Ørsted announces its intention to issue green unsecured senior bonds in Taiwanese Dollars (TWD) for the purpose of raising green financing for Ørsted’s continuing investments in its Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind project. It is the second time Ørsted issues green TWD bonds in the Taiwanese market.

Ørsted targets three tranches of green senior unsecured bonds with maturities of 7, 10 and 20 years for a total nominal amount of up to TWD 15 billion subject to market conditions. The final sizes, tranches, and pricing of the green senior bonds will be determined when the book-building process closes.

The bonds will be issued by Ørsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S under Ørsted’s EMTN-programme and backed by a guarantee from Ørsted A/S. The issuing entity is rated twAA by Taiwan Rating (a subsidiary of Standard & Poor’s) covering Ørsted’s activities in Taiwan. Ørsted A/S is rated Baa1 with stable outlook by Moody’s, BBB+ with stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s, and BBB+ with stable outlook by Fitch.

The green TWD bonds will be issued in accordance with Ørsted’s Green Finance Framework, which has received a second opinion with a Dark Green shading from CICERO (https://orsted.com/en/Investors/Debt/Green-Financing).

Ørsted has selected BNP Paribas, Cathay United Bank, and CTBC Bank to act as Mandated Lead Arrangers on the transaction.

The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s financial guidance for the financial year 2020 or the announced expected investment level for 2020.

