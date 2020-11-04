Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corundum Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global corundum market is expected to grow with a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand for synthetic corundum in the abrasion applications. However, competition from fused Alumina and Silicon Carbide is hindering the growth of the market studied.
Key Market Trends
Jewellery Segment to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Demand for Synthetic Corundum in Abrasion Applications
4.1.2 Growing Demand of Artificial Corundum in Jewelry Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Competition from Fused Alumina and Silicon Carbide
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Emery
5.1.2 Ruby
5.1.3 Sapphire
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Jewellery
5.2.2 Abrasive
5.2.3 Refractory
5.2.4 Mineral
5.2.5 Electrical and Electronics
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 ALTEO
6.4.2 HENGEGROUP (IMEXICO MINERALS)
6.4.3 K. A Refractories Co., Ltd.
6.4.4 Mineralmuhle Leun, Rau GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.5 RIKEN CORUNDUM CO., Ltd.
6.4.6 RUSAL
6.4.7 Zibo Jinjiyuan Abrasives Co.,Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wno7c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: