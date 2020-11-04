Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Graphics Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends,Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Computer Graphics is forecast to reach $40.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025
Changing user behaviour to modern applications with specific presets propels development in the Computer Graphics Market. Increasing demand in entertainment industry for computer graphics is a major factor anticipated to drive market growth.
Computer graphics are used to create 3D animation and 3D movies which also boost computer graphics demand and are expected to boost market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for graphics software in business processes, increased usage of smartphones and increased use of internet websites are also expected to fuel global market growth of computer graphics in the future.
Key Takeaways
Drivers - Computer Graphics market
Advancement in the Entertainment Industry
The growing impact toward artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, interactive advertising, and block chains are widely leading to entertainment industry advancement. The introduction of digital technologies has changed the way people interpret the pictures and videos. New innovations are being implemented to captivate customers and create innovative user experiences in which consumers engage with brands in unique and engaging ways. Such substantial factors push the demand for computer graphics and will help to boost the market growth.
Increasing need for Graphics Software
Computer graphics software such as computer assisted design (CAD) is considered to be the most essential software used in various applications from animation to architecture, image processing, and so on. CAD is also commonly used for construction design, space crafts, cars, textile machines, computer hardware, watercraft etc. CADs are gaining immense popularity and are commonly used for real-time animation by using the wire type to display animated designs on a video monitor to check vehicle output or other device. In addition, the use of visualization tools by scientists, engineers, medical professionals, business analyzers and other to analyze vast quantities of knowledge from certain systems, numerical simulations, satellite cameras and other sources drives the computer graphics market
Challenges - Computer Graphics market
Rising Price of the Computer Graphics Software
Computer graphics effects require a hardware and software of their own. Replacing old hardware and software processes with 3D hardware and software is costly, which can hinder global computer graphics market growth. As demand for real-time animation and more enhanced video and images in the entertainment and media industry is increasing, subscription prices are increasing. Computer graphics market is hindered by the increasing cost of advanced technologies for providing more visual effects to the video.
Market Landscape
Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Computer Graphics market. Computer Graphics driver market is expected to be dominated by major companies such as Adobe Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Siemens PLM Software, Sony Corporation and Mentor Graphics.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships
