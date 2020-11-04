Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corundum Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corundum market is expected to grow with a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand for synthetic corundum in the abrasion applications. However, competition from fused Alumina and Silicon Carbide is hindering the growth of the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Jewellery Segment to Dominate the Market

The major application of Corundum is as precious stones used in jewellery.

The gemstones that fall under Corundum minerals are perhaps the most sought after precious stones after diamonds.

Apart from the highly popular Red Rubies and Blue Sapphires, rare gemstones such as Padparadschah have witnessed an increasing demand in the jewelry market owing to its uncommon color.

Additionally, increasing disposable income is a major driving factor for the usage of corundum in the jewelry sector.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the jewellery industry is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global corundum market owing to high demand from countries like China, Japan, and India.

Some of the major manufacturers of corundum are India, Thailand, Korea, Japan. A significant amount of corundum is also mined in countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Vietnam.

In China, the electrical & electronics industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past.

Additionally, there has been an increasing demand for corundum from the southeast Asian countries for usage in industries like electrical & electronics, abrasive, and jewellery, etc.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, Asia - Pacific is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Demand for Synthetic Corundum in Abrasion Applications

4.1.2 Growing Demand of Artificial Corundum in Jewelry Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Competition from Fused Alumina and Silicon Carbide

4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Emery

5.1.2 Ruby

5.1.3 Sapphire

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Jewellery

5.2.2 Abrasive

5.2.3 Refractory

5.2.4 Mineral

5.2.5 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.6 Other Applications

