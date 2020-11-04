New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Networking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283184/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13% over the period 2020-2027. Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$29.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR



The Data Center Networking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 323-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Arista Networks, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Google Cloud Platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Telefonica SA

Unisys Corporation

Vmware, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Networking Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Data Center Networking Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Data Center Networking Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Data Center Networking Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Solution (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Solution (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Solution (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Service (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Service (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Service (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Colocation (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Colocation (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Colocation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: BFSI (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: BFSI (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Energy (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Energy (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Energy (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Government (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Government (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Government (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: IT & Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Verticals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Verticals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Verticals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Center Networking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Data Center Networking Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Data Center Networking Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Data Center Networking Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Data Center Networking Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Data Center Networking Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Data Center Networking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Data Center Networking Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Data Center Networking Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Data Center Networking Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Data Center Networking Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Data Center Networking Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Data Center Networking: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Data Center Networking Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Data Center Networking Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data

Center Networking in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Data Center Networking Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Data Center Networking Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Data Center Networking Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Data Center Networking Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Data Center Networking Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Data Center Networking in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Data Center Networking Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Data Center Networking Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Center Networking Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Data Center Networking Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Data Center Networking Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Data Center Networking Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Data Center Networking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 62: Data Center Networking Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Data Center Networking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Data Center Networking Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Data Center Networking Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Data Center Networking Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Data Center Networking Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Data Center Networking Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Data Center Networking Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Data Center Networking Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Data Center Networking Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Data Center Networking Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Data Center Networking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Data Center Networking Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Data Center Networking Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Data Center Networking Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Data Center Networking Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Data Center Networking Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Data Center Networking Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Data Center Networking Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Data Center Networking in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Data Center Networking Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Data Center Networking Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Networking:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Data Center Networking Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Data Center Networking Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Data Center Networking in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Data Center Networking Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Data Center Networking Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Data Center Networking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Data Center Networking Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Data Center Networking Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Data Center Networking Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Data Center Networking Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Data Center Networking Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Data Center Networking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Data Center Networking Market in Russia by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Data Center Networking Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Data Center Networking Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Data Center Networking Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Data Center Networking Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Data Center Networking Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 104: Data Center Networking Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Data Center Networking Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Data Center Networking Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Data Center Networking Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Data Center Networking Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Data Center Networking Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Data Center Networking Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Data Center Networking Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Data Center Networking Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Data Center Networking Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Data Center Networking Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Data Center Networking Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Data Center Networking Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Data Center Networking Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Data Center Networking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Data Center Networking Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Data Center Networking Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Data Center Networking Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Data Center Networking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Data Center Networking Historic Market Review

by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Data Center Networking Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Data Center Networking Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Data Center Networking Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Data Center Networking Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Data Center Networking Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Data Center Networking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 132: Data Center Networking Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Data Center Networking Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Data Center Networking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Data Center Networking Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Data Center

Networking: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Data Center Networking Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Center Networking Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Data Center Networking in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Center Networking Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Data Center Networking Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Data Center Networking Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Data Center Networking Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Data Center Networking Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Data Center Networking Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Data Center Networking Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Data Center Networking Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Data Center Networking in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Data Center Networking Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Data Center Networking Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 152: Data Center Networking Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Data Center Networking Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Data Center Networking Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Data Center Networking Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Data Center Networking Market in Brazil by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Data Center Networking Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Data Center Networking Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Data Center Networking Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Data Center Networking Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Data Center Networking Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Data Center Networking Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Data Center Networking Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Data Center Networking Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Data Center Networking Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Data Center Networking Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Data Center Networking Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Data Center Networking Market in Rest of Latin

America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Data Center Networking Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Data Center Networking Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Data Center Networking Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Data Center Networking Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Data Center Networking Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 176: Data Center Networking Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Data Center Networking Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: The Middle East Data Center Networking Historic

Market by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Data Center Networking Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Data Center Networking Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Data Center Networking Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Data Center Networking Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Data Center Networking: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Data Center Networking Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Data Center Networking Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data

Center Networking in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Data Center Networking Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Data Center Networking Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Data Center Networking Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 191: Data Center Networking Market in Israel in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Data Center Networking Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Data Center Networking Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Data Center Networking Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Data Center Networking Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Data Center Networking Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Data Center Networking Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Data Center Networking in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Data Center Networking Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Data Center Networking Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Data Center Networking Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 204: Data Center Networking Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Data Center Networking Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Data Center Networking Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Data Center Networking Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Data Center Networking Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Data Center Networking Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Data Center Networking Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Data Center Networking Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Data Center Networking Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Data Center Networking Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Data Center Networking Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Data Center Networking Market in Africa by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Data Center Networking Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Data Center Networking Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Data Center Networking Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Data Center Networking Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 74

