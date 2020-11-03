TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces third quarter (“Q3 2020”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “During Q3, Wesdome generated operating cash flow of $25.5 million or $0.18 per share and free cash flow of $3.2 million, (net of an investment of $13.9 million in Kiena), or $0.02 per share, ending the quarter with a cash position of $73.5 million (Q2 2020: $66.7 million). Cash costs for the quarter were $1,052 per ounce (US: $790) and All-in sustaining costs were $1,395 per ounce (US $1,047). Both of these unit costs are currently above the high end of our full year guidance, however we believe the AISC will decrease to the upper end of full year guidance ($1350/ounce). Free cash flow was impacted by investments in the tailings, hoist and ventilation upgrades at Eagle River. A total of $2.8 million was spent on these projects during the quarter in order to advance future underground production to over 600 tonnes per day. In particular the hoist upgrade was longer in duration than originally planned thereby causing significant hoisting delays within the quarter. The upgraded hoist has since been successfully commissioned and is performing well. The ventilation upgrade construction work will continue into Q4 with the installation of a second fresh air fan on surface that will provide additional haulage capacity underground. The fan will be commissioned early in Q1 2021. During Q3 the company was able to significantly invest in Eagle upgrades and the advancement of Kiena, compared to Q2 which was much more affected by the pandemic.

With YTD 2020 total gold production of 70,272 ounces at an average grade of 15.1 grams per tonne (“g/t Au”) at the Eagle River Underground Mine, the Company is well-positioned to achieve its full year guidance range of 90,000 – 100,000 ounces at an average grade of 15 – 16.7 g/t Au.

At Kiena, full drilling and development capacity resumed in June. We are now currently operating seven underground drills, with the focus on converting inferred resources to the indicated category. We expect to publish an updated resource estimate in Q4 2020. We are also advancing development on the 111 metre level in order to position the Company to take a bulk sample. Future bulk sampling on the A Zone will provide an opportunity to assess the geological block model and rock quality characteristics and will provide additional information to complete the ongoing Prefeasibility Study ("PFS"), expected to be completed by H1 2021.”

Key operating and financial highlights of the Q3 2020 results include:

Gold production of 20,008 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 30.8% decrease over the same period in the previous year (Q3 2019: 28,910 ounces) due to lower grades and the impact of COVID-19: Eagle River Underground 44,667 tonnes at a head grade of 13.8 g/t Au for 19,319 ounces produced, 33.1% decrease over the previous year (Q3 2019: 28,894 ounces). Mishi Open Pit 11,533 tonnes at a head grade of 2.5 g/t Au for 689 ounces produced (Q3 2019: 15 ounces).

Revenue of $55.0 million, a 19.7% increase over Q3 2019 (Q3 2019: $45.9 million).

Ounces sold 21,700 at an average sales price of $2,532/oz (Q3 2019: 23,450 ounces at an average price of $1,957/oz).

Earned mine profit 1 of $32.1 million, a 20.0% increase over Q3 2019 (Q3 2019 - $26.8 million).

of $32.1 million, a 20.0% increase over Q3 2019 (Q3 2019 - $26.8 million). Cash costs 1 of $1,052 (US$790) per ounce of gold sold (Q3 2019 of $815 (US$618) due to less ounces sold and the impact of COVID-19.

of $1,052 (US$790) per ounce of gold sold (Q3 2019 of $815 (US$618) due to less ounces sold and the impact of COVID-19. All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,395/oz or US$1,047/oz, a 3.8% increase over the same period in 2019 (Q3 2019: $1,344/oz or US$1,018/oz), due to lower ounces sold; partially offset by lower sustaining capital expenditures.

of $1,395/oz or US$1,047/oz, a 3.8% increase over the same period in 2019 (Q3 2019: $1,344/oz or US$1,018/oz), due to lower ounces sold; partially offset by lower sustaining capital expenditures. Operating cash flow of $25.5 million or $0.18 per share 1 as compared to $27.3 million or $0.20 per share for the same period in 2019.

as compared to $27.3 million or $0.20 per share for the same period in 2019. Free cash flow of $3.2 million, net of an investment of $13.9 million in Kiena, or $0.02 per share 1 (Q3 2019: free cash flow of $9.2 million or $0.07 per share.

(Q3 2019: free cash flow of $9.2 million or $0.07 per share. Net income of $14.6 million or $0.10 per share (Q3 2019: $12.4 million or $0.09 per share) and Net income (adjusted) 1 of $15.5 million or $0.11 per share (Q3 2019: $12.4 million or $0.09 per share).

of $15.5 million or $0.11 per share (Q3 2019: $12.4 million or $0.09 per share). Cash position increased to $73.5 million compared to $66.7 million in the previous quarter.

