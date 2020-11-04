BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering a mix of Scriptures, inspiring thoughts and prayers, “Goals for the Soul” (published by Balboa Press) by Lynley Dornier is a guidebook on dealing with everyday life.

“Goals for the Soul” shares life lessons combined with prayers to guide individuals on their soul journey and healing. The book gives insight and wisdom on how to navigate through life, touching on subjects such as forgiveness, kindness, pain, joy, trust, gratitude and more.

“I have worked on this book for my son Bailey for over 20 years,” the author states. “My intention for this book is to help people of all ages utilize guidance with prayer to help their soul journey. I want readers to know that they are not alone and know that there is a way through each lesson.”

An excerpt from the book reads:

You are LOVED, you are a gift, you are an amazing soul spirit, living in a human body, with your own LOVE SOUL LIGHT to shine.

“Goals for the Soul”

By Lynley Dornier

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 48 pages | ISBN 9781982247799

E-Book | 48 pages | ISBN 9781982247805

About the Author

Lynley Dornier is a licensed clinical social worker. She graduated from LSU School of Social Work and currently works with hospice patients and their families. She has volunteered in many areas, including counseling prisoners, feeding the homeless, and helping children with cancer have a week of fun. Additionally, she has volunteered as a crisis counselor and co-facilitated a suicide survivors group. “Goals for the Soul” is her first book.

