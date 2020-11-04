Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Board and Off-Board EV Charging Points (EVSE) Market Research Dataset 2018-2024" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite recent advancements in fast-charging infrastructure, slow AC charging will still be the dominant technology in terms of installed units in 2025.

At the moment, despite a strong installed base of CHAdeMO, moving forward CCS seems to be a popular choice for different countries. A few initiatives involving ultra-fast charging (350 kW) were announced in the recent past; however, there are currently no cars on the roads that are capable of receiving charging power at 350 kW.



With revised charging standards and new vehicle models in the near future, these ultra-fast charging sites could be utilized for long-distance highway travel.



This report covers the following key topics:

1. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

2. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

3. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Capacity (Installed Base)

4. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

5. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Annual)

6. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Annual)

7. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Capacity (Annual)

8. EVSE (AC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Annual)

9. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

10. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

11. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Capacity (Installed Base)

12. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Installed Base)

13. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by the Year 2014-2025 (Annual)

14. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Country 2014-2025 (Annual)

15. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Capacity (Annual)

16. EVSE (DC) Charging Points by Region 2014-2025 (Annual)

17. Regional Snapshot (Europe)

18. Regional Snapshot (APAC)

19. Regional Snapshot (Americas)



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oixsun



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900