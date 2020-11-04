New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283208/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.4% CAGR



The Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$106.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.4% and 21.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 94-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aveco s.r.o.

Bitcentral, Inc.

BroadStream Solutions, Inc.

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

Florical Systems

Grass Valley

HARDATA Corp.

Harmonic, Inc.

Imagine Communications Corp.

Pebble Beach Systems Ltd.

Pixel Power Ltd.

PlayBox Technology Limited

SGT, S.A.S.

SkyLark Technology Inc.

Snell Advanced Media Ltd.

Vector 3 S.A.

wTVision

XOR Media Inc.











I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Integrated Playout Solutions: A Platform for Efficient

Broadcasting

Recent Market Activity

Channel-in-a-box (CiaB): The Most Efficient Playout Automation

Solution

CiaB Emerges as a Promising New Disruptive Innovation in

Playout & Media Management

Current Market Scenario: A Review

Outlook

Competition: A Review

Global Competitor Market Shares

Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aveco s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Bitcentral, Inc. (USA)

BroadStream Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd. (Canada)

Florical Systems (USA)

Grass Valley (Canada)

HARDATA Corp. (USA)

Harmonic, Inc. (USA)

Imagine Communications Corp. (USA)

Pebble Beach Systems Ltd. (UK)

Pixel Power Ltd. (UK)

PlayBox Technology Limited (UK)

SGT, S.A.S. (France)

SkyLark Technology Inc. (Canada)

Snell Advanced Media Ltd. (UK)

Vector 3 S.A.(Spain)

wTVision (Portugal)

XOR Media Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer

Trickle Down Benefits to CiaB

Rising Number of Multichannel Video Program Distributors to

Benefit Adoption of CiaB

Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth

Increasing Role of IT in Broadcast Playout Infrastructure

Benefits Adoption of CiaB

CiaB: A Game Changer Strategy for Companies Hounded by Cost

Pressures

Migration to HD Playout Facilities Fuels Business Opportunities

for CiaB

Need for Multilingual Playout to Benefit Demand Growth

Need to Reach Diverse Audience Across Multiple Viewing

Platforms Spurs Demand for CiaB

Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based OTT Channel Playout

Encourages Innovation in CiaB

Continuous Technology Developments to Benefit Market Growth

Key Challenges Impeding Adoption of CiaB

Storage Issues Characterize CiaB Solutions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 24: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 32





