New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646060/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020-2027. Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Purification Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies LLC

Flottweg Separation Technology

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

Konik Nanobiotech SL

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.

Repligen Corp.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience Inc.

YMC Europe GMBH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646060/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Recent Market Activity

US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market

Growth

Chromatography Leads the Pack

Global Market for Gas Chromatography Systems

Competitive Landscape

A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview

Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for

Bioseparation Systems

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals-2017

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015

Biopharmaceutical Industry Transforms Downstream Processing

Growing Biological Drug Manufacturing Capacity to Drive Growth

Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of

Current Status and Future Prospects

Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017

An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs

Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for

Bioseparation Technologies

Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and

Europe

US APPROVED BIOSIMILARS AS OF DECEMBER 2017

EUROPE APPROVED BIOSIMILARS AS OF DECEMBER 2017

R&D Funding Crucial for Biologics and Bioseparation Market

Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future

Prospects

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

3M Purification, Inc. (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC (USA)

Flottweg Separation Technology (USA)

GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH (Germany)

GE Healthcare Life Sciences (USA)

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH (Germany)

Konik Nanobiotech SL (Spain)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Pall Corporation (USA)

ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. (Canada)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France)

Repligen Corporation (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. (Japan)

YMC Europe GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Need for Further Advances in Downstream Processing

Techniques

Process Optimization and Cost Reduction - Key Goals of

Innovations in Bioseparation

Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum

Process Intensification

Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role

Minimizing Centrifugation Steps

Integration of Down-Stream and Up-Stream

Developmental Efforts

Focus on Enhancing Capture Increases

Introduction of Diversified Resins on the Rise

Multicolumn System Lower Buffer and Resin Requirement

Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention

Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process

Technique

Innovations in Single-use Systems

Increasing Biopharma Productivity and Efficiency via Continuous

Manufacturing

Changing Paradigm of Primary Recovery in Bioseparation

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Chromatography - The Gold Standard Purification Technology

Continuous Chromatography - A Key Technology for the Biopharma

Sector

Challenges to Separate Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients,

Chromatography to the Rescue

Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use

in Bioprocessing

SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention

Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity

Chromatography

A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands

Increasing Alternatives to Protein A Column based Capturing

Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns

Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity

Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves

Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies

Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity

Mixed-Mode Chromatography

Multimode Chromatography

Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings

Awareness of Mixed Mode and Multimode Media Operating Modes

Critical

Magnetic Separation as an Alternative to Chromatography - A Review

Reversible Precipitation - A Novel Bioseparation Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Chromatography (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Chromatography (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Chromatography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Other Technologies (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in US$

Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 11: United States Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 12: United States Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 14: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 17: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 20: Chinese Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 21: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: European Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 27: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: French Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 29: French Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 30: French Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: German Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: German Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 35: Italian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 36: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Spanish Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in US$

Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Russian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 47: Rest of Europe Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 48: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Indian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 63: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 68: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: Latin American Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 72: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Latin America : Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Argentinean Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazilian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexican Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in the

Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Israeli Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: Saudi Arabian Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 99: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 102: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 104: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in

US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation

Systems Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 106: Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market in

US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: African Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 108: African Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 55

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646060/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001