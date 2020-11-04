New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Water Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646041/?utm_source=GNW





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart Water Meters: Offering Tremendous Opportunities for Water

Utilities to be Energy-Efficient, Engaged, Responsive, and

Resilient

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Key Risk Factors to be Addressed Prior to Smart Water Meters

Deployment

Recent Market Activity

Water: An Extremely Precious Natural Resource, Challenging to

Manage, but Essential for Human Survival

Water: Global Availability and Usage Grid

Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency

The Evolution of the Smart Water Grid: Fundamental Factor

Driving Market Penetration

Key Components of a Smart Water Grid: Brief Details of

Component and their Smart System Application along with

Problems Addressed

Smart Water Meters to Contribute towards Universal Access to

Clean Water

Mounting Economic and Environment Challenges Drive the Need for

Smart Water Networks

Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for

Smart Water Meters

Noteworthy Attributes of Smart Water Networks

Myriad Benefits of Smart Water Meters Drive Widespread Global

Adoption

Better Water Conservation and Enhanced Savings

Reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Losses

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Improved Asset Management

Provision of Actionable Intelligence

Enabling Modernization of Aging Infrastructure

Improved Customer Relationships

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart

Water Meter Markets Worldwide

Developing Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Water Meters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)

Arad Group (Israel)

Master Meter, Inc. (USA)

Contadores de Agua de Zaragoza, S.A. (Contazara) (Spain)

Arad Measuring Technologies Wuhan Co. Ltd.(China)

Arqiva Limited (UK)

Aquiba Pty Ltd. (Australia)

B METERS s.r.l. (Italy)

Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)

Bermad Water Technologies (Australia)

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (UK)

Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)

Elster Group SE (Germany)

Elster Metering Limited (UK)

Iskraemeco, d.d. (Slovenia)

Itron, Inc. (USA)

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (USA)

Kamstrup A/S (Denmark)

MARS Company (USA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (USA)

Mueller Systems LLC (USA)

Neptune Technology Group Inc. (USA)

Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd. (China)

Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Suntront Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Tantalus Systems Corp. (Canada)

Wasion Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Xylem Inc. (USA)

Sensus USA Inc. (USA)

Zhejiang Holley Liyuan Metering Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Digital Solutions by Water Utilities

Worldwide Drive Strong Market Demand

Numerous Benefits for Water Utilities from Complete Automation

of Operations

Smart Water Meters Witness Increasing Adoption among Utilities

Advanced Technologies and Enabling Solutions Drive Smart Water

Metering Deployments

Investments in Digital Solutions Inevitable for Utilities, but

High Costs are Key Deterrents

Recent Digital Technology Trends in the Water Metering Space

Floating Ball Technology (FBT)

AquaSense Technology

Advanced Metering Analytics (AMA)

ReadCenter AnalyticsPro & Enhanced ReadCenter Analytics

Cloud-Based Software

Managed Solutions

Proactive Customer Communications

Cellular Metering

Urgent Need to Make Smart Meters More Flexible, Reliable, and

Efficient Drive Demand for IoT Technology in the Water Utility

Industry

Internet of Things (IoT) Poised to Transform the Water

Utilities Sector

Advantages of IoT Technology over Traditional Proprietary Water

Networks

IoT-enabled Fixed Metering System Versus AMR/AMI in Water Meters

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

IoT-enabled Platforms

Despite Gains in Electric Utilities, Meter Data Management:

( MDM) Systems Yet to Find Acceptance by Water Utilities

Factors Limiting Adoption of MDMs

Interoperability Holds Key to Adoption

Surging Popularity of Intelligent Buildings and Smart Cities of

the Future Necessitates Installation of Smart Water Meters

Smart Water Management: Increasingly Important for Smart

Intelligent Buildings

Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency

Levels in the Agricultural Sector

Stringent Regulations by Water Bodies and Governments

Strengthen Market Prospects

Growing Demand for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Lends

Traction to Market Growth

Expanding Global Population and the Resulting Need for Smart

Water Infrastructure Benefits Market Growth

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Water

Management Solutions

High Cost of Installation and Deployment

Sceptics Question Actual Value Realized through Smart Water

Networks

Security and Reliability Concerns

Reliance on Battery Power Instead of Mains Supply

Slow Technological Advancement Limits Choice of Products

Lack of Flexible Demand Management Programs for Water



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Water Meters Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Smart Water Meters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Smart Water Meters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Smart Water Meters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Smart Water Meters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Smart Water Meters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Smart Water Meters Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Smart Water Meters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Smart Water Meters Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Smart Water Meters Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Smart Water Meters Market Growth Prospects in

US$ for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Smart Water Meters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Smart Water Meters Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Smart Water Meters Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Smart Water Meters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 70

