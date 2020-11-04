Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ankylosing Spondylitis - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market accounted for $4.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.59 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis, growing awareness about diagnostics and treatments for the disease. Additionally, government initiatives and getting better healthcare infrastructure are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the huge cost of treatment and lack of skilled surgeons and physiotherapists are hampering the market growth.



Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine. It is a kind of arthritis, in which spine bones grow or fuse together, causing the spine to turn into rigid. Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis comprise pain and stiffness from the neck to the lower back, bony fusion, and pain in the ligaments and tendons. These symptomatic changes may be mild or severe, and may lead to a stooped-over posture.



Based on the drugs, the humira segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it's a prescription medicine used to reduce the signs and symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis in adults. Humira can help to reduce the back pain, stiffness of AS, low cost and high efficiency.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the more prevalence of the disease and amplified adoption of ankylosing spondylitis treatment options in the region. In addition, technological developments are driving ankylosing spondylitis treatment in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market include Abbvie, Amgen, boehringer Ingelheim, bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Celltrion, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and UCB, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis



5 Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Molecule Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biologics

5.3 Biosimilars

5.4 Small Molecules



6 Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Route of Administration

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oral

6.3 Parenteral



7 Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Dosage Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Solid



8 Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Drug

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cimzia

8.3 Cosentyx

8.4 Enbrel

8.5 Humira

8.6 Remicade

8.7 Simponi



9 Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Drug Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

9.3 COX Inhibitors

9.4 Disease-Modifying Anitrheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

9.5 Immunosuppressive Drugs

9.6 JAK Inhibitors

9.7 Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

9.8 Steroids

9.9 TNF Inhibitors

9.10 IL-17 Inhibitors



10 Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Treatment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Medication

10.3 Surgery

10.4 Therapy



11 Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Adults

11.3 Juveniles



12 Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By End-user

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Hospital

12.3 Care Home

12.4 Clinic



13 Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market, By Geography



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launches

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Abbvie

15.2 Amgen

15.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

15.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

15.5 Celgene

15.6 Celltrion

15.7 Eisai

15.8 Eli Lilly and Company

15.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

15.10 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

15.11 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

15.12 Merck & Co

15.13 Novartis AG

15.14 Pfizer

15.15 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

15.16 Sanofi

15.17 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

15.18 UCB, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hv6wy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900