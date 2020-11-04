SINGAPORE, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meant to encourage and uplift, Eric Wei’s new inspirational book “Wise Words to Ponder: A Selection of Great Thoughts through Quotes and Verses” (published by Partridge Singapore) contains a collection of more than 600 quotes and 100 verses.

As a self-described ardent quote lover, the author has collected many sayings from the various books he has read over the years as well as the internet, posters and various sources. The book has three broad selections — general quotes, humorous and witty quips, and verses. Wei hopes that “Wise Words to Ponder” will help teenagers and adults to cope in today’s society with its “timeless wise words” to nourish their mind and to make them more mentally resilient.

“I hope this book will delight readers who loves quotes,” Wei says, adding that he wants his book to help readers “Be inspired. Feel good after reading. Change their perspective.”

“Wise Words to Ponder” is available online at: https://www.amazon.com/Wise-Words-Ponder-Selection-Thoughts-ebook/dp/B08H7ZQQ7N.

“Wise Words to Ponder”

By Eric Wei

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 90 pages | ISBN 9781543759914

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 90 pages | ISBN 9781543759891

E-Book | 90 pages | ISBN 9781543759907

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Eric Wei is an avid reader. He likes books on philosophy, psychology, new thoughts, quotes, wisdom tales and jokes. He loves quotes and verses which are rich in meaning. Wei is from Singapore and has recently retired. Besides “Wise Words to Ponder,” the author has also written “Lessons From Tales.”

