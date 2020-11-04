New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Generation (DG) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329803/?utm_source=GNW

Defined as energy generated close to the point of consumption by independent or grid connected microgrids, DG offers a host of benefits that promise to accelerate the pace of the global energy transition to a cleaner future. DG systems are rapidly proliferating the residential as well as commercial and industrial sectors in the form of solar photovoltaic panels, small wind turbines, natural-gas-fired fuel cells, emergency backup generators, municipal solid waste incineration, biomass combustion or cofiring and combined heat and power systems, among others. Few of the advantages of DG include lower CAPEX as it eliminates the need for long-distance transmission and distribution lines; reduced electricity losses along transmission and distribution lines; being small-scale electricity generation plants they are cost effective and easy to establish; increased ability to integrate renewable energy sources; help increase the reliability and performance of renewable energy; fulfills the role of backup power when the utility grid is down; features a flexible modular structure; and environmentally sustainable as it reduces the emissions while increasing power quality and reliability.



Given that localized renewables as compared to centralized generation of utility scale thermal power is the only way to decarbonize our energy systems, DG offers an attractive way to integrate increasing volumes of renewable energy into the energy mix. This is primarily because centralized, top-down power grid with its one-way flow of power is unsuited for generating and managing renewable energy. Decentralized system of power generation and ownership will be the energy structure of tomorrow, while 20th century paradigm of always-on, baseload power from fossil fuel will gradually fade. Recent advancements in developing interconnection standards and grid codes are helping boost DG. The rise of microgrids will emerge as a disruptive force breaking the once centralized electricity infrastructure into a more distributed system. Microgrids are localized groups of small, self-contained electricity grids with their own electricity source primarily renewables such as solar or wind. With deregulation of the electricity sector gaining momentum worldwide, alternatives to centrally planned power grids are emerging as attractive investments for private investors. An example is the growing interest in private microgrid implementation. Private deployment of microgrids is growing with companies building their own microgrids as power interruptions and blackouts become increasingly common and frequent as a result of extreme weather conditions compounded by aging energy infrastructure. Distributed energy has the potential to become consistently cheaper as compared to conventional power which is saddled by fixed costs of the massive centralized infrastructure. The price differentials, in the coming years, will result in increasing number of consumers migrating to alternative grids, leaving centralized utility grids to collapse under their own weight. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 70.1% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period as the country opens its electricity markets to competition and increased DR investments.





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

AES Distributed Energy (USA)

Ameresco, Inc. (USA)

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. (Italy)

Bergey WindPower Company (USA)

Bloom Energy Corporation (USA)

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA)

Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)

Clarke Energy (UK)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

E.ON SE (Germany)

Flex Energy Solutions (USA)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (USA)

GE Power (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)

Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)

XZERES Wind Corp. (USA)



Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of

Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

( 1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:

( in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North

America over the Period 2010-2030

Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model:

Foundation for Market Growth

High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility

Companies? ?Death Spiral?

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on

Key Wind Power Facts

Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:

2018

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by

Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in

Electric Utility Network

Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security

Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity

Management Forever

Global Distributed Generation Capacity in Microgrids by Type:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations for

Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas Generators, Small

Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and Others

DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable

Cost Sharing a Major Priority

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous

Growth Potential

Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify

the Disruptive Effect of DG

Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG

Market

Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG

Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for

the DG Market

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens

Market Prospects

World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed

Generation

World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 &

2040

Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed

Generation

Technical Barriers

Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment



Challenging Times Ahead for US Utilities as Distributed

Generation Market Surges Ahead

US Distributed Generation Capacity by Technology Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Capacity for Coal, Natural Gas,

Renewable Energy Resources, and Others

Mixed Prospects for Distributed Wind Power Market in the US

US Distributed Wind Systems Market with 2014 and 2030 Targets

for Levelized Cost of Energy, Capacity Factor, and Average

Installed Cost

High CAPEX Continues to Constrain Fuel Cells Market

US Manufacturers to Leverage Innovation to Capture a Slice of

the Global Distributed Wind Market

DERMS Market to Grow in Sync with DG Penetration

Focus on Renewable Power to Spur Growth of Japan's Distributed Wind Power Market

Wind Power Market

Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Indonesia: Strong Business Case for Small Scale Distributed

Power Generation

Thailand: Government Support Pivotal in Driving Adoption of DG

Technologies

