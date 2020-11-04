New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ROADM WSS Component Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180734/?utm_source=GNW

ROADMs are the backbone of Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) optical network which is the foundation of the Internet. ROADMs route wavelengths from one end of the DWDM networks to another. ROADMs perform three main functions i. e. add & drop individual wavelengths; pass-through individual wavelengths; & monitor and equalize the optical power of wavelengths to ensure a flat spectrum and maximized transmission performance. They speed up service provisioning & add new service transporting wavelengths; reduced capital costs by reducing the need for expensive optical-electronic-optical (OEO) conversion; & increased network & service availability. The market is therefore benefiting from the rise of the internet economy. The Internet has revolutionized modern life in numerous ways such as providing instant access to a wealth of information; by connecting geographically dispersed regions and making the world into a global village; by enhancing the speed of communication and ease of information sharing (i. e. social media, photos, videos and music). In addition to being a channel for financial transactions, the Internet has also evolved into a new business platform spawning the evolution of the multi-billion dollar electronic commerce industry.



Increasing numbers of people are using the Internet as the primary source for information access, entertainment, social interaction, and for carrying out myriad of life`s transactions. Defined as the volume of information that can be transmitted through a communication network/channel, bandwidth capacity is growing while costs are rapidly declining. Also, flat rate pricing has eliminated cost barriers and enabled greater usage of internet access and related services. The Internet`s bandwidth on an average has been increasing at an approximate rate of over 45% per annum. This is mirrored in the continuous expansion and new establishment of long-haul networks, and deployment of undersea cables. Mismatch between traffic spikes and network bandwidth capabilities continue to drive capacity upgrades. From adding base stations, cranking up transmitter wattage, using more spectrum to developing new bleeding edge fiber optic technologies like optical vortices, several strategies are adopted by ISPs to cope with the increasing demand on bandwidth. Similar to wireless mobile broadband technology, even fixed broadband has witnessed bandwidth and speed improvements through the launch of fiber optic technology. The migration to fiber networks, development of innovative technologies that boost speeds over fiber (i. e. SDM or WDM (spatial and wavelength-division multiplexing), advancements in next-generation passive optical networks, rise of commercial single-laser-single-fiber network connections, are all playing instrumental roles in the creation of super high-speed internet infrastructure. Continuously increasing speed of the internet that facilitates immediate and faster connectivity and the flexibility to utilize and leverage bandwidth intensive data, is also cited as another key factor driving up penetration of broadband internet.



Given the present-day advanced networks, it is a formidable exercise for network managers to keep track of different wavelengths and monitor their correct operation, as well as seamlessly deploy new wavelengths without incurring high operational cost on account of manual engineering, planning, and provisioning of tasks. In an attempt to minimize their cost per bit, operators are focusing on moving the functionality away from the electrical layer to a lower optical layer in the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) stack and eliminate the cost and complexity involved in installing optical-electrical-optical equipment at endpoints. In order to keep pace with the dynamics of the next-generation networks, operators need the necessary scalability and flexibility to add, access, and change the destination of any wavelength at any time and at any node. Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADMs) are such devices that facilitate network carriers in reliably automating the mechanisms of routing individual wavelengths within their networks.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180734/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers

(ROADMs)

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS): Vital Active Elements of

ROADM

Select Technologies for ROADM Subsystems

WSS-based ROADM Architectures

Unique Advantages of ROADM WSS Components

Packet-Optical Transport Systems - An Overview

Factors Promoting Network Upgrade

Burgeoning Adoption to Ensure Seamless Communication Augments

Growth of ROADM WSS Component Market

Recent Market Activity

WSS Segment to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Communication Sector Remains Primary End-User

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

World ROADM WSS Component Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

Global ROADM WSS Component Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025

Economic Scenario and its Impact on ROADM WSS Component Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Spiraling Demand and Unique Advantages Fuel Demand for ROADM

WSS Components

ROADM Brings Enormous Changes to Optical Fiber Networks for

Enhanced Data Flows

From WDM to ROADM...

...Next-Generation ROADMs

Rise in Global IP Traffic Entails Network Upgrade - Offers

Growth Prospects for ROADM WSS Components

Entertainment Services and Enterprise Mobility Contribute to

High Growth in Data Traffic

4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years

2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices Drives Demand for Advanced

Network Technologies and Higher Bandwidth

Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Breakdown

of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT

The Need for High Bandwidth Offers Prospects for ROADM and WSS

Components

Robust Growth for ROADM Suggests Opportunities for ROADM WSS

Components



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Blocker-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Blocker-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Wavelength

Selective Switches (WSS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PLC-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for PLC-based by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Edge ROADMs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Edge ROADMs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Metro by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Metro by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Haul by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Long Haul by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Communication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),

PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Rise in Mobile Data Traffic: A Business Case for Advanced Networks

Market Analytics

Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),

PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM

WSS Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM

WSS Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metro and Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM

WSS Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Gains in Mobile Broadband Services Spur the Need for Advanced

Networks

Market Analytics

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metro and Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metro and Long Haul for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 26

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180734/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001