Nykredit today announces Q1-Q3 Interim Reports 2020 of:
Nykredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 48
Nykredit Realkredit A/S, CVR no 12 71 92 80
Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive, comments on the Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2020:
– The results presented today are highly satisfactory and exceed our expectations earlier this year. It appears that we must learn to live with covid-19 for some time to come, but until now the housing market and large parts of the Danish business sector have steered well through the crisis. At the same time, we continue to record strong business growth.
– Lending and customer satisfaction are on the rise, and both Nykredit Bank and Totalkredit are seeing customer growth. In particular, lending to business customers has increased considerably thanks to our continued commitment to supporting Danish business and industry.
– We are welcoming new customers from urban as well as rural districts. This year Totalkredit has recorded lending growth in all 98 municipalities across the country. This illustrates that Nykredit together with its partner banks in the Totalkredit alliance is a lender to homeowners and business all over Denmark, including the more sparsely populated areas.
– Backed by a three-digit million amount from Nykredit's majority shareholder, Forenet Kredit, both Nykredit Bank and Totalkredit have recently launched new initiatives, which will make it easier and more affordable for our customers to make green choices. Especially our green car loan, which makes it much cheaper to finance an eco-friendly car, got a great reception from our customers. Since our launch a month ago, every third car loan granted by Nykredit Bank has been for an electric car or plug-in hybrid car. Before the launch – for the first nine months of the year – this was true for only every eight car loan.
Highlights from the Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2020:
|DKK million
|Nykredit Group
|Q1-Q3/
|Q1-Q3/
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Net interest income
|7,280
|6,929
|351
|Net fee income
|1,754
|2,008
|-254
|Wealth management income
|1,446
|1,116
|330
|Net interest from capitalisation
|(307)
|(262)
|-44
|Net income relating to customer benefits programmes
|(154)
|(122)
|-32
|Trading, investment portfolio and other income
|231
|1,164
|-934
|Income
|10,250
|10,833
|-583
|Costs
|4,294
|3,811
|-484
|Business profit before impairment charges
|5,955
|7,022
|-1,066
|Impairment charges for loans and advances
|1,985
|665
|-1,321
|Business profit
|3,970
|6,357
|-2,387
|Legacy derivatives
|52
|(597)
|649
|Badwill, impairment of goodwill and amortisation of customer relationships
|(2)
|-
|-2
|Profit before tax for the period
|4,020
|5,760
|-1,740
|Tax
|641
|914
|-273
|Profit for the period
|3,378
|4,846
|-1,468
