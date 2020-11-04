New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449666/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Endoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Hearing Care Devices Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR



In the global Hearing Care Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 317-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acclarent, Inc.

Cochlear Ltd.

GN Store Nord A/S

Hoya Corporaton

PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate Gesellschaft m.b.H.

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Sivantos Group

Smith & Nephew PLC

Sonova Holding AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449666/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Endoscopes (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Endoscopes (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Endoscopes (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Surgical ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices (Product)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Surgical ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices (Product) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Surgical ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices (Product) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 10: Hearing Care Devices (Product) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Hearing Care Devices (Product) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Hearing Care Devices (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Hospitals & Clinics (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Hospitals & Clinics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Hospitals & Clinics (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Home Use (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Home Use (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Home Use (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in the United

States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 31: Canadian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for ENT and

Bronchoscopy Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 50: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: French ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: German ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for ENT and Bronchoscopy

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for ENT

and Bronchoscopy Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 82: Spanish ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 92: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 115: Indian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 120: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for ENT and Bronchoscopy

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for ENT and Bronchoscopy

Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 140: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 162: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for ENT and

Bronchoscopy Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 179: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for ENT and Bronchoscopy

Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 193: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 195: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 203: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 80

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449666/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001