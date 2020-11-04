New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449679/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SaaS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.9% CAGR and reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IaaS segment is readjusted to a revised 18.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR



The Healthcare Cloud Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.



PaaS Segment to Record 16.3% CAGR



In the global PaaS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 127-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Healthcare Cloud Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: SaaS (Service) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: SaaS (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: IaaS (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: IaaS (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: PaaS (Service) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: PaaS (Service) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to

2027



Table 10: United States Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canadian Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and

2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Market for Healthcare Cloud Computing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 14: Japanese Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: Chinese Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 18: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027



Table 20: European Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in France by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: French Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: German Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italian Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Italian Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Healthcare Cloud Computing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: United Kingdom Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027



Table 30: Rest of Europe Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2020 and

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 59

