2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$419.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The High Content Screening (HCS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$248.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.



Other Components Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR



In the global Other Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$218.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$169.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 212-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BD Biosciences

BioTek Instruments Inc.

EMD Millipore

Essen BioScience

Evotec AG

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Genedata AG

IntelliCyt Corporation

Molecular Devices Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

TTP LabTech Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

HCS - An Evolving Screening Technology

HCS Market Ripe with Growth Opportunity

Market Outlook

HCS Software - A High Growth Market

Equipment Sales Continue to Expand

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

HCA - Playing an Important Role in Primary Screening

Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth

HCS Instruments for Analysis of 3D Cell Models

Emergence of Academic Sector as the Major User of HCS

Stem Cell Biology - An Emerging Area of Interest

HCS Specific Data Analysis Systems - The Need of the Hour

HCS vs. HTS

Market Challenges



