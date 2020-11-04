Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meningococcal Vaccines - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Meningococcal disease is an infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis bacteria, and, although relatively rare, is widely feared because of its high mortality rate even in otherwise healthy individuals. Serogroups A, B, C, W, and Y are the most common meningococcal types in the nine major markets (9MM) covered in this report (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Argentina, Brazil, and China), and immunization of high-risk groups such as infants and adolescents provides the best protection against the infection. Immunization with conjugated meningococcal serogroup C (MenC) is routinely recommended for infants in the 5EU and Brazil, and immunization against serogroup ACWY (MenACWY vaccines) is recommended in the US, UK, Italy, and Spain for adolescents, and in Argentina for infants. In China, immunization with polysaccharide MenA and MenAC vaccines is routinely recommended for infants and young children.



Sanofi, GSK, and Pfizer are the major players in the meningococcal vaccine market, with GSK and Pfizer providing vaccines in each category, while Sanofi is offering only MenACWY vaccines. A major unmet need remains in a vaccine that combines the protection against all five serogroups most common in the 9MM.



How will the meningococcal vaccine market landscape in the 9MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Argentina, Brazil, China) change from 2019-2029?

What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for meningococcal vaccination?

How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing immunization options?

What are the remaining unmet needs in meningococcal immunization?

What drivers and barriers will affect meningococcal vaccine sales in the 9MM over the forecast period?

Overview of meningococcal disease, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

Topline meningococcal vaccine market revenue from 2019-2029. Annual cost of immunization and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

Key topics covered include current vaccination options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting meningococcal vaccine sales in the 9MM.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global meningococcal vaccine market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, constraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

2 Meningococcal Vaccines: Executive Summary

2.1 Modest Growth Expected for the Meningococcal Vaccines Market over the Forecast Period, 2019-2029

2.2 Multivalent Meningococcal Vaccines Will Shape the Market During the Forecast Period to 2029

2.3 Multivalent MenACWY Vaccines Will Provide Broader Protection While Reducing the Vaccine Burden and Being More Cost-effective

2.4 The Anticipated Launches of Pentavalent MenABCWY Vaccines in 2024 Will Slowly Change the Meningococcal Vaccine Competitive Landscape

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Meningococcal Disease(2019-2029)

8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Multivalent Meningococcal Vaccines

8.3 Routine Immunization Against Multiple Meningococcal Serogroups

8.4 Long-Term Protection Against Invasive Meningococcal Disease

8.5 Improved Vaccine CostEffectiveness



