, the Corporation invested an additional $1.2 million, in the Maple Leaf Partnerships, being its proportionate share of capital raised to acquire a marina and a redevelopment property in Ontario. The acquisitions are expected to close on November 2020. The partnerships will own and operate eight marinas having over 3,080 boat slips which represents approximately a 100% increase in the number of slips owned last year.

Real Estate

Bow City Partnership

On April 30, 2019, the Corporation, following a 2-year zoning approval process, acquired a 19.7% interest in the Bow City Partnerships for cash consideration of $2.475 million which owns two adjacent parcels of land. Construction is underway on a six-storey self-storage facility containing approximately 92,000 sq ft of net rentable area. The exterior envelope has been substantially completed and installation of interior storage lockers is more than 50% completed. The facility is scheduled to open to the public in mid - December 2020. The Eastern 51,000 sq ft parcel contains a 32,000 sq ft of warehouse leased to the vendor until May 2021.

Private Equity

Northbridge Capital Partners Ltd. (“Northbridge”) and Northbridge Fund 2016 Limited Partnership

The value of the Northbridge Fund 2016 decreased 42% from December 31, 2019 due to the steep decline in oil prices and the resultant valuation of energy securities. The unprecedented drop in oil prices is a reflection of the collapse in global oil demand due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”). Northbridge is examining strategic initiatives to capture the current low valuations of equities in the energy sector.

OUTLOOK

The Corporation continues to make progress in executing its long-term plan of growing the marina platform both organically, through acquisitions and by advancing expansion and development plans. Marketing and sales of the 86 homesites comprising the redeveloped Bay Moorings marinas is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2021. The development of the Bow City self-storage facility in Calgary’s downtown is expected to open in late 2020. The Corporation enjoys significant liquidity and is actively pursuing opportunistic investment opportunities.





FINANCIAL RESULTS

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (CDN $ Thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Management fee revenue 76 21 145 139 Interest and other income 307 360 1,335 851 383 381 1,480 990 Expenses General and administrative (279 ) (287 ) (893 ) (926 ) Amortization (48 ) (49 ) (144 ) (145 ) Finance costs (7 ) (6 ) (22 ) (18 ) Stock-based compensation (66 ) (76 ) (283 ) (221 ) (400 ) (418 ) (1,342 ) (1,310 ) Fair value adjustments and share of net income (loss) of equity accounted investees Gain on sale of investment in Real Storage Private Trust --- --- --- 40,334 Equity accounted income (loss) (22 ) --- (59 ) 130 Fair value changes in energy securities 115 --- 27 --- 93 --- (32 ) 40,464 Income (loss) before income tax 76 (37 ) 106 40,144 Current income tax recovery (expense) 38 (18 ) 8 (3,686 ) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) (2 ) 75 (127 ) (1,866 ) Net income (loss) 112 20 (13 ) 34,592 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss) Change in fair value of Northbridge Fund 2016 45 --- (321 ) --- Change in fair value of Maple Leaf Marinas --- 831 --- 831 Related tax (5 ) (112 ) 47 (112 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 40 719 (274 ) 719 Comprehensive income (loss) 152 739 (287 ) 35,311 Net income (loss) per share Basic 0.01 --- --- 3.38 Diluted 0.01 --- --- 3.34

BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) (audited) As at September 30, December 31, (CDN $ Thousands) 2020 2019 Assets NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in Bow City Partnerships 2,475 2,475 Investment in Northbridge and Energy Securities 1,433 1,786 Investment in Maple Leaf Partnerships 6,358 4,361 Amounts receivable --- 325 Right-of-use asset 161 305 Deferred income tax assets 96 176 10,523 9,428 CURRENT ASSETS Cash 342 5,074 Short term securities 45,000 45,000 Amounts receivable and other assets 1,460 1,757 Total assets 57,325 61,259 Liabilities NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities --- 138 --- 138 CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 205 255 Income taxes payable 133 3,811 Accounts payable and other 610 674 Total liabilities 948 4,878 Equity Shareholders’ equity 56,377 56,381 Total equity 56,377 56,381 Total liabilities and equity 57,325 61,259

Executive Officers of the Corporation will be available at 403-705-8038 to answer any questions on the Corporation’s financial results.



STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER MEASUREMENTS

Certain statements included in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial conditions, expected financial results, performance, opportunities, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Corporation and its investee entities and contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", or similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

While the Corporation believes the anticipated future results, performance or achievements reflected or implied in those forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, which may cause the actual results, performance and achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the ability of management of Wilmington and its investee entities to execute its and their business plans; availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within the equity and capital markets; strategic actions including dispositions; business competition; delays in business operations; the risk of carrying out operations with minimal environmental impact; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; operational matters related to investee entities business; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; fluctuations in interest rates; stock market volatility; general economic, market and business conditions; risks associated with existing and potential future law suits and regulatory actions against Wilmington and its investee entities; uncertainties associated with regulatory approvals; uncertainty of government policy changes; uncertainties associated with credit facilities; changes in income tax laws, tax laws; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; and other risks, factors and uncertainties described elsewhere in this document or in Wilmington's other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are effective only as of the date of this document.



