6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.4% CAGR
The Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$106.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.4% and 21.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 94-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Integrated Playout Solutions: A Platform for Efficient
Broadcasting
Recent Market Activity
Channel-in-a-box (CiaB): The Most Efficient Playout Automation
Solution
CiaB Emerges as a Promising New Disruptive Innovation in
Playout & Media Management
Current Market Scenario: A Review
Outlook
Competition: A Review
Global Competitor Market Shares
Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aveco s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
Bitcentral, Inc. (USA)
BroadStream Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Evertz Microsystems, Ltd. (Canada)
Florical Systems (USA)
Grass Valley (Canada)
HARDATA Corp. (USA)
Harmonic, Inc. (USA)
Imagine Communications Corp. (USA)
Pebble Beach Systems Ltd. (UK)
Pixel Power Ltd. (UK)
PlayBox Technology Limited (UK)
SGT, S.A.S. (France)
SkyLark Technology Inc. (Canada)
Snell Advanced Media Ltd. (UK)
Vector 3 S.A.(Spain)
wTVision (Portugal)
XOR Media Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Healthy Outlook for the World Broadcasting Industry to Offer
Trickle Down Benefits to CiaB
Rising Number of Multichannel Video Program Distributors to
Benefit Adoption of CiaB
Increasing Number of Broadcast Channels Benefits Demand Growth
Increasing Role of IT in Broadcast Playout Infrastructure
Benefits Adoption of CiaB
CiaB: A Game Changer Strategy for Companies Hounded by Cost
Pressures
Migration to HD Playout Facilities Fuels Business Opportunities
for CiaB
Need for Multilingual Playout to Benefit Demand Growth
Need to Reach Diverse Audience Across Multiple Viewing
Platforms Spurs Demand for CiaB
Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based OTT Channel Playout
Encourages Innovation in CiaB
Continuous Technology Developments to Benefit Market Growth
Key Challenges Impeding Adoption of CiaB
Storage Issues Characterize CiaB Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 24: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Channel-In-A-Box (CiaB) Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 32
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
