  • Q3 2020 total revenues of $155.1 million, including net product sales of $152.1 million and royalty revenues of $3.0 million
  • Q3 2020 operating earnings of $56.1 million
  • On track to initiate commercial launch of SPN-812 in January 2021, if approved by the FDA
  • Topline data from the SPN-812 Phase III trial in adult ADHD patients expected in Q1 2021
  • Submitted SPN-830 (Apomorphine infusion pump) NDA to the FDA in September 2020
  • Increased full year 2020 net product sales guidance range of $500 million to $525 million, and operating earnings guidance range of $145 million to $160 million

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and associated Company developments.

“During the first nine months of 2020, we delivered strong product sales growth, diversified our revenue base and enhanced our long term growth with two corporate transactions” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus. “Our employees have been hard at work in anticipation of the launch of SPN-812. Based on the efficacy and safety demonstrated in its clinical program, SPN-812 can potentially offer an important new option in the treatment of ADHD.”      

Commercial Update

Third quarter 2020 net product sales were $152.1 million, 52% higher than the same period in 2019, driven by the addition of $40.9 million of net product sales from the acquired commercial products and $11.2 million in net product sales growth from Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR.

Net Product Sales
($ in millions)
 Q3 2020 Q3 2019Change %
Trokendi XR$82.9   $77.3  7 %
Oxtellar XR28.3   22.7  25 %
APOKYN34.5   —  NM(1)
XADAGO2.3   —  NM(1)
MYOBLOC4.1   —  NM(1)
Total$152.1   $100.0  52 %

____________
(1) Fluctuation in terms of percentage change is not meaningful.

Product Pipeline Update

SPN-812 - Novel non-stimulant for the treatment of ADHD in children and adults

  • The Company continues to prepare for the commercial launch of SPN-812, which is expected in January 2021, if approved by the FDA. The New Drug Application (NDA) Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is November 8, 2020.
  • The Company completed enrollment in the SPN-812 Phase III trial in adult patients with ADHD. Topline data from the trial is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

SPN-830 (Apomorphine infusion pump) - Continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in PD

  • NDA was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2020 for the continuous treatment of "on-off" episodes in adults with Parkinson's disease (PD) whose motor control is unsatisfactory with oral levodopa and at least one other noninvasive PD therapy.
  • The Company expects to launch SPN-830 in the fourth quarter of 2021, if approved by the FDA.

SPN-820 - Novel first-in-class activator of mTORC1

  • Preclinical and development activities are ongoing, with the goal of initiating a Phase II clinical program in treatment-resistant depression by the end of 2021.   

Operating Expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $16.8 million, essentially unchanged from $16.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $54.7 million, compared to $39.3 million in the same quarter last year. This increase was primarily due to costs associated with the new CNS portfolio of commercial products acquired from US WorldMeds (USWM Acquisition) in the second quarter of 2020 and our ongoing preparations for the potential launch of SPN-812. 

Amortization expense of intangible assets in the third quarter of 2020 were $6.1 million, compared to $1.3 million in the same quarter last year. This increase results from the USWM Acquisition.

Operating Earnings and Earnings Per Share

Operating earnings (GAAP) in the third quarter of 2020 were $56.1 million, compared to $39.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net earnings (GAAP) in the third quarter of 2020 were $40.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, as compared to $28.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $740.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and long term marketable securities, compared to $938.8 million at December 31, 2019. During the first nine months of 2020, the Company generated $107.5 million of cash from operations, inclusive of net changes in working capital. The Company made cash payments of approximately $300 million for acquisition of the CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds and $25 million paid to Navitor upon executing the development and option agreement for SPN-820.         

