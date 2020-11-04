New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Application, Rack Unit, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05077136/?utm_source=GNW

Micro mobile data centers are available in standardized prefabricated sizes that enable the data center owners to save their capital investment and the time needed in building data centers by the traditional approach. The size and flexibility features of micro mobile data centers make them ideal for use in applications, such as instant data centers, remote office and branch office, and edge computing. The growing requirement for high-performing, energy-efficient, and cost-effective data center solutions is the major growth driver of the micro mobile data center market.



Edge computing application to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With an accelerated demand for instantaneous access to data anytime and anywhere, edge computing and micro mobile data centers are becoming more abundant and increasingly valuable.The cost factor plays a major role in most businesses.



Traditional data centers and server closets usually come with high upfront fees, whereas micro mobile data centers are more affordable and do not occupy an unnecessary room.Connecting billions of devices to the cloud presents numerous challenges, bandwidth restrictions, data security risks, and reduced communication between computing infrastructure.



Edge computing has the potential to prevent such issues from arising as the physical infrastructure is located closer to the source data. Micro mobile data centers are a perfect fit for organizations that wish to leverage low latency edge computing.



BFSI vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI sector is witnessing an increased adoption of advanced and digitalized systems that are quickly replacing legacy systems.The growth in the amount of data generated from the adoption of these systems is further fueling the demand for advanced data center systems.



The BFSI segment comprises organizations that are into banking services, such as core banking, corporate, retail, investment, private, and cards; financial services such as payment gateways, stockbroking, and mutual funds; and insurance services covering both life and general insurance policies.The data generated by these organizations is critical and requires secure and efficient storage.



Moreover, the BFSI sector is characterized by the requirement for faster response times and efficient processing capabilities. Micro mobile data centers can be utilized to securely store data closer to the end user.



Micro mobile data center market in the Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to be the world’s fastest micro mobile data center market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The region is witnessing heavy demand for micro mobile data center solutions and is projected to overtake Europe by 2025.



The potential benefits of micro mobile data centers are the key growth drivers of the increasing adoption in the region.The growing number of cloud service providers is also expected to contribute to the growth of the APAC micro mobile data center market.



This region constitutes the major developing countries that are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the micro mobile data center market in the region during the forecast period.Moreover, other APAC countries, including India, China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth in the number of the micro mobile data center market in the region over the coming years.



The rapid growth of social media and the gaming sector in the APAC region has further increased the demand for explicitly scalable architecture that is capable of handling complex operations. This demand can be met by the effective deployment of micro mobile data center solutions, further contributing to the growth of the APAC market.

Further, in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Operating Officers (COOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the micro mobile data center market.

• By Company – Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–41%, and Tier 3–26%

• By Designation – C-Level–47%, Director Level–35%, and Others–18%

• By Region – North America–49%, Europe–29%, and APAC–17%, RoW – 5%



The micro mobile data center market comprises major solution providers, such as Schneider Electric (France), HPE (US), Dell Technologies (US), Vertiv (US), Eaton (Ireland), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Rittal (Germany), Panduit (US), STULZ (Germany), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Zella DC (Australia), ScaleMatrix (US), Canovate (Turkey), DataRacks (UK), Altron (Czech Republic), Cannon Technologies (UK), KSTAR (China), SICON (China), and Hanley Energy (Ireland). Some startups includes Axellio (US), EdgeMicro (US), MetroEDGE (US), Vapor IO (US), and EdgePresence (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the micro mobile data center market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The micro mobile data center market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from hardware, platform, and services.Hardware revenue is associated with hardware offerings, such as local data centers, edge gateways, and edge devices, while platform revenue is associated with micro mobile data center tools and software.



Further, services’ revenue is associated with various support and maintenance, consulting and training, and integration services. The market is also segmented on the basis of application, organization size, vertical, and region.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall micro mobile data center market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

