New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Generation (DG) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329803/?utm_source=GNW
Defined as energy generated close to the point of consumption by independent or grid connected microgrids, DG offers a host of benefits that promise to accelerate the pace of the global energy transition to a cleaner future. DG systems are rapidly proliferating the residential as well as commercial and industrial sectors in the form of solar photovoltaic panels, small wind turbines, natural-gas-fired fuel cells, emergency backup generators, municipal solid waste incineration, biomass combustion or cofiring and combined heat and power systems, among others. Few of the advantages of DG include lower CAPEX as it eliminates the need for long-distance transmission and distribution lines; reduced electricity losses along transmission and distribution lines; being small-scale electricity generation plants they are cost effective and easy to establish; increased ability to integrate renewable energy sources; help increase the reliability and performance of renewable energy; fulfills the role of backup power when the utility grid is down; features a flexible modular structure; and environmentally sustainable as it reduces the emissions while increasing power quality and reliability.
Given that localized renewables as compared to centralized generation of utility scale thermal power is the only way to decarbonize our energy systems, DG offers an attractive way to integrate increasing volumes of renewable energy into the energy mix. This is primarily because centralized, top-down power grid with its one-way flow of power is unsuited for generating and managing renewable energy. Decentralized system of power generation and ownership will be the energy structure of tomorrow, while 20th century paradigm of always-on, baseload power from fossil fuel will gradually fade. Recent advancements in developing interconnection standards and grid codes are helping boost DG. The rise of microgrids will emerge as a disruptive force breaking the once centralized electricity infrastructure into a more distributed system. Microgrids are localized groups of small, self-contained electricity grids with their own electricity source primarily renewables such as solar or wind. With deregulation of the electricity sector gaining momentum worldwide, alternatives to centrally planned power grids are emerging as attractive investments for private investors. An example is the growing interest in private microgrid implementation. Private deployment of microgrids is growing with companies building their own microgrids as power interruptions and blackouts become increasingly common and frequent as a result of extreme weather conditions compounded by aging energy infrastructure. Distributed energy has the potential to become consistently cheaper as compared to conventional power which is saddled by fixed costs of the massive centralized infrastructure. The price differentials, in the coming years, will result in increasing number of consumers migrating to alternative grids, leaving centralized utility grids to collapse under their own weight. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 70.1% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period as the country opens its electricity markets to competition and increased DR investments.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329803/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Distributed Generation: A Prelude
Types of Distributed Generation Resources
Major Distributed Generation Technologies with Typical
Installed Capacity Range
Categorization of Distributed Generation Technologies by
Capacity Installations
Reciprocating Engines
Fuel Cells
Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems
Distributed Wind Turbines
Gas Turbines
Microturbines
Microhydroelectric Generators
Distributed Power Generation: A Game Changer for the Electric
Power Industry
Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run
Commercial Segment: A High Growth End Use Market
Europe: The Largest Regional Market
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
World Distributed Generation Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Distributed Generation Market: Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Europe,
USA, Rest of World, Latin America, Canada and Japan
Myriad Benefits of Distributed Generation Drives Widespread
Adoption
Major Factors Driving Deployment of Distributed Generation in
Developed and Developing Economies
Environmental Benefits
Utility Benefits
Reliability and Energy Security Benefits
Grid Expansion and Equipment Benefits
Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for
Market Penetration
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Global Economic Outlook
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Reciprocating Combustion Engines (RCEs): The largest Segment
Distributed Solar: The High Growth Segment
Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by End-Use for
the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24
Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for
Farmers in the US
US Distributed Wind Annual Capacity in MW for 2014-2018
Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to
Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells
SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation
Growing Prominence of Distributed Power Generation Benefits
Market Prospects for Combustion Turbines
Distributed Power Technologies: Brief Details on Power
Technology, Size Range, Power Efficiency Range, Fuel Options
and Applications
Micro Turbines Witness Increasing Deployment in Distributed
Energy Generation
Global Competitive Landscape
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
AES Distributed Energy (USA)
Ameresco, Inc. (USA)
Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. (Italy)
Bergey WindPower Company (USA)
Bloom Energy Corporation (USA)
Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)
Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA)
Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)
Clarke Energy (UK)
Cummins, Inc. (USA)
E.ON SE (Germany)
Flex Energy Solutions (USA)
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (USA)
GE Power (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Schneider Electric (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)
Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)
XZERES Wind Corp. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of
Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
( 1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:
( in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North
America over the Period 2010-2030
Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model:
Foundation for Market Growth
High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility
Companies? ?Death Spiral?
