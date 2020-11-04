Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The preclinical animal behaviour market is poised to grow by $ 19.52 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report on preclinical animal behaviour market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, increasing use of animals in preclinical trials for drug development and rise in preclinical research and testing on various diseases.



The preclinical animal behaviour market analysis includes the end-user segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increase in digitization and automation in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the preclinical animal behaviour market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in investments in R&D and the emergence of alternatives to animal testing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The preclinical animal behaviour market covers the following areas:

Preclinical animal behaviour market sizing

Preclinical animal behaviour market forecast

Preclinical animal behaviour market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading preclinical animal behaviour market vendors that include Columbus Instruments International, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Imetronic, Kinder Scientific, Med Associates Inc., Noldus Information Technology BV, Sable Systems International, San Diego Instruments Inc., TSE Systems GmbH, and Ugo Basile SRL. Also, the preclinical animal behaviour market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Small animals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Large animals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Industrial laboratories and CROs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic and government research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Columbus Instruments International

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Imetronic

Kinder Scientific

Med Associates Inc.

Noldus Information Technology BV

Sable Systems International

San Diego Instruments Inc.

TSE Systems GmbH

Ugo Basile SRL

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52z3wr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900