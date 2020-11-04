New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646039/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Service Segment to Record 13.1% CAGR
In the global Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$656.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb
Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint
Recent Market Activity
Spiraling Demand for Electricity - The Underlying Factor
Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management
Outlook
North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market
Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum
Global Competitor Market Shares
Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb
Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
Accruent (USA)
Azbil Corporation (Japan)
BuildingIQ (Australia)
C3 IoT (USA)
Carma Industries Inc. (Canada)
Cylon Active Energy (Ireland)
Daikin Applied (USA)
Echelon Corp. (USA)
EnerNOC, Inc. (USA)
eSight Energy (UK)
FirstFuel Software, Inc. (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
GridPoint (USA)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Johnson Controls (USA)
Optimum Energy LLC (USA)
Schneider Electric (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon Emissions -
A Major Growth Driver
Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market
Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption
Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth
BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement
Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts
Prospects for BEMS
BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart
Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids
Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure - A Potential Game
Changer for BEMS Market
Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent
Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market
for BEMS
Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome
Cost and Complexity Hurdles
Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel
Growth for BEMS Market
Building Energy Management Market - Key Trends
Digital Twinning
Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution
Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings
(SMB) Landscape
Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager
Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space
Tunable White Lighting
Smart Lighting and Internet of Things
Energy Management Systems
Increasing Usage of Solar Energy
Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands
Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power
Role of Analytics and Data
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 77
