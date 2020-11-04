New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fasteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449657/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Removable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Permanent segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.1% CAGR
The Automotive Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Semi-Permanent Segment to Record 2% CAGR
In the global Semi-Permanent segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fasteners: ?Holding the Automotive Industry Together?
Recent Market Activity
Ubiquity of Fasteners in Automobile Design: A Review
Unmasking the Deceptive Simplicity of Fasteners
Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms: The Cornerstone
of Fastener Demand
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub, Dominates the
Global Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis
on Quality
OEM Migration from Standard Parts to Customized Parts Drives
the Importance of Customized Fasteners
Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities
for Fasteners
Automotive Lightweighting Forces Smarter & Tougher Fastener
Innovations
Lightweighting Benefits Spur the Commercial Value of Self-
Tapping, Self Locking & Self Sealing Fasteners
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the
OEM Market
Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spur
Opportunities in the Repair & Maintenance Services Sector
As a Key Growth Driver of the Auto Industry, Expanding Middle
Class Population in Developing Countries to Fuel Future Market
Growth
Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling
Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign
Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity
Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat
Over Mechanical Fasteners
GM’s Breakthrough Steel-to-Aluminum Spot Welding Casts a Shadow
Over Volume Growth of Fasteners
Remote Fastening Technology: The Focus Area for Future R&D
