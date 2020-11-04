Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 59 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
4 November 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 October – 3 November 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|18,512
|26,405,350
|28 October 2020
|29 October 2020
|30 October 2020
|2 November 2020
|3 November 2020
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|18,512
|26,405,350
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|253,655
|391,423,515
|28 October 2020
|500
|2,421.97
|1,210,985
|29 October 2020
|400
|2,461.01
|984,404
|30 October 2020
|350
|2,505.07
|876,775
|2 November 2020
|300
|2,505.59
|751,677
|3 November 2020
|300
|2,628.25
|788,475
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|255,505
|396,035,830
In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 313,833 B shares corresponding to 1.77 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 October – 3 November 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Formats available: