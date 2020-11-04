New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646045/?utm_source=GNW
The growing opportunity in optical communications therefore bodes well for the growth of PICs. Optical communication, also known as optical telecommunication, is growing in popularity driven by factors such as demand for faster internet broadband speeds, ubiquity of data communications networks, and growing use of bandwidth intensive applications such as provision of high speed internet (HSI) and triple play bundled services that includes voice, data, and video streaming. Investments in optical network infrastructures are therefore witnessing robust gains. In addition to telecommunication service providers and MNOs, even companies are rapidly shifting to fibre-optic enabled enterprise networks to handle ever-increasing big data loads and leverage benefits of technologies like IoT, cloud and artificial intelligence. While migration from copper wires to optical fibre access networks begins to mature, there is currently a strong undercurrent of change in the optical networking industry. The industry is witnessing a shift from Passive Optical Networks (PON) technology to Active Optical Network (AON). PON technology utilizes optical splitters to separate light signals of different wavelengths as they are transmitted through the network. AON, on the other hand, utilizes electrical switching equipment like routers, switch aggregator, amplifiers and repeaters, for signal distribution, management and delivery.
Increased deployment of agile optical networks (AON) by network service providers is expected to open up new opportunities for the use of PICs in enabling dynamic scaling of network infrastructures in response to fluctuating data traffic. Few of the factors that will help widen the application and adoption of PICs include breakthroughs in the development of application specific photonic integrated circuits (ASPICs) for new generation optoelectronic devices; innovations in fabrication technologies of ASPICs; surging investments in advanced telecom infrastructure; progressive improvements in photonic integration with conventional technology processes; emphasis on optical signal processing in fiber optic networks; high tide in Wi-Fi equipment installations; and emerging era of quantum computing, among others.
Integration of silicon photonics devices with traditional electronics will unleash new opportunities in on-chip and on-board communication; chip-to-chip interconnections; optical sensing and biophotonics. As we inch closer to exascale computing, optical interconnections will offer an alternative to the otherwise dense network of copper interconnections that will be needed. Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) integrates multiple photonic functions and hence is more suitable for exascale processing. While electronic integrated circuits are dense, they can never match the speed offered by PICs. PICs have higher bandwidth; higher levels of immunity to electromagnetic interference; and are compatible with current CMOS fabrication technologies. A PIC comprises of optical devices such as modulators, optical amplifiers, lasers and multiplexers. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by developing telecom and electronics industries and rapid shift of the global semiconductor manufacturing base to Southeast Asian countries.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC)
Materials Used in Making PIC
Integration Models for PIC
Applications
Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Current Market Scenario and
Outlook
Indium Phosphide: Largest & Fastest Growing Material Type
Silicon Substrates Remain in Contention
Hybrid Integration: The Widely Used PIC Fabrication Method
Monolithic Integration Emerges as Fastest Growing Fabrication
Approach
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Fragmented Marketplace
Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Optical Communications: Largest Application Market for PIC
Key Trends Influencing the Uptake of PICs in Optical
Communication Space
Soaring Deployments of 100G & Ultra-100G OTNs
Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks
Growing Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optic Networks to the Fore,
Steering PIC Demand
Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022
Global IP Traffic Scenario (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Data
Usage by Consumer Segment
A Note on Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs
Sharp Increase in Number of Internet Subscribers
Breakdown of Number of Internet Users Worldwide, by Region
(in Millions): H1 2019
High Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion): 2016-2022
Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
Faster Broadband Speeds
Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 &
2022
Infrastructure Verticals Where Telecom Investments Continue to
Remain High
Long-Haul Networks
Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs)
Access Networks
Optical Signal Processing Emerges as Fastest Growing
Application Segment
Biophotonics: A Niche Market Segment for PIC
Global Biophotonics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Geographic Region
Expanding Application Base for Biophotonics Generates Parallel
Opportunities for PIC
Increased Focus on Optical In-Vitro Diagnostics Augurs Well
Northbound Trajectory in Fiber Optic Sensors Vertical Gives
Impetus to Market Expansion
Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market (2019 & 2024): Breakdown of
Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region
Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market
Opportunities
Major Data Center Trends Influencing DCI Implementations
Rapid Growth in Data Center Traffic
Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions (in ?000 Sq. ft.)
Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019
Sharp Expansion in Cloud Data Center
Global Data Center Traffic Scenario (2018, 2020 & 2022):
Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Equipment Type
Global Cloud Data Center Market (2018 & 2022): Percentage
Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Cloud Type
Transition towards Data Center Consolidation
Growing Role of Virtualization
High Tide in Wi-Fi Equipment Installations Bodes Well
Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2018 through 2025
Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/
Region for the Year 2019
Smart Homes to Drive Demand for PICs
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Upcoming Quantum Computing Model to Infuse New Growth
Opportunities
Economic Unviability of Electronic IC in OEO Conversion Puts
Focus on Photonic IC
Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC: A Brief Comparative Analysis
Reduced Number of Optical Packages & Decreased Need for Fiber
Coupling Enhance the Image of PIC
Technology Innovations: Key to High Growth and Consistent Demand
Next Generation Silicon Photonics & Polymer Based Photonic ICs
Enhance Speed, Bandwidth and Scalability
Collaborative Initiatives Foster Development of Innovative
Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
