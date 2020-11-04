New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Gaming Consoles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180691/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.8% over the period 2020-2027. Home 3D Gaming Consoles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld 3D Gaming Consoles segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The 3D Gaming Consoles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 141-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180691/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
3D Gaming Consoles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: 3D Gaming Consoles Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Home 3D Gaming Consoles (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Home 3D Gaming Consoles (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Handheld 3D Gaming Consoles (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Handheld 3D Gaming Consoles (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: United States 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: United States 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for 3D Gaming Consoles: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 12: Japanese 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese 3D Gaming Consoles Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 14: Chinese 3D Gaming Consoles Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European 3D Gaming Consoles Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European 3D Gaming Consoles Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: European 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 18: European 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: French 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: German 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italian 3D Gaming Consoles Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Italian 3D Gaming Consoles Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for 3D Gaming Consoles: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: United Kingdom 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 27: Spanish 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 29: Russian 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Russian 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 32: Rest of Europe 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Asia-Pacific 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 34: Asia-Pacific 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 36: Asia-Pacific 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 37: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Australian 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 39: Indian 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 41: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for 3D Gaming Consoles:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 45: Latin American 3D Gaming Consoles Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 46: Latin American 3D Gaming Consoles Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Latin American 3D Gaming Consoles Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Latin American 3D Gaming Consoles Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 49: Argentinean 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 50: Argentinean 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 51: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 52: Brazilian 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 53: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Mexican 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 55: Rest of Latin America 3D Gaming Consoles Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Rest of Latin America 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 57: The Middle East 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 58: The Middle East 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 59: The Middle East 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and
2027
IRAN
Table 61: Iranian Market for 3D Gaming Consoles: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Iranian 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 63: Israeli 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 64: Israeli 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 65: Saudi Arabian 3D Gaming Consoles Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: Saudi Arabian 3D Gaming Consoles Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 67: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 69: 3D Gaming Consoles Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Rest of Middle East 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 71: African 3D Gaming Consoles Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 72: African 3D Gaming Consoles Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 39
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180691/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: