Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   November 4, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. EET


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name:Kati Levoranta 
Position:Chief Executive Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20201102175047_2
   
Issuer
Name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI:743700H95H3OPXDV6568
   
Transaction details
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Transaction date:November 2, 2020
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000266804
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 346 Unit price: 5.2061 EUR
Futher details: 

Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan

 
Aggregated transactions:
Volume:(1): Volume: 346
 

Volume weighted average price:		 

5.2061 EUR

