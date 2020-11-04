New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052076/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $432.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.2% CAGR
The Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 22.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 120-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052076/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
App Driven Economy: The Cornerstone for Growth of BaaS
Mobile Applications
Recent Market Activity
Challenges and Complexity in Application Development Throws the
Spotlight on BaaS
A Peek into What Qualifies BaaS As a Disruptive Technology
BaaS Market Structure & Dynamics
Market Structure
Factors Governing Growth Dynamics
Primary Reasons Spurring Adoption of Backend Services Among
Application Developers Ranked by Importance
Venture Capital Funding and M&A Activity Continue to Redefine
the Landscape
Market Outlook
Developing Markets to Show Fastest Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apigee Corp. (USA)
ApiOmat, Inc. (USA)
Axway Software (USA)
Appery, LLC (USA)
Backendless Corp. (USA)
Buddy Platform, Inc. (USA)
Built.io (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Kinvey, Inc. (USA)
Kumulos Ltd. (UK)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Red Hat, Inc. (USA)
Structum, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Specialized Clouds Sets the Stage for Growth of Cloud Based BaaS
Rise in Smartphone Ownership Augments Growth Opportunities
BaaS Gains Prominence Amid Expanding App User Base
Vendor Driven App Stores Dominate the App Ecosystem
Entertainment Apps: The Premier Application Area for BaaS
Enterprise mobility & Growing Use of Enterprise Mobile Apps Set
the Platform for Growth
Trend towards "Develop Your Own Applications" in the Enterprise
Sector Fuels BaaS Adoption
Spurt in IoT App Usage Drives Demand for Robust BaaS Solutions
BaaS Reduces the Complexity of Building Chatbots
Spiraling Adoption of Web Apps Expands the Addressable Market
Opportunity for BaaS
SMBs Spur Adoption of BaaS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Backend-as-a-Service
(BaaS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
SPAIN
Table 13: Spanish Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027
RUSSIA
Table 14: Russian Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 15: Rest of Europe Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 18: Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
INDIA
Table 19: Indian Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 20: Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Backend-as-a-Service
(BaaS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 22: Latin American Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 23: Latin American Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 24: Argentinean Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020-2027
BRAZIL
Table 25: Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
MEXICO
Table 26: Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 27: Rest of Latin America Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 28: The Middle East Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: The Middle East Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 30: Iranian Market for Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
ISRAEL
Table 31: Israeli Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$: 2020-2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 32: Saudi Arabian Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 33: Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for
the Period 2020-2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 34: Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
AFRICA
Table 35: African Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 54
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052076/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: