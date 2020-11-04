New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ROADM WSS Component Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180734/?utm_source=GNW
ROADMs are the backbone of Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) optical network which is the foundation of the Internet. ROADMs route wavelengths from one end of the DWDM networks to another. ROADMs perform three main functions i. e. add & drop individual wavelengths; pass-through individual wavelengths; & monitor and equalize the optical power of wavelengths to ensure a flat spectrum and maximized transmission performance. They speed up service provisioning & add new service transporting wavelengths; reduced capital costs by reducing the need for expensive optical-electronic-optical (OEO) conversion; & increased network & service availability. The market is therefore benefiting from the rise of the internet economy. The Internet has revolutionized modern life in numerous ways such as providing instant access to a wealth of information; by connecting geographically dispersed regions and making the world into a global village; by enhancing the speed of communication and ease of information sharing (i. e. social media, photos, videos and music). In addition to being a channel for financial transactions, the Internet has also evolved into a new business platform spawning the evolution of the multi-billion dollar electronic commerce industry.
Increasing numbers of people are using the Internet as the primary source for information access, entertainment, social interaction, and for carrying out myriad of life`s transactions. Defined as the volume of information that can be transmitted through a communication network/channel, bandwidth capacity is growing while costs are rapidly declining. Also, flat rate pricing has eliminated cost barriers and enabled greater usage of internet access and related services. The Internet`s bandwidth on an average has been increasing at an approximate rate of over 45% per annum. This is mirrored in the continuous expansion and new establishment of long-haul networks, and deployment of undersea cables. Mismatch between traffic spikes and network bandwidth capabilities continue to drive capacity upgrades. From adding base stations, cranking up transmitter wattage, using more spectrum to developing new bleeding edge fiber optic technologies like optical vortices, several strategies are adopted by ISPs to cope with the increasing demand on bandwidth. Similar to wireless mobile broadband technology, even fixed broadband has witnessed bandwidth and speed improvements through the launch of fiber optic technology. The migration to fiber networks, development of innovative technologies that boost speeds over fiber (i. e. SDM or WDM (spatial and wavelength-division multiplexing), advancements in next-generation passive optical networks, rise of commercial single-laser-single-fiber network connections, are all playing instrumental roles in the creation of super high-speed internet infrastructure. Continuously increasing speed of the internet that facilitates immediate and faster connectivity and the flexibility to utilize and leverage bandwidth intensive data, is also cited as another key factor driving up penetration of broadband internet.
Given the present-day advanced networks, it is a formidable exercise for network managers to keep track of different wavelengths and monitor their correct operation, as well as seamlessly deploy new wavelengths without incurring high operational cost on account of manual engineering, planning, and provisioning of tasks. In an attempt to minimize their cost per bit, operators are focusing on moving the functionality away from the electrical layer to a lower optical layer in the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) stack and eliminate the cost and complexity involved in installing optical-electrical-optical equipment at endpoints. In order to keep pace with the dynamics of the next-generation networks, operators need the necessary scalability and flexibility to add, access, and change the destination of any wavelength at any time and at any node. Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADMs) are such devices that facilitate network carriers in reliably automating the mechanisms of routing individual wavelengths within their networks.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers
(ROADMs)
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS): Vital Active Elements of
ROADM
Select Technologies for ROADM Subsystems
WSS-based ROADM Architectures
Unique Advantages of ROADM WSS Components
Packet-Optical Transport Systems - An Overview
Factors Promoting Network Upgrade
Burgeoning Adoption to Ensure Seamless Communication Augments
Growth of ROADM WSS Component Market
Recent Market Activity
WSS Segment to Exhibit Fastest Growth
Communication Sector Remains Primary End-User
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets
World ROADM WSS Component Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
Global ROADM WSS Component Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025
Economic Scenario and its Impact on ROADM WSS Component Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Spiraling Demand and Unique Advantages Fuel Demand for ROADM
WSS Components
ROADM Brings Enormous Changes to Optical Fiber Networks for
Enhanced Data Flows
From WDM to ROADM...
...Next-Generation ROADMs
Rise in Global IP Traffic Entails Network Upgrade - Offers
Growth Prospects for ROADM WSS Components
Entertainment Services and Enterprise Mobility Contribute to
High Growth in Data Traffic
4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years
2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices Drives Demand for Advanced
Network Technologies and Higher Bandwidth
Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Breakdown
of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT
The Need for High Bandwidth Offers Prospects for ROADM and WSS
Components
Robust Growth for ROADM Suggests Opportunities for ROADM WSS
Components
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Blocker-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Blocker-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Wavelength
Selective Switches (WSS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PLC-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for PLC-based by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Edge ROADMs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Edge ROADMs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Metro by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Metro by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Haul by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Long Haul by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Communication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),
PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Rise in Mobile Data Traffic: A Business Case for Advanced Networks
Market Analytics
Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),
PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM
WSS Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM
WSS Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metro and Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM
WSS Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Gains in Mobile Broadband Services Spur the Need for Advanced
Networks
Market Analytics
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metro and Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metro and Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 26