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver
Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on
Key Wind Power Facts
Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:
2018
World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by
Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in
Electric Utility Network
Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security
Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities
Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity
Management Forever
Global Distributed Generation Capacity in Microgrids by Type:
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations for
Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas Generators, Small
Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and Others
DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable
Cost Sharing a Major Priority
Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous
Growth Potential
Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify
the Disruptive Effect of DG
Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG
Market
Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG
Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for
the DG Market
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens
Market Prospects
World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed
Generation
World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 &
2040
Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed
Generation
Technical Barriers
Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 2: World 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Reciprocating
Combustion Engines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 4: World 5-Year Perspective for Reciprocating Combustion
Engines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Fuel Cells by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 6: World 5-Year Perspective for Fuel Cells by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Solar Photovoltaic
(PV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 8: World 5-Year Perspective for Solar Photovoltaic (PV)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Wind by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 10: World 5-Year Perspective for Wind by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Turbines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 12: World 5-Year Perspective for Gas Turbines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Micro Turbines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 14: World 5-Year Perspective for Micro Turbines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 16: World 5-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Grid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 18: World 5-Year Perspective for On-Grid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Off-Grid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 20: World 5-Year Perspective for Off-Grid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 22: World 5-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 24: World 5-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 26: World 5-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Challenging Times Ahead for US Utilities as Distributed
Generation Market Surges Ahead
US Distributed Generation Capacity by Technology Type (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Capacity for Coal, Natural Gas,
Renewable Energy Resources, and Others
Mixed Prospects for Distributed Wind Power Market in the US
US Distributed Wind Systems Market with 2014 and 2030 Targets
for Levelized Cost of Energy, Capacity Factor, and Average
Installed Cost
High CAPEX Continues to Constrain Fuel Cells Market
US Manufacturers to Leverage Innovation to Capture a Slice of
the Global Distributed Wind Market
DERMS Market to Grow in Sync with DG Penetration
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 28: USA 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 30: USA 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 32: USA 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2020 &
2025
CANADA
Brief Market Overview
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 34: Canada 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 36: Canada 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 38: Canada 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2020 &
2025
JAPAN
Focus on Renewable Power to Spur Growth of Japan?s Distributed
Wind Power Market
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 40: Japan 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 42: Japan 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 44: Japan 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2020 &
2025
CHINA
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 46: China 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 48: China 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 50: China 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2020 &
2025
EUROPE
GERMANY: BIGGEST ELECTRICITY AS WELL AS DISTRIBUTED ENERGY MARKET
IN EUROPE
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 52: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for
Years 2020 & 2025
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 54: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 56: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 58: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2020 &
2025
FRANCE
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 60: France 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 62: France 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 64: France 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2020 &
2025
GERMANY
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 66: Germany 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 68: Germany 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 70: Germany 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2020 &
2025
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 72: Italy 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 74: Italy 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 76: Italy 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2020 &
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 78: UK 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation (DG)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 80: UK 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation (DG)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 82: UK 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation (DG)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2020 &
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating
Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind,
Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 84: Rest of Europe 5-Year Perspective for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 86: Rest of Europe 5-Year Perspective for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe 5-Year Perspective for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2020 & 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Indonesia: Strong Business Case for Small Scale Distributed
Power Generation
Thailand: Government Support Pivotal in Driving Adoption of DG
Technologies
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Generation (DG) by Geographic Region - Australia,
India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating
Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind,
Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Distributed Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2020 & 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 97: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 98: Australia 5-Year Perspective for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 99: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 100: Australia 5-Year Perspective for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 101: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 102: Australia 5-Year Perspective for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2020 & 2025
INDIA
Table 103: India Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Technology - Reciprocating Combustion
Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas
Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 104: India 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reciprocating Combustion Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar
Photovoltaic (PV), Wind, Gas Turbines, Micro Turbines and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 105: India Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 106: India 5-Year Perspective for Distributed Generation
(DG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 107: India Current & Future Analysis for Distributed
Generation (DG) by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329803/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: