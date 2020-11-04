NORRISTOWN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “What will it take to find your purpose and get your dignity, self-worth, and power back? Can you reconnect with your destiny and think about who you are and who you want to be?” Debuting author Imani Asha invites readers to find the answers within the pages of “Faith Power Hope” (published by Archway Publishing).

This book presents an emotional, personal story from the perspective of a child who carries her pain into adulthood. The narrative follows a young woman named Rachel through several life-changing moments as she grows and builds her life in faith. Readers follow Rachel as she fights for her identity and finds self-discovery in a world that has abandoned her. Through her journey, the author demonstrates how one can overcome the worst of situations and take his/her power back from the strongholds in life without accepting defeat.

“There are too many people carrying around guilt and shame that does not necessarily need to be on their shoulders. For that reason, they may have never truly felt a sense of healing,” Asha explains. “Rachel’s ability to be transparent and to find self-discovery, faith, strength and power will speak volumes for not just elite readers but everyday, ordinary folks who may be struggling in silence and just surviving and not experiencing how to actually live life with no regrets.”

The goal of “Faith Power Hope” is to help readers discover their faith, feel empowered, to heal and to know that they are not alone. It aims to encourage them to put power back in their hands, take control of their lives and begin to overcome heartbreak, mental anguish, physical harm, broken promises and spiritual bankruptcy.

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/808748-faith-power-hope to purchase a copy of the book.

“Faith Power Hope: Turn Your Pain into Purpose and Reach beyond the Break!”

By Imani Asha

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781480893757

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781480893771

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9781480893764

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Imani Asha possesses several degrees, and is a professional life coach, author, mentor and motivational speaker who once worked in the corporate arena. She seeks to empower, encourage and uplift others toward developing healthier mindsets and realizing their purpose. She currently lives in Pennsylvania.

