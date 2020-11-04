Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 16 August 2020
No. 07/2020
TRADING UPDATE FOR 1 JANUARY – 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
Highlights
Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO, ISS A/S, said:
“We face an unprecedented and challenging environment with new COVID-19 infection waves and lockdowns in most of our geographies. Our focus remains on serving customers and society in a safe manner through this difficult time. As a global leader, we have a responsibility to help society break the chain of infection and we are using our knowledge of large-scale cleaning, disinfection and workplace experience to support our customers with products like Pure Space. I thank all my colleagues – our frontline heroes – who serve our customers every single day, going above and beyond.
Despite the tough global environment, we today confirm our guidance for the full year. We are not satisfied with our operational performance in the past year and are working hard to prepare the business for the coming years, including focusing on ensuring that all growth comes with the right profitability and cash flow. While the direction of our strategy is right, we are currently undergoing a strategy and operating model review and will share key conclusions in December. I am confident that we will emerge from the current headwinds as a stronger global leader in services, innovation and people.”
Lord Allen of Kensington Kt CBE Jacob Aarup-Andersen
Chairman Group CEO
For investor enquiries:
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 64 31
Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38
For media enquiries:
Rajiv Arvind, Communications Director, +45 38 17 62 11
Conference call details
A conference call will be held on 4 November 2020 at 9:00 am CET. Presentation material will be available online prior to the conference call.
Dial-in details:
DK: +45 7876 8490
SE: +46 8-1241-0952
UK: +44 2037696819
US: +1 646-787-0157
PIN Code for all countries: 283234
Link: https://iss.eventcdn.net/2020q3/
About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2019, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 78.6 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com
ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS1145526585, ISIN XS1330300341, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2013618421
Attachments
ISS A/S
Soeborg, DENMARK
04112020 - ISS Announcement - Trading Update for Q3 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: