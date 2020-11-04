Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The preclinical animal behaviour market is poised to grow by $ 19.52 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report on preclinical animal behaviour market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, increasing use of animals in preclinical trials for drug development and rise in preclinical research and testing on various diseases.

The preclinical animal behaviour market analysis includes the end-user segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increase in digitization and automation in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the preclinical animal behaviour market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in investments in R&D and the emergence of alternatives to animal testing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The preclinical animal behaviour market covers the following areas:

  • Preclinical animal behaviour market sizing
  • Preclinical animal behaviour market forecast
  • Preclinical animal behaviour market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading preclinical animal behaviour market vendors that include Columbus Instruments International, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Imetronic, Kinder Scientific, Med Associates Inc., Noldus Information Technology BV, Sable Systems International, San Diego Instruments Inc., TSE Systems GmbH, and Ugo Basile SRL. Also, the preclinical animal behaviour market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Small animals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Large animals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Industrial laboratories and CROs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Academic and government research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Columbus Instruments International
  • Harvard Bioscience Inc.
  • Imetronic
  • Kinder Scientific
  • Med Associates Inc.
  • Noldus Information Technology BV
  • Sable Systems International
  • San Diego Instruments Inc.
  • TSE Systems GmbH
  • Ugo Basile SRL

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52z3wr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900