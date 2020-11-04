Financial calendar 2021

Date Event 5 February 2021 Shareholders’ deadline for submitting proposals for the agenda for the Annual General Meeting 11 February 2021 Annual Report 2020 is published 19 March 2021 Annual General Meeting at 11:00 am CET 20-23 March 2021 Shares are being traded without dividend 24 March Payment of dividend 6 May 2021 Quarterly Report Q1 2021 is published 12 August 2021 Quarterly Report Q2 2021 is published 4 November 2021 Quarterly Report Q3 2021 is published

Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of more than DKK 11.6bn in 2019 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu

