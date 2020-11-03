RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) today announced that Ashlee B. Randall has been promoted to Vice President – Commercial Property and Inland Marine. Ms. Randall previously served as Assistant Vice President leading Kinsale’s Energy and Environmental Divisions. Prior to joining Kinsale, Ms. Randall held various underwriting positions of increasing responsibility at James River Insurance Company. She holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in both history and mathematics from Sweet Briar College and has earned the Associate designations in Insurance Services, Commercial Underwriting, and Surplus Lines Underwriting, and the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation from The Institutes.



Brian Haney, Kinsale’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We congratulate Ashlee on her promotion. She has provided strong leadership in the development of our Energy and Environmental Divisions and we have great confidence in her ability to grow and enhance our Commercial Property and Inland Marine capabilities.”

Ms. Randall is an employee of Kinsale Management, Inc., the management services company of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Kinsale’s products are offered through its underwriting divisions within Kinsale Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

