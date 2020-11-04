New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180731/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software: An Introduction
Crew Management System Software
Key Benefits of Crew Management Software
Crew Resource Management
Evolution of CRM
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software (CMS): Enabling
Effective Crew Utilization, Improved Crew Productivity and
Operational Efficiency
Healthy Growth Outlook for Commercial Aviation Crew Management
Software Market
Increasing Number of Flight Trips & Resultant Rise in Demand
for Crew to Service These Trips Drives Demand for Crew
Management Software: Number of Flight Trips Worldwide (In
Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Established Benefits of Crew Management Software Drive Adoption
in Commercial Aviation Industry
Enhancing Operational Efficiency by Improving Crew Planning &
Control
Ensuring Optimum Crew Utilization & Improving Crew Productivity
Ensuring Real Time Crew Monitoring from Centralized Location
Improving Productivity and Profitability of Airlines
Developed Economies Lead the Global Market, Developing
Economies Promise High Growth
Globalization, Liberalization and Privatization: The Early
Trends in Aviation Sector Sets the Stage for Evolution of Crew
Management Software
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competition
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Optimization Systems, Inc. (USA)
AIMS Int?l Ltd. (UAE)
Awery Aviation Solutions (UAE)
Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
Hitit Computer Services (Turkey)
IBS Software Services (India)
ISA (Information Systems Associates FZE) (UAE)
Jeppesen (USA)
Leon Software sp. z o.o. sp.k. (Poland)
Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Maureva Ltd. (Mauritius)
PDC A/S (Denmark)
Sabre Airline Solutions (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Growth of Commercial Aviation Sector, Increase in
Commercial Aircrafts & Passenger Traffic, and Rise in Airport
Terminals Spur Market
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by
Country: 2010-2018
Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019
Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger
Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic
Region: 2018-2038
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities
for Crew Management Software Market
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Entry of New Airlines in Developed and Developing Countries to
Boost Prospects
Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air
Travel: An Opportunity for CMS Market
Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist
Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals (in %)
by Region for 2018
Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown
of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000
and 2018
With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul
Flights, the Need for Efficient Crew Management Drives Market
Growth
Long Haul Airlines Worldwide: Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody
Flights Departing per Week by Country in 2018
Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by
Airline in 2018
Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by Distance Travelled
in Thousand Km
Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline Operators Worldwide
Shortage of Skilled and Experienced Aviation Staff and Need for
Judicious Use of Resources Raises Importance of Crew
Management Software
Global Demand for New Pilots in Thousands by Region (2019-2038)
Global Demand for New Cabin Crew in Thousands by Region (2019-
2038)
Global Demand for New Pilots, Cabin Crew and Maintenance
Personnel for Commercial Airlines (2019-2038)
Increasing Use of IT Technologies in Aviation Sector Promotes
Demand for Crew Management Software
Growing IT Budgets of Airlines and Airports Spurs Growth
Opportunities
Global Airline IT Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2016,
2018 and 2020
Safety Requirements to Drive Demand for CMS
Growing Need to Minimize Human Errors Drives Adoption of CRM
Offerings
Rising Threat of Terrorism and Crash Risks Fuel Demand for Crew
Management Systems
Strict Regulations Governing Work Hours and Safety of Crew
Members Raises Importance of Crew Management Software
Proliferation of Tablets and Smartphones and Advancement in
Mobile-based Apps Augur Well for the Market
Proliferation of Smartphones and Tablets Spurs Growth in CMS
Market: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units
for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes the Need for Crew Management
Global Smart Airports Spending in US$ Million by Region for
2019 and 2024
Big Data, AI and IoT: The Technologies with Tremendous
Potential to Transform Crew Management Software Solutions
Market
AI for Better Management of Airline Crew
Growing Use of Cloud-based Software Solutions Enable Efficient
Management of Crew Operations
Evolving Crew Management Needs of Aviation Industry Raise
Importance of Connected Crew
Demand for Innovative Crew Management Technologies and Software
Solutions Gains Traction
Challenges Confronting Crew Management Software Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Core Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Core Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Core Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Additional Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Additional Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Additional Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Positive Outlook for Commercial Aviation Sector to Benefit
Demand Prospects
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the US: 2010-2018
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Surging Demand for Air Travel Spurs Growth in Crew Management
Software Market
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in China: 2010-2018
Market Analytics
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: China Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Rising Demand for New Airplanes amidst Surging Air Traffic to
Benefit Market Growth
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select European
Countries: 2010-2018
Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe: Breakdown of Fleet
(Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038
Market Analytics
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: France Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core
Systems and Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Surging Air Passenger Traffic & Growing Affluence Drive Strong
Market Growth
World Aviation Routes: Top Routes Ranked by Annual Air Travel
Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038
Low Cost Carriers (LCC) Penetration Rates (in %) for Domestic
and International Routes in Select Asia-Pacific Countries:
2018
Market Analytics
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: India Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core
Systems and Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and
Additional Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic
Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core
Systems and Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core
Systems and Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and
Additional Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional
Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core
Systems and Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Software by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Core Systems and
Additional Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Aviation Crew Management Software by Type - Core Systems and
Additional Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Commercial Aviation Crew
Management Software by Type - Core Systems and Additional
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation
Crew Management Software by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Core Systems and Additional Systems for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 71
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