Financial Guidance

The Company is revising full year 2020 financial guidance, which consists of the following components, inclusive of the impact of acquiring the CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds as of June 9, 2020:

($ in millions)Current (As of November 3, 2020) Previous (As of August 18, 2020)
Net product sales$500 - $525 $460 - $500
Research and development expenseApproximately $75 Approximately $85
Selling, general and administrative expense$215 - $225 $240 - $250
Amortization of intangible assets$16 $15  
Operating earnings (GAAP)$145 - $160, including amortization of intangible assets $90 - $110, including amortization of intangible assets

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy; Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy; APOKYN® (apomorphine hydrochloride injection) for the acute treatment of hypomobility in advanced Parkinson’s disease (PD); MYOBLOC® (rimabotulinumtoxinB) for the treatment of cervical dystonia and treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adults; and XADAGO® (safinamide) as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in PD patients with hypomobility. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD; apomorphine infusion pump for hypomobility in PD; SPN-820 for treatment-resistant depression; and SPN-817 for the treatment of epilepsy.

See full Prescribing Information for our products here: Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, MYOBLOC, and XADAGO

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information, but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)

 September 30, December 31,
 2020 2019
 (unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$204,293  $181,381 
Marketable securities147,657  165,692 
Accounts receivable, net133,107  87,332 
Inventories, net42,465  26,628 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets24,493  11,611 
Total current assets552,015  472,644 
Long term marketable securities388,185  591,773 
Property and equipment, net17,395  17,068 
Operating lease assets21,019  21,279 
Finance lease asset21,676   
Intangible assets, net402,265  24,840 
Goodwill89,143   
Deferred income tax assets  32,063 
Other assets18,324  615 
Total assets$1,510,022  $1,160,282 
    
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$11,193  $10,141 
Accrued product returns and rebates136,973  107,629 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities56,289  34,305 
Contingent consideration, current portion82,900   
Income taxes payable  2,443 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion3,741  2,825 
Finance lease liability, current portion3,612   
Nonrecourse liability related to sale of future royalties, current portion4,898  3,244 
Total current liabilities299,606  160,587 
Convertible notes, net357,521  345,170 
Contingent consideration, long term33,000   
Nonrecourse liability related to sale of future royalties, long term14,960  19,248 
Operating lease liabilities, long term29,522  30,440 
Finance lease liability, long term19,289   
Deferred income tax liabilities37,941   
Other liabilities9,304  9,409 
Total liabilities801,143  564,854 
    
Stockholders’ equity   
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 52,670,121 and 52,533,348 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively53  53 
Additional paid-in capital403,396  388,410 
Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax9,700  7,417 
Retained earnings295,730  199,548 
Total stockholders’ equity708,879  595,428 
    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,510,022  $1,160,282 



Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 Three Months ended
September 30,		 Nine Months ended
September 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
 (unaudited) (unaudited)
Revenues       
Net product sales$152,133   $100,034   $368,607   $285,491  
Royalty revenues3,002   2,106   8,233   6,818  
Total revenues155,135   102,140   376,840   292,309  
        
Costs and expenses       
Cost of goods sold(a)21,388   4,819   33,926   12,547  
Research and development16,839   16,943   58,023   49,307  
Selling, general and administrative54,660   39,343   144,377   118,782  
Amortization of intangible assets6,108   1,306   9,814   3,918  
Total costs and expenses98,995   62,411   246,140   184,554  
        
Operating earnings56,140   39,729   130,700   107,755  
        
Other income (expense)       
Interest income3,262   5,559   12,988   15,696  
Interest expense(6,088)  (5,662)  (17,658)  (16,930) 
Other income (expense), net(603)  (36)  2,925   54  
Total other expense(3,429)  (139)  (1,745)  (1,180) 
        
Earnings before income taxes52,711   39,590   128,955   106,575  
        
Income tax expense12,714   10,730   32,773   26,648  
Net earnings$39,997   $28,860   $96,182   $79,927  
        
Earnings per share       
Basic$0.76   $0.55   $1.83   $1.53  
Diluted$0.74   $0.54   $1.79   $1.48  
        
Weighted-average shares outstanding       
Basic52,658,850   52,453,384   52,583,891   52,392,232  
Diluted53,762,642   53,805,838   53,663,273   53,898,486  

___________________________________________

(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets

