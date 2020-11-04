New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Water Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646041/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Water Meters: Offering Tremendous Opportunities for Water
Utilities to be Energy-Efficient, Engaged, Responsive, and
Resilient
Major Growth Drivers Summarized
Key Risk Factors to be Addressed Prior to Smart Water Meters
Deployment
Recent Market Activity
Water: An Extremely Precious Natural Resource, Challenging to
Manage, but Essential for Human Survival
Water: Global Availability and Usage Grid
Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency
The Evolution of the Smart Water Grid: Fundamental Factor
Driving Market Penetration
Key Components of a Smart Water Grid: Brief Details of
Component and their Smart System Application along with
Problems Addressed
Smart Water Meters to Contribute towards Universal Access to
Clean Water
Mounting Economic and Environment Challenges Drive the Need for
Smart Water Networks
Growing Prominence of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for
Smart Water Meters
Noteworthy Attributes of Smart Water Networks
Myriad Benefits of Smart Water Meters Drive Widespread Global
Adoption
Better Water Conservation and Enhanced Savings
Reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Losses
Enhanced Operational Efficiency
Improved Asset Management
Provision of Actionable Intelligence
Enabling Modernization of Aging Infrastructure
Improved Customer Relationships
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart
Water Meter Markets Worldwide
Developing Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Potential
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Water Meters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)
Arad Group (Israel)
Master Meter, Inc. (USA)
Contadores de Agua de Zaragoza, S.A. (Contazara) (Spain)
Arad Measuring Technologies Wuhan Co. Ltd.(China)
Arqiva Limited (UK)
Aquiba Pty Ltd. (Australia)
B METERS s.r.l. (Italy)
Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)
Bermad Water Technologies (Australia)
CyanConnode Holdings Plc (UK)
Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)
Elster Group SE (Germany)
Elster Metering Limited (UK)
Iskraemeco, d.d. (Slovenia)
Itron, Inc. (USA)
Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (USA)
Kamstrup A/S (Denmark)
MARS Company (USA)
Mueller Water Products, Inc. (USA)
Mueller Systems LLC (USA)
Neptune Technology Group Inc. (USA)
Ningbo Water Meter Co., Ltd. (China)
Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Suntront Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Tantalus Systems Corp. (Canada)
Wasion Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Xylem Inc. (USA)
Sensus USA Inc. (USA)
Zhejiang Holley Liyuan Metering Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Investments in Digital Solutions by Water Utilities
Worldwide Drive Strong Market Demand
Numerous Benefits for Water Utilities from Complete Automation
of Operations
Smart Water Meters Witness Increasing Adoption among Utilities
Advanced Technologies and Enabling Solutions Drive Smart Water
Metering Deployments
Investments in Digital Solutions Inevitable for Utilities, but
High Costs are Key Deterrents
Recent Digital Technology Trends in the Water Metering Space
Floating Ball Technology (FBT)
AquaSense Technology
Advanced Metering Analytics (AMA)
ReadCenter AnalyticsPro & Enhanced ReadCenter Analytics
Cloud-Based Software
Managed Solutions
Proactive Customer Communications
Cellular Metering
Urgent Need to Make Smart Meters More Flexible, Reliable, and
Efficient Drive Demand for IoT Technology in the Water Utility
Industry
Internet of Things (IoT) Poised to Transform the Water
Utilities Sector
Advantages of IoT Technology over Traditional Proprietary Water
Networks
IoT-enabled Fixed Metering System Versus AMR/AMI in Water Meters
Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
IoT-enabled Platforms
Despite Gains in Electric Utilities, Meter Data Management:
( MDM) Systems Yet to Find Acceptance by Water Utilities
Factors Limiting Adoption of MDMs
Interoperability Holds Key to Adoption
Surging Popularity of Intelligent Buildings and Smart Cities of
the Future Necessitates Installation of Smart Water Meters
Smart Water Management: Increasingly Important for Smart
Intelligent Buildings
Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency
Levels in the Agricultural Sector
Stringent Regulations by Water Bodies and Governments
Strengthen Market Prospects
Growing Demand for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Lends
Traction to Market Growth
Expanding Global Population and the Resulting Need for Smart
Water Infrastructure Benefits Market Growth
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Water
Management Solutions
High Cost of Installation and Deployment
Sceptics Question Actual Value Realized through Smart Water
Networks
Security and Reliability Concerns
Reliance on Battery Power Instead of Mains Supply
Slow Technological Advancement Limits Choice of Products
Lack of Flexible Demand Management Programs for Water
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Water Meters Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Water Meters Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Smart Water Meters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Smart Water Meters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Smart Water Meters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Smart Water Meters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Smart Water Meters Market Demand Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Smart Water Meters Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Smart Water Meters Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Smart Water Meters Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Smart Water Meters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Smart Water Meters: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Smart Water Meters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Smart Water Meters Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Smart Water Meters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 70
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646041/?utm_source=GNW
