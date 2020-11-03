NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.14 per share, an $0.11 increase over the $1.03 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.14 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 11, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 27, 2020.



Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls



Contact:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)

jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com

757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors)

dwayne.blake@hii-co.com

757-380-2104