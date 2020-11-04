Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectacle Lens Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of the global spectacle lens market is due to the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of optical disorders. Globally, according to the United Nations 2017 report, "World Aging Population", the population of the elderly has increased especially in developed countries. For instance, the percentage of the population aged 60 years or above is expected to increase from 21.5% in 2017 to 27.5% by 2050.



Key Market Trends



Prescription Glass Segment is Expected to Exhibit The Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period



With increasing awareness of vision impairment conditions and available vision correction solutions, the demand for these devices is increasing. Even in developed regions do the world, the trend seems to be still increasing due to growing vision correction, due to factors like growing geriatric population. For instance, according to the 2017-18 National Health Survey (NHS) of Australia, the percentage of the population with visual impairment has been increasing over the years in Australia. This is expected to help the growth of the market.



North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance



The United States (US) and Canada have a developed and well-structured health care system. These systems also encourage research and development. These policies encourage global players to enter the United States and Canada. As a result, these countries enjoy the presence of many global market players. Moreover, developing countries like Mexico in North America has the advantage of having developed nations in the vicinity. This allows many companies to penetrate the Mexican market, boosting growth in the country as well.



Competitive Landscape



The spectacle lens market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of these major players currently dominate the market. The presence of major market players, such as Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International SA, Hoya Vision Care Company, Vision Ease, and Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd is, in turn, increasing the overall competitive rivalry of the market. The product advancements and improvement in the spectacle lens market by the major players is increasing the competitive rivalry.



