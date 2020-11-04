New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646039/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



Service Segment to Record 13.1% CAGR



In the global Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$656.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB

Accruent

Azbil Corp.

BuildingIQ

C3 IoT

Carma Industries Inc.

Cylon Active Energy

Daikin Applied

Echelon Corp.

EnerNOC, Inc.

eSight Energy

General Electric Company

GridPoint

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Johnson Controls

Optimum Energy LLC

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb

Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint

Recent Market Activity

Spiraling Demand for Electricity - The Underlying Factor

Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management

Outlook

North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market

Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum

Global Competitor Market Shares

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

Accruent (USA)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

BuildingIQ (Australia)

C3 IoT (USA)

Carma Industries Inc. (Canada)

Cylon Active Energy (Ireland)

Daikin Applied (USA)

Echelon Corp. (USA)

EnerNOC, Inc. (USA)

eSight Energy (UK)

FirstFuel Software, Inc. (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

GridPoint (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Johnson Controls (USA)

Optimum Energy LLC (USA)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon Emissions -

A Major Growth Driver

Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market

Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption

Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth

BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement

Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts

Prospects for BEMS

BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart

Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids

Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure - A Potential Game

Changer for BEMS Market

Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent

Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market

for BEMS

Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome

Cost and Complexity Hurdles

Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel

Growth for BEMS Market

Building Energy Management Market - Key Trends

Digital Twinning

Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution

Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings

(SMB) Landscape

Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager

Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space

Tunable White Lighting

Smart Lighting and Internet of Things

Energy Management Systems

Increasing Usage of Solar Energy

Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands

Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power

Role of Analytics and Data



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 77

