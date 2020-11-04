﻿Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest er igen i stand til at beregne indre værdier, og der anmodes om ophævelse af suspension for nedenstående afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest

SymbolISINNavn
PFIUSADK0060750883PFA Invest USA Stabile Aktier
PFIUDODK0060750966PFA Invest Udenlandske Obligationer
PFIMLODK0060700433PFA Invest Mellemlange Obligationer
PFIKRBDK0060446896PFA Invest Kreditobligationer
PFIHUADK0060457901PFA Invest Højt Udbytte Aktier
PFIGLADK0060446706PFA Invest Globale Aktier
PFIEVADK0060579183PFA Invest Europa Value Aktier
PFIDKADK0060446623PFA Invest Danske Aktier
PFIBAKDK0060814440PFA Invest Balance Akkumulerende
PFIBADK0060814366PFA Invest Balance AA
PFIBAADK0060522829PFA Invest Balance A
PFIBABDK0060446979PFA Invest Balance B
PFIBACDK0060622884PFA Invest Balance C

Eventuel henvendelse vedrørende denne meddelelse kan rettes til Stine Bernt Simonsen.

