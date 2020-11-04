New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646045/?utm_source=GNW

The growing opportunity in optical communications therefore bodes well for the growth of PICs. Optical communication, also known as optical telecommunication, is growing in popularity driven by factors such as demand for faster internet broadband speeds, ubiquity of data communications networks, and growing use of bandwidth intensive applications such as provision of high speed internet (HSI) and triple play bundled services that includes voice, data, and video streaming. Investments in optical network infrastructures are therefore witnessing robust gains. In addition to telecommunication service providers and MNOs, even companies are rapidly shifting to fibre-optic enabled enterprise networks to handle ever-increasing big data loads and leverage benefits of technologies like IoT, cloud and artificial intelligence. While migration from copper wires to optical fibre access networks begins to mature, there is currently a strong undercurrent of change in the optical networking industry. The industry is witnessing a shift from Passive Optical Networks (PON) technology to Active Optical Network (AON). PON technology utilizes optical splitters to separate light signals of different wavelengths as they are transmitted through the network. AON, on the other hand, utilizes electrical switching equipment like routers, switch aggregator, amplifiers and repeaters, for signal distribution, management and delivery.



Increased deployment of agile optical networks (AON) by network service providers is expected to open up new opportunities for the use of PICs in enabling dynamic scaling of network infrastructures in response to fluctuating data traffic. Few of the factors that will help widen the application and adoption of PICs include breakthroughs in the development of application specific photonic integrated circuits (ASPICs) for new generation optoelectronic devices; innovations in fabrication technologies of ASPICs; surging investments in advanced telecom infrastructure; progressive improvements in photonic integration with conventional technology processes; emphasis on optical signal processing in fiber optic networks; high tide in Wi-Fi equipment installations; and emerging era of quantum computing, among others.



Integration of silicon photonics devices with traditional electronics will unleash new opportunities in on-chip and on-board communication; chip-to-chip interconnections; optical sensing and biophotonics. As we inch closer to exascale computing, optical interconnections will offer an alternative to the otherwise dense network of copper interconnections that will be needed. Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) integrates multiple photonic functions and hence is more suitable for exascale processing. While electronic integrated circuits are dense, they can never match the speed offered by PICs. PICs have higher bandwidth; higher levels of immunity to electromagnetic interference; and are compatible with current CMOS fabrication technologies. A PIC comprises of optical devices such as modulators, optical amplifiers, lasers and multiplexers. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by developing telecom and electronics industries and rapid shift of the global semiconductor manufacturing base to Southeast Asian countries.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646045/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC)

Materials Used in Making PIC

Integration Models for PIC

Applications

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Current Market Scenario and

Outlook

Indium Phosphide: Largest & Fastest Growing Material Type

Silicon Substrates Remain in Contention

Hybrid Integration: The Widely Used PIC Fabrication Method

Monolithic Integration Emerges as Fastest Growing Fabrication

Approach

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Fragmented Marketplace

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Optical Communications: Largest Application Market for PIC

Key Trends Influencing the Uptake of PICs in Optical

Communication Space

Soaring Deployments of 100G & Ultra-100G OTNs

Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks

Growing Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optic Networks to the Fore,

Steering PIC Demand

Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years 2019 and 2022

Global IP Traffic Scenario (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Data

Usage by Consumer Segment

A Note on Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs

Sharp Increase in Number of Internet Subscribers

Breakdown of Number of Internet Users Worldwide, by Region

(in Millions): H1 2019

High Penetration of IP-enabled Devices

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion): 2016-2022

Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

Faster Broadband Speeds

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications

Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type (in %): 2019 &

2022

Infrastructure Verticals Where Telecom Investments Continue to

Remain High

Long-Haul Networks

Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs)

Access Networks

Optical Signal Processing Emerges as Fastest Growing

Application Segment

Biophotonics: A Niche Market Segment for PIC

Global Biophotonics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Geographic Region

Expanding Application Base for Biophotonics Generates Parallel

Opportunities for PIC

Increased Focus on Optical In-Vitro Diagnostics Augurs Well

Northbound Trajectory in Fiber Optic Sensors Vertical Gives

Impetus to Market Expansion

Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market (2019 & 2024): Breakdown of

Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region

Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market

Opportunities

Major Data Center Trends Influencing DCI Implementations

Rapid Growth in Data Center Traffic

Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions (in ?000 Sq. ft.)

Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019

Sharp Expansion in Cloud Data Center

Global Data Center Traffic Scenario (2018, 2020 & 2022):

Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Equipment Type

Global Cloud Data Center Market (2018 & 2022): Percentage

Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Cloud Type

Transition towards Data Center Consolidation

Growing Role of Virtualization

High Tide in Wi-Fi Equipment Installations Bodes Well

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2018 through 2025

Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/

Region for the Year 2019

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for PICs

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Upcoming Quantum Computing Model to Infuse New Growth

Opportunities

Economic Unviability of Electronic IC in OEO Conversion Puts

Focus on Photonic IC

Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC: A Brief Comparative Analysis

Reduced Number of Optical Packages & Decreased Need for Fiber

Coupling Enhance the Image of PIC

Technology Innovations: Key to High Growth and Consistent Demand

Next Generation Silicon Photonics & Polymer Based Photonic ICs

Enhance Speed, Bandwidth and Scalability

Collaborative Initiatives Foster Development of Innovative

Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Integration

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Integration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Monolithic

Integration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Monolithic Integration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Module Integration

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Module Integration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Indium Phosphide

(InP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Indium Phosphide (InP)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Silicon-on-Insulator

(SOI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Gallium Arsenide

(GaAs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicon (Si) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Silicon (Si) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Raw

Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Raw Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical

Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Optical Communications

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical Signal

Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Optical Signal

Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States: Largest Market for PIC Solutions

Telecom Industry?s Focus on High-Speed Fiber Networks Builds

Momentum

Fiber Optic Deployments Register Steady Growth

Fiber Optics Industry Benefits from Telecom Regulatory Act, 1996

Percentage (%) of Population Covered by Fiber Networks in

Select States

Novel Use Case of Biophotonics in Medical Devices Augurs Well

Mainstream Image of Fiber Optic Sensors to Underpin Market

Expansion

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration, Monolithic

Integration and Module Integration - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide (InP),

Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon

(Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical Communications, Optical

Signal Processing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Uptrend in the Telecom Sector Encourages PIC Market

Growing Use of Fiber Optic Sensors Revs Up PIC Demand

Market Analytics

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide

(InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs),

Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical

Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Being a Major Fiber Optics Consumer, Japan Continues to Extend

Opportunities

Market Analytics

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide

(InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs),

Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical

Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China Emerges as the Fastest Growing Regional Market

Uptrend in Fiber Optic Deployments Enthuses PIC Market in China

Increased Adoption of Fiber Optic Sensors Infuses Market Momentum

Sensors Manufacturing Scenario in China

Market Analytics

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide

(InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs),

Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical

Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Stable Expansion in Fiber Optic Networks Bodes Well for PIC

Market in Europe

Healthy Home Entertainment Sector Spurs Demand for Fiber Optic

Networks

Household Penetration of FTTH & FTTB (in %) in Select European

Countries: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide

(InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs),

Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical

Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide

(InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs),

Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical

Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide

(InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs),

Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical

Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide

(InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs),

Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical

Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Robust Expansion on the Cards amid Soaring Investments on Fiber

Optic Networks

Market Analytics

Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration, Monolithic

Integration and Module Integration - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated Circuit

(PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide (InP),

Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon

(Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated Circuit

(PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium

Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical Communications, Optical

Signal Processing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated Circuit

(PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 81: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 82: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide

(InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs),

Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical

Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 87: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 88: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and Module

Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide

(InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs),

Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical

Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Photonic Integrated

Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing and

Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and

Module Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Indium Phosphide

(InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs),

Silicon (Si) and Other Raw Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 96: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator

(SOI), Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si) and Other Raw

Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Optical

Communications, Optical Signal Processing and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Optical Communications, Optical Signal

Processing and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Healthy Trajectory in Telecommunications Sector Augurs Well

Pan Asian Continental Terrestrial Fiber Optic Network

A Note on Submarine Cables in Asia

Market Analytics

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Hybrid Integration,

Monolithic Integration and Module Integration - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Photonic

Integrated Circuit (PIC) by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration and

Module Integration for the Years 2020 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646045/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001