Refer to the Company’s 2020 Third Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.







Production and Exploration Highlights Achievements Eagle River Although exploration drilling is currently operating at a reduced capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, three underground drills and one surface drill are in operation. One drill continues to better define and extend the down plunge extension of the Falcon 7 Zone, which now extends from surface to the 1,000 m elevation. Recent drilling returned 314 g/t Au over 6.0 m. This drilling was completed from the 772 m elevation that was established to test the down plunge extension of the Falcon Zone. Since that time, additional mine development has been completed on 622 m elevation to allow for drilling, and is now within 50 m in the footwall of the Falcon 7 Zone.

With nearby development already established on the 772 and 622 m elevations, the Falcon zones have the potential to be included in future mine production and ultimately augmenting production rates in the medium term.

A surface fly drilling program has commenced with one drill to test regional exploration targets.” Kiena The ongoing drilling program continues to focus on definition drilling of the high grade A Zone, in order to convert inferred resources to indicated resources, in advance of an updated resource estimate later in the year and subsequent incorporation into the PFS.

Seven underground drills are in operation. This drilling has continued to confirm the overall continuity of the geometry and the high-grade gold mineralization of the A Zone and identified additional mineralization down plunge of the most recent resource estimate. The A Zone now extends down plunge in excess of 880 m.

In addition to the ongoing drilling, access development is currently being completed towards the A Zone on 111 Level so as to position the Company to take a bulk sample. Future bulk sampling on the A Zone will provide an opportunity to assess the geological block model and rock quality characteristics and will provide the necessary information to complete the ongoing Prefeasibility Study ("PFS"), expected to be completed by H1 2021.

Recent drilling completed from the 79 level exploration ramp has focussed on the down dip extensions of the VC zones, namely the VC1 zone. The mineralization of the VC1 zone has transitioned from a more sulphide rich mineralization found in the upper extents of the mine, to a quartz rich environment with visible gold present at depth. Drilling has extended the VC1 zone 475 m down plunge from 67 Level to 107 Level, where development and drilling are presently being completed.

A 10,000 m surface drilling program has commenced to test several targets located along the Marbenite Fault (within 1.5 km from Kiena Mine Complex).

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 138.9 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Summarized Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating data Milling (tonnes) Eagle River 44,667 39,453 142,890 99,148 Mishi 11,533 204 36,301 37,297 Throughput 2 56,200 39,657 179,191 136,445 Head grades (g/t) Eagle River 13.8 23.4 15.1 21.9 Mishi 2.5 2.8 2.7 2.6 Recovery (%) Eagle River 97.7 97.6 97.6 97.2 Mishi 74.7 85.5 77.8 83.3 Production (ounces) Eagle River 19,319 28,894 67,893 67,723 Mishi 689 15 2,379 2,633 Total gold produced 2 20,008 28,910 70,272 70,356 Total gold sales (ounces) 21,700 23,450 71,340 66,323 Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 2,532 $ 1,957 $ 2,341 $ 1,819 Cash costs 1,052 815 1,022 838 Cash margin $ 1,480 $ 1,142 $ 1,318 $ 981 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 1,395 $ 1,344 $ 1,348 $ 1,290 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate 1.3321 1.3204 1.3541 1.3292 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 790 $ 618 $ 755 $ 630 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 1,047 $ 1,018 $ 995 $ 970 Financial Data Mine profit 1 $ 32,116 $ 26,770 $ 94,039 $ 65,084 Net income $ 14,614 $ 12,449 $ 42,224 $ 28,868 Net income adjusted 1 $ 15,484 $ 12,449 $ 43,470 $ 26,499 Operating cash flow $ 25,465 $ 27,275 $ 89,140 $ 55,256 Free cash flow (outflow) 1 $ 3,200 $ 9,199 $ 37,563 $ 9,925 Per share data Net income $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Adjusted net earnings 1 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 Operating cash flow 1 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.64 $ 0.40 Free cash flow 1 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.08



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,513 $ 35,657 Receivables and prepaids 2,993 1,996 Sales tax receivable 5,467 3,344 Inventories 9,280 19,667 Total current assets 91,253 60,664 Restricted cash 657 657 Deferred financing cost 926 988 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 123,845 116,765 Exploration properties 135,718 106,644 Total assets $ 352,399 $ 285,718 Liabilities Current Borrowings $ - $ 3,636 Payables and accruals 23,646 19,219 Income and mining tax payable 2,763 1,419 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,607 3,781 Total current liabilities 32,016 28,055 Lease liabilities 5,916 5,889 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 38,893 23,829 Decommissioning provisions 22,181 21,443 Total liabilities 99,006 79,216 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Capital stock 178,874 174,789 Contributed surplus 6,172 5,590 Retained earnings 68,347 26,123 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 253,393 206,502 $ 352,399 $ 285,718



