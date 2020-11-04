Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Graphics Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends,Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Computer Graphics is forecast to reach $40.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025



Changing user behaviour to modern applications with specific presets propels development in the Computer Graphics Market. Increasing demand in entertainment industry for computer graphics is a major factor anticipated to drive market growth.



Computer graphics are used to create 3D animation and 3D movies which also boost computer graphics demand and are expected to boost market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for graphics software in business processes, increased usage of smartphones and increased use of internet websites are also expected to fuel global market growth of computer graphics in the future.



Key Takeaways

The advancement of the animation segment is also contributing to the growth of the entertainment and advertising industry, due to the growing need for attractive animated scenes in games and movies. Animation is one of the most valuable resources on the website.

The advancement of the animation segment is also contributing to the growth of the entertainment and advertising industry, due to the growing need for attractive animated scenes in games and movies. Animation is one of the most valuable resources on the website.

The Entertainment & Advertisement segment is boosting computer graphics industry growth as animation is increasingly required for movies, games and ads.

North America is experiencing immense growth because, due to the presence of a large number of Visual Effects (VFX) firms, it is a hub for computer graphics design software and hardware components.

Effects of computer graphics need of their own hardware and software. It is costly to replace old hardware and software processes with 3D hardware and software which can impede the growth of the global market for computer graphics.

Drivers - Computer Graphics market



Advancement in the Entertainment Industry



The growing impact toward artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, interactive advertising, and block chains are widely leading to entertainment industry advancement. The introduction of digital technologies has changed the way people interpret the pictures and videos. New innovations are being implemented to captivate customers and create innovative user experiences in which consumers engage with brands in unique and engaging ways. Such substantial factors push the demand for computer graphics and will help to boost the market growth.



Increasing need for Graphics Software



Computer graphics software such as computer assisted design (CAD) is considered to be the most essential software used in various applications from animation to architecture, image processing, and so on. CAD is also commonly used for construction design, space crafts, cars, textile machines, computer hardware, watercraft etc. CADs are gaining immense popularity and are commonly used for real-time animation by using the wire type to display animated designs on a video monitor to check vehicle output or other device. In addition, the use of visualization tools by scientists, engineers, medical professionals, business analyzers and other to analyze vast quantities of knowledge from certain systems, numerical simulations, satellite cameras and other sources drives the computer graphics market



Challenges - Computer Graphics market



Rising Price of the Computer Graphics Software



Computer graphics effects require a hardware and software of their own. Replacing old hardware and software processes with 3D hardware and software is costly, which can hinder global computer graphics market growth. As demand for real-time animation and more enhanced video and images in the entertainment and media industry is increasing, subscription prices are increasing. Computer graphics market is hindered by the increasing cost of advanced technologies for providing more visual effects to the video.



Market Landscape



Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Computer Graphics market. Computer Graphics driver market is expected to be dominated by major companies such as Adobe Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Siemens PLM Software, Sony Corporation and Mentor Graphics.



Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships

In September 2019, A news and commentary site, Graphic Speak, announced their newly redesigned website. This revamped website is primarily developed for computer graphics, CAD, ray tracing, animation and other practitioners who are at the forefront of the advancement of computer graphics. This latest website would also contribute to artificial intelligence , machine learning, for the transformation of the computer graphics industry.

In Aug 2018, NVIDIA reinvented computer graphics with the launch of the NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture. This new Turing GPU architecture features RT Cores that accelerates the ray tracing and new tensor cores for the inference of AI, which further makes real-time tracing possible.

