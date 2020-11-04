LONDON, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iStorage, the award-winning and trusted global leader of hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption devices, is proud to announce the launch of the diskAshur M2. The diskAshur M2 is iStorage's smallest, lightest, fastest and most rugged FIPS compliant encrypted portable SSD and includes connectivity for both USB type A and C ports.



The new diskAshur M2 SSD encrypts data using FIPS PUB 197 validated, AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption and uniquely incorporates a Common Criteria EAL4+ ready secure microprocessor, which employs built-in physical protection mechanisms designed to defend against external tamper, bypass physical attacks and more.

The drive features ultra-fast backwards compatible USB 3.2 data transfer speeds and is available in capacities ranging from 120GB to 2TB. The diskAshur M2 is lightweight, dust and waterproof (IP68 certified), shock proof (survives a drop of 4m on to a concrete surface) and crush-proof (withstands the weight of a 2.7 ton vehicle), making it extremely rugged and ultra-portable.

Advanced security meets portability

As the number of remote workers continuously rises, ensuring data protection can prove challenging. Organisations have the added pressure of maintaining business continuity whilst adhering to data protection regulations. Strain is added for those dealing with highly sensitive information shared within a large organisation or with third parties. Undoubtedly, this situation has brought to light the importance of securely storing sensitive data.

The FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant diskAshur M2 security features help protect data against data loss and theft and provides a secure, offline back-up of your data that you can access and quickly restore in the event of a ransomware attack. In a corporate setting, this will provide a ripple effect of benefits including compliance with data security and confidentiality laws, such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA and others, gaining customer trust, maintaining business continuity and encouraging data security best practices across the organisation.

Being lightweight and smaller than the size of a phone, the diskAshur M2 offers users the ability to carry the drive with them wherever they go without the risk of losing data should the drive be lost or stolen. The diskAshur M2 is shock, vibration and crush resistant,protecting data in case the drive is dropped or even run over by a heavy vehicle. It is protected by a hard-anodised and ruggedised aluminium sleeve and supplied with a protective carry case, ideal for carrying the drive and cables (USB Type A & C Cables included).

Key features include:

- Easy to use PIN authenticated (7-15 digits)

- USB Type A & C cables and carry case include

- FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant, tamper proof and evident design

- Rugged, shockproof & crushproof

- IP68 certified Water & Dust Resistant

- Ultra-portable and lightweight (only 12mm thick)

- Independent User & Admin PINs

- Ultra-fast transfer speeds – up to 370 MB/s Read & Write speeds

- One-time User recovery PIN

- Uniquely incorporates a Common Criteria EAL4+ ready microprocessor

- Read only (write product) – Dual mode

- OS & platform independent – no software required, will work on any device with a USB port!

- Brute Force protection

John Michael, iStorage CEO, commented, "We are very excited to be offering such a unique product to the market. The diskAshur M2 offers everything you could ever wish for in a portable SSD and much much more. The diskAshur M2 is our smallest, lightest, fastest, most rugged and affordable SSD, incorporating the ultimate in advanced encryption and security technology and complying with the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 standard."

The diskAshur M2 drive is the perfect solution for those wanting to securely protect or back up their confidential data. For more information on the diskAshur M2, please visit www.istorage-uk.com/product/diskashur-M2

Prices for the diskAshur M2 start at £129 ($169) for the 120GB version. The product is available for pre-order with an anticipated shipping date of 27th November 2020.

Want to give the diskAshur M2 a try without any obligation? Fill out the form to request a free 30-day evaluation: https://istorage-uk.com/request-a-free-evaluation/

Media Contact

Company Name: iStorage Limited

Contact Person: Jamie Higham

Email: jamie.higham@istorage-uk.com

Website: https://istorage-uk.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74dadff4-60f0-492b-9bd6-8cbfe6b068ec