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 55,000 $ 45,940 $ 167,104 $ 120,751 Cost of sales (29,206 ) (25,246 ) (93,066 ) (72,002 ) Gross profit 25,794 20,694 74,038 48,749 Other expenses Corporate and general 1,371 1,417 5,147 4,923 Stock-based compensation 518 486 2,262 2,641 COVID-19 costs 1,281 - 1,837 - 3,170 1,903 9,246 7,564 Operating income 22,624 18,791 64,792 41,185 Quebec exploration credits refund - - - 2,867 Interest expense (263 ) (138 ) (802 ) (364 ) Accretion of decommissioning provisions (88 ) (64 ) (265 ) (301 ) Interest and other income (294 ) 157 (203 ) 482 Income before income and mining taxes 21,979 18,746 63,522 43,869 Income and mining tax expense Current 2,195 1,335 6,234 3,478 Deferred 5,170 4,962 15,064 11,523 7,365 6,297 21,298 15,001 Net income and total comprehensive income $ 14,614 $ 12,449 $ 42,224 $ 28,868 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of common shares (000s) Basic 139,308 137,302 138,898 136,615 Diluted 142,969 140,989 142,478 140,119

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Retained Capital Contributed Earnings/ Total Stock Surplus (Deficit) Equity Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 166,387 $ 5,777 $ (14,955 ) $ 157,209 Net income for the period ended September 30, 2019 - - 28,868 28,868 Exercise of options 3,645 - - 3,645 Value attributed to options exercised 1,724 (1,724 ) - - Value attributed to options expired - (133 ) 133 - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 253 (253 ) - - Value attributed to DSUs exercised 175 (175 ) - - Stock-based compensation - 2,641 - 2,641 Balance, September 30, 2019 $ 172,184 $ 6,133 $ 14,046 $ 192,363 Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 174,789 $ 5,590 $ 26,123 $ 206,502 Net income for the period ended June 30, 2020 - - 42,224 42,224 Exercise of options 2,405 - - 2,405 Value attributed to options exercised 1,103 (1,103 ) - - Value attributed to options expired - - - - Value attributed to DSUs redeemed 0 - - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 577 (577 ) - - Stock-based compensation - 2,262 - 2,262 Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 178,874 $ 6,172 $ 68,347 $ 253,393



Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income $ 14,614 $ 12,449 $ 42,224 $ 28,868 Depreciation and depletion 6,322 6,076 20,001 16,335 Stock-based compensation 518 486 2,262 2,641 Accretion of decommissioning provisions 88 64 265 301 Deferred income and mining tax expense 5,170 4,962 15,064 11,523 Interest expense 263 143 802 378 Write-down of mining equipment - - - - Foreign exchange loss on lease financing (80 ) - 104 - 26,895 24,180 80,722 60,046 Net changes in non-cash working capital 2,139 4,225 13,307 (2,580 ) Mining tax paid (3,569 ) (1,130 ) (4,889 ) (2,210 ) Net cash from operating activities 25,465 27,275 89,140 55,256 Financing Activities Exercise of options 623 954 2,405 3,645 Amortization of deferred financing cost 95 - 61 - Debt issue less deferred cost - 3,304 - 3,304 Repayment of borrowings - - (3,636 ) - Repayment of lease liabilities (1,322 ) (1,558 ) (3,531 ) (4,129 ) Termination of lease arrangements - (3,952 ) - (3,952 ) Interest paid (263 ) (138 ) (802 ) (364 ) Net cash used in financing activities (867 ) (1,390 ) (5,503 ) (1,496 ) Investing Activities Additions to mining properties (6,981 ) (10,616 ) (18,972 ) (23,637 ) Additions to exploration properties (13,962 ) (5,872 ) (29,074 ) (16,908 ) Funds held against standby letter of credit - (30 ) - (657 ) Net changes in non-cash working capital 3,125 1,849 2,265 (1,325 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,818 ) (14,669 ) (45,781 ) (42,527 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,780 11,216 37,856 11,233 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 66,733 27,395 35,657 27,378 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 73,513 $ 38,611 $ 73,513 $ 38,611 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 73,513 $ 38,611 $ 73,513 $ 38,611 $ 73,513 $ 38,611 $ 73,513 $ 38,611

