Industrial processes are quickly becoming automated in order to increase the efficiency and productivity in industries. As the population across the globe is increasing, there is an increasing need for enhancing productivity. Ascribed to this, the robotics and automation industry is witnessing rapid growth. An increasing number of people are becoming aware regarding the advantages of industrial robots, such as suitability as autonomous vehicles and provision of personal assistance on the floor.

This expansion of the robotics and automation industry is expected to result in the increasing demand for stepper motors across the globe. A stepper motor is a DC motor that moves in discrete steps. These devices have a number of coils organized in groups called phases. The motor rotates one step at a time by energizing each phase in sequence. Stepper motors are primarily utilized in various kinds of precision motion control applications. These devices are available in different styles, sizes, and electrical characteristics.

The global stepper motor market is predicted to register growth in the coming years, owing to the rising requirement for miniature stepper motor. This is because of the increasing penetration of these devices in several electronic applications. A miniature stepper motor has a low-power step rate, and is designed for meeting electronic devices’ size constraints. They are being utilized in industrial automation systems, digital cameras and lenses, computer peripherals, and electronic toys and games.

The stepper motor market is predicted to generate a revenue of $3.7 billion by 2030, increasing from $2.5 billion in 2019, progressing at a 3.4% during the forecast period (2020–2030). On the basis of type, the market is divided into hybrid, permanent magnet, and variable reluctance, out of which, the hybrid division is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This type of stepper motor works on principles of both variable reluctance and permanent magnet stepper motors, thereby offering high output torque, faster acceleration and response, and high pulse rate.

In terms of end user, the market is categorized into consumer electronics, industrial machinery, packaging & labeling machinery, and medical equipment. Among all these, the medical equipment category is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Stepper motors are utilized in a several medical equipment, including drug delivery systems, blood analysis machinery, ventilation systems, orthopedic devices, and power tools. Apart from this, the industrial machinery category held the major share of the market in the past.

According to a study conducted , the stepper motor market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2019. The region is further predicted to create the largest demand for these devices during the forecast period as well because of the increasing use of stepper motors in motion control systems, majorly in China and Japan, and presence of key automotive manufacturers in countries including South Korea, China, Japan, and India.

In conclusion, the market is being driven by expanding robotics and automation industry and increasing demand for miniature stepper motors.

