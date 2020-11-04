New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283195/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Organic PCM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inorganic PCM segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $370.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.2% CAGR



The Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$370.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 16.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.



Bio-based PCM Segment to Record 21.8% CAGR



In the global Bio-based PCM segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$243 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$910.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$730.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 23.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advansa

Cryopak Inc.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Microtek Laboratories Inc.

Outlast Technologies LLC

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Pluss Polymers Pvt., Ltd.

Sonoco Packaging Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)

Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM): An Introduction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



