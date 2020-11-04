New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052076/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $432.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.2% CAGR



The Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 22.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 120-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Apigee Corp.

ApiOmat Inc.

Appery LLC

Applicasa Ltd.

Axway

Backendless Corp

Buddy Platform Inc.

Built.io

Kinvey Inc.

Kumulos Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Red Hat Inc.

Structum Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

App Driven Economy: The Cornerstone for Growth of BaaS

Mobile Applications

Recent Market Activity

Challenges and Complexity in Application Development Throws the

Spotlight on BaaS

A Peek into What Qualifies BaaS As a Disruptive Technology

BaaS Market Structure & Dynamics

Market Structure

Factors Governing Growth Dynamics

Primary Reasons Spurring Adoption of Backend Services Among

Application Developers Ranked by Importance

Venture Capital Funding and M&A Activity Continue to Redefine

the Landscape

Market Outlook

Developing Markets to Show Fastest Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apigee Corp. (USA)

ApiOmat, Inc. (USA)

Axway Software (USA)

Appery, LLC (USA)

Backendless Corp. (USA)

Buddy Platform, Inc. (USA)

Built.io (USA)

Google, Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Kinvey, Inc. (USA)

Kumulos Ltd. (UK)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Red Hat, Inc. (USA)

Structum, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Specialized Clouds Sets the Stage for Growth of Cloud Based BaaS

Rise in Smartphone Ownership Augments Growth Opportunities

BaaS Gains Prominence Amid Expanding App User Base

Vendor Driven App Stores Dominate the App Ecosystem

Entertainment Apps: The Premier Application Area for BaaS

Enterprise mobility & Growing Use of Enterprise Mobile Apps Set

the Platform for Growth

Trend towards "Develop Your Own Applications" in the Enterprise

Sector Fuels BaaS Adoption

Spurt in IoT App Usage Drives Demand for Robust BaaS Solutions

BaaS Reduces the Complexity of Building Chatbots

Spiraling Adoption of Web Apps Expands the Addressable Market

Opportunity for BaaS

SMBs Spur Adoption of BaaS



