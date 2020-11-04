Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4 November 2020 at 7.45 a.m.



MARIMEKKO’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021



Marimekko Corporation’s results for the year 2020 will be released on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at 8.00 a.m. The Financial Statements 2020 will be published in week 12, at the latest.



The company’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 at 2 p.m. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors. An announcement on the resolutions of the meeting will be released after the meeting.



The following interim and half-year reports will be published in 2021:

January to March, on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 8.00 a.m.

January to June, on Thursday, 19 August 2021 at 8.00 a.m.

January to September, on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 8.00 a.m.



