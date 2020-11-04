New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fasteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449657/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Removable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Permanent segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.1% CAGR



The Automotive Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Semi-Permanent Segment to Record 2% CAGR



In the global Semi-Permanent segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acument® Global Technologies

ARaymond

Bulten AB

ContMid Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

LISI Automotive

NIFCO Inc.

Penn Engineering

Permanent Technologies Inc.

Rocknel Fastener Inc.

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

TR Fastenings

Westfield Fasteners Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449657/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fasteners: ?Holding the Automotive Industry Together?

Recent Market Activity

Ubiquity of Fasteners in Automobile Design: A Review

Unmasking the Deceptive Simplicity of Fasteners

Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms: The Cornerstone

of Fastener Demand

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub, Dominates the

Global Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acument® Global Technologies (USA)

ARaymond (France)

Bulten AB (Sweden)

ContMid Group (USA)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)

Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding N.V. (The Netherlands)

LISI Automotive (France)

NIFCO, Inc. (Japan)

Penn Engineering (USA)

Permanent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Phillips Screw Company (USA)

Rocknel Fastener, Inc. (USA)

STANLEY Engineered Fastening (USA)

TR Fastenings (UK)

Westfield Fasteners Limited (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis

on Quality

OEM Migration from Standard Parts to Customized Parts Drives

the Importance of Customized Fasteners

Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities

for Fasteners

Automotive Lightweighting Forces Smarter & Tougher Fastener

Innovations

Lightweighting Benefits Spur the Commercial Value of Self-

Tapping, Self Locking & Self Sealing Fasteners

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the

OEM Market

Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spur

Opportunities in the Repair & Maintenance Services Sector

As a Key Growth Driver of the Auto Industry, Expanding Middle

Class Population in Developing Countries to Fuel Future Market

Growth

Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling

Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign

Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity

Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat

Over Mechanical Fasteners

GM’s Breakthrough Steel-to-Aluminum Spot Welding Casts a Shadow

Over Volume Growth of Fasteners

Remote Fastening Technology: The Focus Area for Future R&D



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Fasteners Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Fasteners Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Fasteners Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Removable (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Removable (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Removable (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Permanent (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Permanent (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Permanent (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Semi-Permanent (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Semi-Permanent (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Semi-Permanent (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Fasteners Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Automotive Fasteners Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Automotive Fasteners Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: Automotive Fasteners Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Automotive Fasteners: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Automotive Fasteners Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Automotive Fasteners Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Automotive Fasteners Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Automotive Fasteners Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Fasteners Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Automotive Fasteners Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive Fasteners Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Automotive Fasteners Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 29: Automotive Fasteners Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Automotive Fasteners Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Automotive Fasteners Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: French Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Automotive Fasteners Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Automotive Fasteners Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Automotive Fasteners Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Automotive Fasteners Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Automotive Fasteners Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fasteners:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Automotive Fasteners Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Automotive Fasteners Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Automotive Fasteners Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Automotive Fasteners Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Automotive Fasteners Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fasteners Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fasteners Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Rest of World Automotive Fasteners Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Automotive Fasteners Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 106

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449657/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001