Developed by Bombardier’s Rail Control Solutions’ Services Team based in Sweden, EBI Sense adds a new dimension to the BOMBARDIER OPTIFLO suite of rail control service solutions.

Developed by Bombardier’s Rail Control Solutions’ Services Team based in Sweden, EBI Sense adds a new dimension to the BOMBARDIER OPTIFLO suite of rail control service solutions.

The new service c ombin es IoT , c loud and m achine l earning to transform asset performance data into powerful insights to make maintenance more efficient



EBI Sense is a subscription-based service which brings simplicity and predictability of costs; it focuses on the user experience via intuitive reporting and simplified workflows

BERLIN, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed4773ee-cb26-4194-8682-aab7990c79e2

Today, global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation launched its new BOMBARDIER EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance. Focused on rail signalling, it embraces Bombardier’s rail control experience, modern digital tools and advanced analytics. The service converts asset performance data into powerful insights, enabling infrastructure operators to manage maintenance more efficiently, reduce disruptions and enhance railway availability.

“The launch of our innovative, cloud-native, predictive maintenance service for signalling is a transformative step towards realizing the benefits of digitalization for railway performance. Developed through a combination of technology and expertise combined with the latest exciting digital enablers, EBI Sense is a true reflection of our commitment to continuously innovate and add value for our customers across their system’s entire lifecycle,” said Richard Hunter, President, Rail Control Solutions, Bombardier Transportation.

Adding to Bombardier’s extensive services portfolio, EBI Sense is ideally suited to widely distributed rail systems with a high number of trackside assets such as point machines and track circuits. It brings together Internet of Things (IoT) as well as cloud and machine learning with advanced, secure data collection and analytics to predict equipment failures and schedule maintenance. Unique wireless sensors, cloud-native systems and flexible web-based interfaces, enable rapid deployment with no disruption to operations. Using machine learning, it automatically improves analysis through experience and anticipates asset performance. As a subscription service, EBI Sense brings simplicity and predictability of costs, and with the end-user in mind, intuitive interfaces and reports offer customers a simplified workflow process.

Developed by Bombardier’s Rail Control Solutions’ Services Team based in Sweden, EBI Sense adds a new dimension to the BOMBARDIER OPTIFLO suite of rail control service solutions. Bombardier has a long history of innovation in modern rail control, from pioneering the first computer-based interlockings and automated train control systems, to continuing to advance in the digital arena with technologies like EBI Sense today.

More information on EBI Sense can be found on the Bombardier Transportation website and/or enquiries can be emailed to: Bombardier Transportation RCS Digital Services.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.



About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.



Bombardier, EBI and OPTIFLO are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.



For Information

Global media relations

press@rail.bombardier.com





You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.