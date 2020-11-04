New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microscope Software Market by Microscope, Category, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05661897/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of advanced microscopes and the availability of open-source software will hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Healthcare Industry segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The microscope software available in the market are based on five major application areas the semiconductors, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and other industries.The healthcare industry segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the healthcare industry segment can be attributed to the wide use of microscopes and microscope software in various applications, such as biological research, medicine, cancer research, and drug testing; increasing research investments; and government initiatives to encourage research and development in life sciences. Furthermore, this segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.



Integrated Software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscope software market in 2020

Integrated software is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscope software market in 2020.This is due to the high compatibility of the hardware and software, one-stop solution capability, and ease of operation with less training for integrated software.



However, the high cost associated with these software/models may hinder the growth of this market segment to a certain extent.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to dominate the microscope software market in 2020

The global microscope software market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, the Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 38.5% of the global market, followed by North America (31.0%). Factors such as the significant R&D budgets, wide availability of advanced microscopy software offered by market leaders, growing focus on nanotechnology, and the presence of a large number of major research institutes and universities in the region are driving the growth of the microscope software market in the Asia Pacific.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (25%)

• By Designation: C-level (45%), Director-level (30%), and Others (25%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (5%), and Middle East & Africa (5%)



The key players operating in this market Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Oxford Instruments plc (UK), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Scientific Volume Imaging B.V. (Netherlands), arivis AG (Germany), DRVISION Technologies (US), Media Cybernetics, Inc. (US), Gatan, Inc. (US), Basler AG (Germany), Nanolive SA (Switzerland), Nion Company (US), and Object Research Systems, Inc. (Canada). Product launches & upgrades, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by a majority of players in this market.



Research Coverage

• The report studies the microscope software market based on the type of microscopes, application, type, end, and region

• The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

• The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

• The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total microscope software market

• The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions



