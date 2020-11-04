TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The children’s picture book “Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are” (published by Archway Publishing) by Debora Bosco MACP, B. Ed, features Itty-Bitty, a young beaver who builds its confidence and learns self-acceptance, with some encouragement from its mama. The book is the second in the “Itty-Bitty” series, following “Itty-Bitty, I Love You.”

The series revolves around the two beavers, Itty-Bitty and Mama Beaver, and especially Itty-Bitty. In this particular book, Itty-Bitty experiences growth and increased self-confidence as the story progresses. To help her little beaver, Mama Beaver nurtures, provides guidance, and gives continued messages on encouragement.

“I hope children and caregivers have an encouraging and heartwarming experience reading this book,” Bosco says. “I think that parents/guardians relate to Mama Beaver’s loving, encouraging message of self-acceptance and loving oneself. I believe that children will relate to Itty-Bitty learning to embrace and accept itself regardless of what friends may say.”

About the Author

Debora Bosco MACP, B. Ed, the author of the Itty-Bitty children’s book series. She has a background in literature, psychology and education. She earned a Master of Arts in counseling psychology and received training from the Canadian Association for Play Therapy. Bosco is the mother of an itty-bitty child.

